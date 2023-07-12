Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals the factor that made him sign four-goal hero Ester Sokler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals the factor that made him sign four-goal hero Ester Sokler

Aberdeen's £300.000 summer signing Ester Sokler has started his Pittodrie career with a bang with four goals on his debut - all in the second half after being introduced as a half-time substitute.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed four-goal hero Ester Sokler’s movement convinced him to sign the striker.

Slovenian striker Sokler netted four goals on his Dons debut in a 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United.

All four goals came in a devastating second half salvo as Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute.

The £300,000 summer signing from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje netted three goals from open play and a penalty.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land Sokler on a three-year deal.

Robson has challenged the former Slovenian under-21 international to push Bojan Miovski and Duk for a starting slot.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores his fourth goal to make it 8-0 during a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

He said: “Ester has that quality and speed which makes him difficult to contain.

“Just watch his movement, that movement is why we brought him to the club.

“We love the way he runs in behind all the time and looks dangerous when he plays on the shoulder.

“You can see with his finishing that he has that in his locker as well.

“Ester is a terrific kid.”

Ester Sokler during the friendly at Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.

Sokler challenged to pile pressure on Miovski and Duk

Duk and Miovki both scored 18 goals last season for a combined total of 36 in all competitions.

Robson wants Sokler to push the prolific duo for a starting-slot.

And he insists the Dons will need all three strikers firing on top form as the games will pile up with European group action next season.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We will have a lot of games and will need everyone we can at the top end of the pitch.

“We want to be aggressive on the press as well, which takes a lot out of the players.

“That freshness is what we need at the top end.

“Everyone is vying for places and that is the way it should be.

“And it is the way it will be at this football club.

“They will all be pushing to play.”

Ester Sokler in action for Aberdeen during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

‘They showed good application’

Aberdeen ramped up their pre-season preparations with the friendly against Highland League outfit Turriff.

Teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall, 17, opened the scoring with a well-taken 15-yard drive beyond keeper David Dey in the 27th minute.

Summer signing Leighton Clarkson then scored from five yards before Ylber Ramadani made it 3-0 just before half-time with a 25-yard rocket.

Robson changed his entire team at half-time which inevitably made it difficult for Turriff United, who battled hard throughout.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani scores to make it 3-0 against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

It was 4-0 in the 50th minute when Duk bundled in from a corner.

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Sokler netted a debut goal in the 64th minute when firing home a powerful 15-yard drive.

Moments later, Sokler converted a penalty to make it  6-0 after Duk was brought down.

Sokler completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute when firing home from eight yards.

The Slovenian then bagged a fourth with another clinical finish.

Shayden Morris made it 9-0 with 20-yard drive in off the post.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “It’s our first game so everyone got 45 minutes each.

“It was about getting them back into a game environment where we could do a lot of the things we worked on.

“It is still training at the moment and was used as a training game.

“This is about getting the feel of the dressing room and getting back on to the pitch.

“I’m pleased as they showed good application in the game, which I was looking for.

“To be fair to Turriff, they probably ran out of steam a little bit and we put two fresh teams on.

“So credit to Turriff as they worked hard in the game.”

Aberdeen’s new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's new signings rated, as Dons beat Turriff United 9-0 in first pre-season friendly
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron can finally reach his potential this season... if…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk
CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who signed for Aberdeen this summer on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's summer signings set for debuts against Turriff United as boss Barry Robson set…
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's defence, midfield and attack need strengthened further for strains of Europe
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Aberdeen fans react to Dons' new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Close up teaser of gold crest on Aberdeen FC's new 2023/24 home kit.
Golden hints as Aberdeen tease fans on eve of new home kit launch