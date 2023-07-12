Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals the factor that made him sign four-goal hero Ester Sokler

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed four-goal hero Ester Sokler’s movement convinced him to sign the striker.

Slovenian striker Sokler netted four goals on his Dons debut in a 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United.

All four goals came in a devastating second half salvo as Sokler was introduced as a half-time substitute.

The £300,000 summer signing from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje netted three goals from open play and a penalty.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land Sokler on a three-year deal.

Robson has challenged the former Slovenian under-21 international to push Bojan Miovski and Duk for a starting slot.

He said: “Ester has that quality and speed which makes him difficult to contain.

“Just watch his movement, that movement is why we brought him to the club.

“We love the way he runs in behind all the time and looks dangerous when he plays on the shoulder.

“You can see with his finishing that he has that in his locker as well.

“Ester is a terrific kid.”

Sokler challenged to pile pressure on Miovski and Duk

Duk and Miovki both scored 18 goals last season for a combined total of 36 in all competitions.

Robson wants Sokler to push the prolific duo for a starting-slot.

And he insists the Dons will need all three strikers firing on top form as the games will pile up with European group action next season.

Robson said: “We will have a lot of games and will need everyone we can at the top end of the pitch.

“We want to be aggressive on the press as well, which takes a lot out of the players.

“That freshness is what we need at the top end.

“Everyone is vying for places and that is the way it should be.

“And it is the way it will be at this football club.

“They will all be pushing to play.”

‘They showed good application’

Aberdeen ramped up their pre-season preparations with the friendly against Highland League outfit Turriff.

Teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall, 17, opened the scoring with a well-taken 15-yard drive beyond keeper David Dey in the 27th minute.

Summer signing Leighton Clarkson then scored from five yards before Ylber Ramadani made it 3-0 just before half-time with a 25-yard rocket.

Robson changed his entire team at half-time which inevitably made it difficult for Turriff United, who battled hard throughout.

It was 4-0 in the 50th minute when Duk bundled in from a corner.

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Sokler netted a debut goal in the 64th minute when firing home a powerful 15-yard drive.

Moments later, Sokler converted a penalty to make it 6-0 after Duk was brought down.

Sokler completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute when firing home from eight yards.

The Slovenian then bagged a fourth with another clinical finish.

Shayden Morris made it 9-0 with 20-yard drive in off the post.

Robson said: “It’s our first game so everyone got 45 minutes each.

“It was about getting them back into a game environment where we could do a lot of the things we worked on.

“It is still training at the moment and was used as a training game.

“This is about getting the feel of the dressing room and getting back on to the pitch.

“I’m pleased as they showed good application in the game, which I was looking for.

“To be fair to Turriff, they probably ran out of steam a little bit and we put two fresh teams on.

“So credit to Turriff as they worked hard in the game.”