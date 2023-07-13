EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delivers update on summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delivers update on summer signings

Dons manager Robson insists more players have been identified as signing targets and the club are working hard to push through deals.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revealed the club have identified more summer signing targets and are working hard to push through deals.

However, Robson and the Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to be patient to secure the right deals for the right players.

Six players have already been signed by Robson in a summer transfer window rebuild, and Robson and his recruitment team are pushing to secure more new additions to bolster the squad.

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic remains a transfer target for the Dons.

However, any move for Teklic is complicated as the midfielder’s club Varazdin of the Croatian top-flight are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old.

Varazdin have tabled a new contract offer to the under-23 international, who was their stand-out performer last season.

It is also understood there is a further complication with a sell-on clause with Teklic’s former club Hajduk Split.

Robson said: “We are looking to have more signings and are working on that at the minute.

“We have some players identified so let’s see where we get with that.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

“At the moment, we have a good squad of players but we need to give them a helping hand.

“So we are looking to do that.

“We will take our time and make sure we do things right.

“We are pretty pleased with the business we have done so far as well.”

Aberdeen summer signing Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

More signings unlikely before next friendly

Robson delivered two major signings when securing Leighton Clarkson and captain Graeme Shinnie on permanent deals.

Both had been influential during loan spells at Pittodrie last season.

Midfielder Clarkson was secured on a four-year contract from English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Shinnie penned a three-year deal having exited League One Wigan Athletic.

Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen during the pre-season friendly match against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.

Right-back Nicky Devlin signed on until summer 2025 following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Keeper Ross Doohan jetted out to the Dons’ training camp in Portugal last week to sign a two-year-deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Centre-back Rhys Williams has also been secured on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Striker Ester Sokler was signed for £300,000 in a capture from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Robson confirmed there are unlikely to be more new signings secured ahead of Saturday’s friendly at Fraserburgh.

On the chance of imminent signings, he said: “No, not at the minute. We will see where we are.”

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson pleased with speed of play in opening pre-season outing

Keeper Doohan was the only summer signing not to get game time in the 9-0 friendly defeat of Highland League Turriff United.

Striker Sokler netted four goals on his debut.

The Slovenian U21 international scored all four of his goals in the second half, having been introduced as a half-time substitute.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We put a lot of work into them in a session on the day before the Turriff United game.

“Sometimes after that you can look a bit heavy.

“However, they responded quite well and looked sharper than I probably thought they would be.

“Everyone can see the movement and the speed we pass the ball at.

“That only comes when you press and counter press.

“That’s the bit I was pleased with – we were sharp.

“We are still in pre-season and have put a lot of work into them so far.

“That was their first game and everyone got 45 minutes into their legs.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani scores to make it 3-0 during a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Hard sessions before Fraserburgh

Robson revealed he not only put the Dons through hard training sessions on the day before facing Turriff United, as he pushes his squad in pre-season, but the Dons will undergo two training sessions 24 hours before facing Highland League Fraserburgh on Saturday.

He said: “We will go again at the weekend and see where we are at.

“We will have another couple of sessions on Friday.

“We still have to be careful as we can’t injure players, but we will be doing double sessions before every game in pre-season.”

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

