EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delivers update on summer signings

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson revealed the club have identified more summer signing targets and are working hard to push through deals.

However, Robson and the Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to be patient to secure the right deals for the right players.

Six players have already been signed by Robson in a summer transfer window rebuild, and Robson and his recruitment team are pushing to secure more new additions to bolster the squad.

Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic remains a transfer target for the Dons.

However, any move for Teklic is complicated as the midfielder’s club Varazdin of the Croatian top-flight are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old.

Varazdin have tabled a new contract offer to the under-23 international, who was their stand-out performer last season.

It is also understood there is a further complication with a sell-on clause with Teklic’s former club Hajduk Split.

Robson said: “We are looking to have more signings and are working on that at the minute.

“We have some players identified so let’s see where we get with that.

“At the moment, we have a good squad of players but we need to give them a helping hand.

“So we are looking to do that.

“We will take our time and make sure we do things right.

“We are pretty pleased with the business we have done so far as well.”

More signings unlikely before next friendly

Robson delivered two major signings when securing Leighton Clarkson and captain Graeme Shinnie on permanent deals.

Both had been influential during loan spells at Pittodrie last season.

Midfielder Clarkson was secured on a four-year contract from English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Shinnie penned a three-year deal having exited League One Wigan Athletic.

Right-back Nicky Devlin signed on until summer 2025 following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Keeper Ross Doohan jetted out to the Dons’ training camp in Portugal last week to sign a two-year-deal from Forest Green Rovers.

Centre-back Rhys Williams has also been secured on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Striker Ester Sokler was signed for £300,000 in a capture from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Robson confirmed there are unlikely to be more new signings secured ahead of Saturday’s friendly at Fraserburgh.

On the chance of imminent signings, he said: “No, not at the minute. We will see where we are.”

Robson pleased with speed of play in opening pre-season outing

Keeper Doohan was the only summer signing not to get game time in the 9-0 friendly defeat of Highland League Turriff United.

Striker Sokler netted four goals on his debut.

The Slovenian U21 international scored all four of his goals in the second half, having been introduced as a half-time substitute.

Robson said: “We put a lot of work into them in a session on the day before the Turriff United game.

“Sometimes after that you can look a bit heavy.

“However, they responded quite well and looked sharper than I probably thought they would be.

“Everyone can see the movement and the speed we pass the ball at.

“That only comes when you press and counter press.

“That’s the bit I was pleased with – we were sharp.

“We are still in pre-season and have put a lot of work into them so far.

“That was their first game and everyone got 45 minutes into their legs.”

Hard sessions before Fraserburgh

Robson revealed he not only put the Dons through hard training sessions on the day before facing Turriff United, as he pushes his squad in pre-season, but the Dons will undergo two training sessions 24 hours before facing Highland League Fraserburgh on Saturday.

He said: “We will go again at the weekend and see where we are at.

“We will have another couple of sessions on Friday.

“We still have to be careful as we can’t injure players, but we will be doing double sessions before every game in pre-season.”