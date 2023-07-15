Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues summer transfer window signings vow

Boss Barry Robson is confident he will build a squad strong enough to ensure European group stage action will not derail Aberdeen’s domestic campaign.

The Dons are guaranteed at least eight Euro matches until mid-December in the upcoming campaign.

Robson is determined to build a squad big enough to cope with the demands of fighting on both the domestic and European fronts.

And he insists he will rotate players to cope with the demands of Thursday night Euro action and domestic games three days later on Sundays.

Aberdeen stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 friendly defeat of Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge opened the scoring in the 38th minute against the Highland League outfit.

Summer signing Ester Sokler won and then converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Slovenian striker Sokler, a £300,000 capture from NK Radomlje, has netted five goals in the two friendlies having bagged four in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United.

Aberdeen will ramp up their pre-season with a friendly clash at Championship club Preston North End on Saturday July 22.

Six signings have already been secured as part of a summer transfer window rebuild with Robson working on delivering more.

Robson said: “We have worked so hard as a football club to get into Europe.

“The players, staff, everyone included so we need to enjoy it.

“But we also have to make sure we remain focused because we want to do well in Europe.

“However, we also want to do well in the Premiership.

“So we need a decent sized squad for that and we will try to deliver that.”

Debut for Doohan and Stewart plays

Aberdeen have now netted 11 goals without reply in their two friendly matches.

The Dons will face far sterner away tests against Preston and League One Charlton Athletic (Saturday, July 29).

Summer signing Ross Doohan made his Aberdeen debut at Fraserburgh, with the keeper introduced at half-time.

Former Dons skipper Anthony Stewart also came on at half-time for his first game time of pre-season.

Centre-back Stewart, who was sent on loan to MK Dons for the second half of last season, was not in the squad against Turriff United.

12 players have left, six have signed

Aberdeen begin their continental campaign with the Europa League play-offs on August 24 and August 31.

The Dons will discover their play-off opponents at the draw at UEFA’s headquarters on Monday, August 7 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Robson has vowed to beef up his squad to fight on two fronts after the exit of 12 players, with just six signings so far.

Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy all left the club following the end of their contracts.

Also exiting were loan stars Liam Scales (Celtic), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).

Loan players Jay Gorter (AJax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovič (MŠK Žilina) also returned to their parent clubs.

Aberdeen are keen on securing Celtic defender Scales on a permanent deal.

Also leaving Aberdeen were midfielder Ross McCrorie, who signed for Bristol City in a £2 million deal, and keeper Joe Lewis, who ripped up the final year of his contract.

Robson said: “We know Europe is a challenge.

“We are not naïve enough not to think that

“What we need to be is be consistent and be able to use the squad and rotate it well.

“We need to stay in the fight in the Premiership and also need to try to perform well in Europe.

“And see where that takes us when we get to Christmas time.”

Aberdeen target Croatian midfielder

Aberdeen have targeted a move for Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic of Varazdin.

The 24-year old was Varazdin’s star player last season and the Croatian top-flight club have tabled a new contract offer in a bid to keep the midfielder.

Teklic has a year left on his contract with Varazdin.

Robson has already signed Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan on permanent contracts.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was signed on a season-long loan.

Aberdeen are guaranteed at least £5 million from qualifying for the group stages of Europe.

Robson said: “Europe is where we want to be as a club.

“We are guaranteed in the group stages of Europe for the first team in 16 years.

“The players worked hard to get it.

“The fans are excited about Europe everyone in the city is excited about it.”