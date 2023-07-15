Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues summer transfer window signings vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson issues summer transfer window signings vow

Aberdeen made it two wins from two pre-season friendlies with a 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh as boss Barry Robson continues the bid to land more summer signings.

By Sean Wallace
Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS
Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson is confident he will build a squad strong enough to ensure European group stage action will not derail Aberdeen’s domestic campaign.

The Dons are guaranteed at least eight Euro matches until mid-December in the upcoming campaign.

Robson is determined to build a squad big enough to cope with the demands of fighting on both the domestic and European fronts.

And he insists he will rotate players to cope with the demands of Thursday night Euro action and domestic games three days later on Sundays.

Aberdeen stepped up their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 friendly defeat of Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge opened the scoring in the 38th minute against the Highland League outfit.

Summer signing Ester Sokler won and then converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Slovenian striker Sokler, a £300,000 capture from NK Radomlje, has netted five goals in the two friendlies having bagged four in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United.

Aberdeen will ramp up their pre-season with a friendly clash at Championship club Preston North End on Saturday July 22.

Six signings have already been secured as part of a summer transfer window rebuild with Robson working on delivering more.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We have worked so hard as a football club to get into Europe.

“The players, staff, everyone included so we need to enjoy it.

“But we also have to make sure we remain focused because we want to do well in Europe.

“However, we also want to do well in the Premiership.

“So we need a decent sized squad for that and we will try to deliver that.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Debut for Doohan and Stewart plays

Aberdeen have now netted 11 goals without reply in their two friendly matches.

The Dons will face far sterner away tests against Preston and League One Charlton Athletic (Saturday, July 29).

Summer signing Ross Doohan made his Aberdeen debut at Fraserburgh, with the keeper introduced at half-time.

Former Dons skipper Anthony Stewart also came on at half-time for his first game time of pre-season.

Centre-back Stewart, who was sent on loan to MK Dons for the second half of last season, was not in the squad against Turriff United.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

12 players have left, six have signed

Aberdeen begin their continental campaign with the Europa League play-offs on August 24 and August 31.

The Dons will discover their play-off opponents at the draw at UEFA’s headquarters on Monday, August 7 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Robson has vowed to beef up his squad to fight on two fronts after the exit of 12 players, with just six signings so far.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes goes past Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour. Image: SNS.

Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy all left the club following the end of their contracts.

Also exiting were loan stars Liam Scales (Celtic), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).

Loan players Jay Gorter (AJax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovič (MŠK Žilina) also returned to their parent clubs.

Aberdeen are keen on securing Celtic defender Scales on a permanent deal.

Also leaving Aberdeen were midfielder Ross McCrorie, who signed for Bristol City in a £2 million deal, and keeper Joe Lewis, who ripped up the final year of his contract.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (R) celebrates making it 2-0 with Ryan Duncan against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We know Europe is a challenge.

“We are not naïve enough not to think that

“What we need to be is be consistent and be able to use the squad and rotate it well.

“We need to stay in the fight in the Premiership and also need to try to perform well in Europe.

“And see where that takes us when we get to Christmas time.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen target Croatian midfielder

Aberdeen have targeted a move for Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic of Varazdin.

The 24-year old was Varazdin’s star player last season and the Croatian top-flight club have tabled a new contract offer in a bid to keep the midfielder.

Teklic has a year left on his contract with Varazdin.

Robson has already signed Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin and Ross Doohan on permanent contracts.

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams was signed on a season-long loan.

Aberdeen are guaranteed at least £5 million from qualifying for the group stages of Europe.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge (centre) celebrates making it 1-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Europe is where we want to be as a club.

“We are guaranteed in the group stages of Europe for the first team in 16 years.

“The players worked hard to get it.

“The fans are excited about Europe everyone in the city is excited about it.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Match analysis as Aberdeen beat Fraserburgh 2-0 with teen Alfie Bavidge and summer signing…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after scoring against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland camp was abuzz with news of Aberdeen Women's historic managerial appointment
9 April 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Nairn County FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Ryan Cowie of Fraserburgh celebrates Goal.
Day to remember as Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie celebrates testimonial match against Aberdeen
Dante Polvara in action for Aberdeen in the second half of Aberdeen's pre-season friendly win at Turriff United on Wednesday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen legend: ‘Dante Polvara’s a good player, there’s no question, but you have to…
Aberdeen defender Blair MacKenzie will spend the season on loan at Elgin City. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
Aberdeen defender joins Elgin City on loan
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Ester Sokler is another overseas gem unearthed by Aberdeen
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC Women's duo sign semi-professional contracts with the Dons
Aberdeen's Lewis Pirie
Chief executive Alan Burrows says Aberdeen went all out to stop Lewis Pirie leaving…
Aberdeen summer signing Nicky Devlin in action during the 9-0 friendly defeat of Turriff United. Image; Shutterstock
Summer signing Nicky Devlin lifts the lid on fears of regret if he had…
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Exclusive: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson delivers update on summer signings