Home News Moray

Moray Golf Club shop could be demolished, Keith boozer to become private home and Elgin estate agent’s preparation for winter

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
The current Moray Golf Club shop.
The current Moray Golf Club shop.

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications in the Moray Council area.

Planning chiefs have approved a new purpose for the former home of Buckie Foot Clinic.

This week, we take a look at plans to demolish Moray Golf Club’s shop to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, it might be the end for pints at one Keith pub, as proposals have been revealed to transform the bar and function area into a home.

We start with proposals to replace windows at an Elgin office before the North East winter strikes.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New windows for estate agents

CCL Property is seeking to replace their windows at their Elgin town centre office before winter strikes.

Wittets Architects is representing the firm in the application for work at 62 High Street.

CCL Property office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The company wishes to replace the existing single glazed timber framed windows with new double glazed ones.

These windows will include draft proofing to the opening section.

The estate agents say the new windows are required as the premises are very cold in winter time.

Calls for an ‘overhaul’ of business rates: What is happening with two empty Elgin High Street units?

SUBMITTED: Shop at Moray Golf Club could be demolished

The current shop at Moray Golf Club could be knocked down to make way for a new one.

This shop at the course on Stotfield Road in Lossiemouth has been operating for around 45 years.

Current shop at Moray Golf Club.

The current facility built in 1978 is showing signs of decay.

Bosses believe the internal space is limiting the growth of the business and the reputation of the club as a championship course.

What’s the plan for the new Moray Golf Club shop?

Moray Golf Club wants to build a single storey new shop.

The floor area of the new building will almost be double the size of the existing shop.

CM Design is representing the course in the application.

Drawing impression of new shop at Moray Golf Club.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for bar and function area at Keith bar

The Fife Arms Hotel in Keith wants to transform their public bar and function area into a private family home.

This home will have three bedrooms.

The business on Regent Street is looking to making these changes in order to continue operating.

Fife Arms Hotel in Keith. Image: Google Maps

Why make these changes?

Since reopening, the business has struggled to attract customers to pre-pandemic numbers and difficulty in employing adequate staff to operate the full service.

This means the kitchen area has been non-operational for some time.

Meanwhile, the function area and public bar has also been closed on a number of occasions, again due to customer numbers and staffing issues.

Outside the Fife Arms Hotel in Keith.  Image: Google Maps

The business has operated for a number of decades.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect is representing owner Steven Taylor in the application.

He plans to continue to offer sleeping accommodation at the premises as this can be operated independently of the other services.

Plan for changes to Fife Arms Hotel in Keith.

APPROVED: From foot clinic to flat

The Buckie Foot Clinic on 2 Gordon Street will be converted into a one-bedroom flat.

The transformation plans submitted by Frank Riddell have been given the go-ahead.

He believes the residential setting of the property makes it a perfect fit for accommodation.

He also says that the change will reduce congestion by only requiring one parking space, and there is a large car park nearby.

Businesswoman hopeful new podiatry clinic can create ‘domino effect’ to aid Covid-19 economic recovery in Moray town

What is happening to the foot clinic?

The Buckie Foot Clinic has now closed down.

In 2020, the business opened up in the seaside town.

At the time, Banff Chiropody and Podiatry’s owner Sasha Cameron had raised hopes her clinic would reduce “pressure” on the NHS as they focused on the battle against Covid. 

Now alterations will be made for the building’s new purpose.

Clinic owner and podiatrist Sasha Cameron inside the building when it was her clinic.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

