Loan signing Or Dadia challenged to earn permanent Aberdeen deal by Barry Robson – as boss outlines right-back’s strengths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loan signing Or Dadia challenged to earn permanent Aberdeen deal by Barry Robson – as boss outlines right-back’s strengths

Aberdeen have an exclusive option to buy Israeli international right-back Dadia from Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the end of his season-long loan spell at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has challenged loan defender Or Dadia to earn a permanent contract.

Israeli international Dadia has been secured on a season-long loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Aberdeen have an exclusive option to buy the right-back at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26-year-old defender, Robson’s seventh capture of a summer rebuild, is contracted to Be’er Sheva until summer 2025.

It is understood the option to buy Dadia would be £400,000.

Dadia is Robson’s seventh addition of a summer transfer window rebuild and the Dons boss is set to secure more new signings.

Robson confirmed he is “pretty close” to getting “some things over the line” and hopes to land a defender “shortly”.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic for a six-figure fee from FK Novi Pazar.

Or Dadia signs for Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

On the exclusive option to buy for Dadia, Robson said: “It means Dadia can come in and prove a point to us.

“We can also have a good look at him.

“He wants to do well and has a good mentality.”

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

‘He is hungry and all the things that we want in an Aberdeen player’

Dadia has been capped once by Israel with that appearance coming last year against Malta.

The defender won the Israeli Premier League in 2017 and has experience of the Europa League and Conference League group stages.

Dadia has received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA, and will officially become an Aberdeen player upon the completion of the UK immigration process.

He is ineligible to play for the club until this process is complete and missed the 2-0 friendly loss to Preston North End.

Aberdeen are confident the paperwork will be processed in time for Dadia to face Charlton Athletic in London on Saturday.

Robson insists the defender has all the qualities he wants in an Aberdeen player.

Dons gaffer Robson said: “Dadia is an experienced player with a good engine who is quick.

Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League match. Image: Shutterstock.

“He can play right back or right wing-back in whatever system we decide to go with.

“He will bring that speed and energy to the team.

“(He’s) athletic – he is good at getting up and down the pitch.

“He is hungry and all the things that we want in an Aberdeen player.”

Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be’er Sheva against Lugano’s Hicham Mahou (R) during a Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock.

Centre-back injury problems

Robson has been hit with a defensive injury headache with centre-backs Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald both facing a battle to be fit for the start of the season.

Williams, secured on a season-long loan from Liverpool this summer, suffered a back problem which has spread to his calves.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS.

England under-21 international Williams has missed the last two friendlies against Preston and Fraserburgh (2-0 win).

MacDonald has yet to feature in pre-season due to a knee injury and has been absent from all three friendlies.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen wait on Scales’ availability

Robson hopes to confirm a new defensive signing imminently.

Aberdeen are confident they will fight off interest from a host of European clubs and land Serbian Rubezic.

Celtic’s left-sided defender Liam Scales also remains a target for Robson.

Scales had a successful loan spell at Aberdeen last season and played a key role in the Reds finishing third in the Premiership.

However, Aberdeen will have to wait for any answer regarding Scales until new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers assesses his squad.

Scales, 24, was part of the Celtic squad for their recent pre-season tour of Japan.

He played against Gamba Osaka at the weekend and also got game time against Yokohama F. Marinoshas.

Scales played as a centre-back in both games as Rodgers was short of options in that position.

However, those centre-back concerns are now lessening as Celtic are set to sign Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is also set to return from a knee injury for the Hoops later this week, and Celtic also have centre-backs Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh.

Robson said: “We are trying to bring people in.

“Hopefully we will have some defenders in the building quite soon.

Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“Dadia has come in and we will hopefully have Angus back very shortly.

“We know there’s an issue there (defence), but it is being addressed and hopefully we will have some news on that very soon.

“We are pretty close to getting some things over the line.”

Makeshift back three against Preston

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Robson had to field a makeshift back three in the friendly loss to Preston.

Right-back Nicky Devlin played in the centre of the back three alongside left-back Jack MacKenzie and 20-year-old inexperienced centre-back Jack Milne.

Robson said: “We were missing a lot of defenders, which is probably why we lost a couple of goals.

“Devlin is an experienced player. However, those defenders, apart from Jack Milne, were playing out of position.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (L) and Preston's Liam Lindsay in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris' ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss…
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.
Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation
Preston's Mads Frojkaer-Jensen scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Preston North End 2-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris in action against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be 'electric' in new season by boss Barry…
Kilmarnock's Ben Chrisene and Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen winger Marley Watkins signs for Kilmarnock
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City
Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Barry Robson hails 'excellent footballer' Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on…
Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Lugano's Hicham Mahou (R) during the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock
Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen