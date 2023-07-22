Preston North End 2 -0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons suffer first pre-season setback

Aberdeen’s first-half defensive frailties were punished as they lost 2-0 to English Championship Preston North End.

Dons boss Barry Robson had to field a makeshift defence due to injuries and they were punished by goals from Mads Frokjaer.

The match also marked the return to action of Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski after more than two months out with an ankle injury.

Miovski came on mid-way through the second half.

A 1,332 strong Red Army travelled to Deepdale to cheer on Aberdeen.

Pittodrie gaffer Barry Robson has secured seven signings in a summer rebuild with a loan deal for Israeli international centre-back Or Dadia the latest arrival.

As preparations ramp up for a season where the Dons will compete in the group stages of Europe boss Robson is working on delivering more signings.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbia centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar in a six-figure deal.

The Dons are confident they will fight off interest from a host of European clubs to land the 23-year-old.

Aberdeen have also made a move to secure Crystal Palace’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder Killian Phillips.

It is understood the Dons boss still aims to secure two attacking midfielders, Phillips and another.

This game marked the Preston North End debut of former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay who came on in the 81st minute.

The 19-year-old moved to Liverpool from Pittodrie last summer in a club record £4.5 million fee that could rise to £8m with achievable add-ons.

Ramsay has moved on a season long loan to Preston and recovered from a knee injury in time to be on the bench to face his former club.

There was also a familiar face in Preston keeper Freddie Woodman who was on loan at Aberdeen from Newcastle United in 2018.

There was a minute’s applause for former Aberdeen and Scotland national manager Craig Brown who recently passed away at the age of 82.

Legend Brown also managed Preston from 2002 to 2004.

Preston went ahead in the seventh minute when Mads Frøkjær curled in a 20-yard drive after pouncing on a poor clearance from Jack MacKenzie.

Aberdeen’s defence was breached again in the 18th minute when Frøkjærwas again given too much time at the edge of the box.

He pounced to punish the Dons with a clinical drive from 20 yards.

Talking points

Sokler’s goal spree dries up as Miovski returns

Summer signing Ester Sokler’s pre-season scoring streak ended as the £300,000 signing failed to find the net at Deepdale.

Sokler had netted five in the opening two friendlies, including four in his debut in the 9-0 defeat of Turriff United.

Facing Championship Preston North End was always going to be a tougher test and a fairer gauge of Sokler’s capabilities than playing Highland League clubs.

The 24-year-old couldn’t find the back of the net against Preston but he was starved of supply for a lot of the friendly.

When former Slovenian Under-21 international Sokler did get a goal-scoring opportunity he spurned it.

In the 16th minute Sokler burst in behind Bambo Diaby but his 15 yard drive was straight at keeper Freddie Woodman who comfortably saved.

Moments before half-time his speed again saw Sokler break in on goal but Freddie Woodman raced off his line to block the shot. Sokler was flagged offside anyway.

Striker Bojan Miovski delivered a timely boost by returning to action for the first-time in pre-season after recovering from an ankle injury.

North Macedonian international Miovski had been sidelined since being stretchered off with ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren in May.

The 24-year-old pitched in with 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Miovski was introduced off the bench in the 65th minute for Duk.

Returning striker Miovski didn’t get on the goal sheet but it was a valuable 25 minutes of action after more than two months out.

Miovski will get more game time against Charlton Athletic next Saturday when he will be even sharper and fitter.

Prolific striker Miovski should be well on course to be in contention to start the Premiership opener against Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Defensive frailty but reinforcements arriving

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was forced to start with a makeshift defensive back-three due to the injury absence Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald.

MacDonald has yet to feature in the pre-season friendlies and on loan Liverpool centre-back Williams has missed the last two matches.

Aberdeen’s back-line looked vulnerable but there were mitigating circumstances as only one is a centre-back, Jack Milne, and has limited first-team game time.

The other two playing in the back-three were right back Nicky Devlin and left-back Jack MacKenzie.

Aberdeen’s back three will look entirely different when the competitive action kicks-off.

Summer signing Devlin was vocal throughout in a central role and tried to organise the back-line that comprised left-back Jack MacKenzie on the left and centre-back Jack Milne on the right.

The Dons were vulnerable at the back and were two goals down inside 18 minutes, both via 20 yard strikes from Mads Frokjaer.

Frokjaer pounced on a poor clearance from MacKenzie to net the first and was given far too much time to shoot when scoring the second.

Again lacklustre defending nearly cost the Dons in the 37th minute when Kian Taylor was given the freedom of the penalty area to fire off a shot.

Keeper Roos produced a vital save to push the 15 yard drive over the bar.

Defensive reinforcements are imminent with Israeli right-back Or Dadia secured on loan and the Dons hopeful of securing Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

New signing Or Dadia was ineligible to make his debut at Preston.

The 26-year-ol received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA and will officially become a Dons player upon the completion on the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen are confident the paperwork will be completed in time for Dadia, who can also play at right-centre back and central defensive midfield, to be eligible to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday, July 29.

The Dons have an exclusive option to buy the defender permanently at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dadia has two years left on his contract at Be’er Sheva.

Midfielder Connor Barron battling to earn starting slot

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is fighting during pre-season to push his way back into the starting line-up.

Scotland Under-21 international Barron was introduced as a substitute in the 65th minute for Ylber Ramadani at Deepdale.

The 20-year-old suffered injury frustration last season having missed the first four months of the campaign with a knee injury.

After returning to action Barron then suffered a pelvic injury that required surgery.

Now back to full-fitness he played for the Scotland U21’s in two friendlies against Spain last season so his match sharpness will not be far away.

Barron operated in the centre of midfield against Preston and produced a lively, committed performance.

He attempted to push forward to instigate attacks and was tough in the tackle.

Barron faces a battle to force his way into midfield with Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson and Ylber Ramadani expected to start.

However Aberdeen Youth Academy graduate Barron is certainly doing all he can to give manager Barry Robson a selection headache.

Barron has a year remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson set up with the 3-5-2 formation that he preferred for much of last season- and during the pre-season.

Nicky Devlin anchored a back three with Jack MacKenzie and Jack Milne.

A central midfield three of Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson and Ylber Ramadani were flanked by Shayden Morris (wide right) and Jonny Hayes (wide left).

Duk and summer signing Ester Sokler were the attacking duo.

Player points

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 6; Milne 6, Devlin 6, MacKenzie 6; Morris 6 (Marshall 81), Ramadani 6 (Barron 65), Clarkson 7, Shinnie 6 (Polvara 81), Hayes 6 (Duncan 65); Duk 6 (Miovski 65), Sokler 6 (Bavidge 81)

Subs not used: Doohan, Besuijen, Richardson, Stewart, Ngwenya

PRESTON NORTH END (3-5-2): Woodman 6; Diaby 6 (Storey 74) Lindsay 6 (Bauer 74), Cunningham (Slater 65); Potts 6 (Ramsay 78), Taylor 7 (Mawene 65), McCann (Ledson 74) 6, Frokjaer 7 (Holmes 65), Best 7; Keane (Stewart 65), Woodburn (Rodriquez-Gentile 74).

Subs: Cornell, Seary

Referee: Mr O Longford

Star man

Mads Frokjaer (Preston North End) – Danish attacking midfielder Frokjaer netted two goals in the first-half.

Both goals were impressive 20-yard strikes to punish the space he was given to shoot.

A summer signing for Preston North End the 23-year-old looks a strong addition.