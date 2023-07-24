Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand

More Dons fans will get the chance to watch Aberdeen at home next season as the club aims to further boost attendances at Pittodrie.

There could be as many as 1,000 additional home supporters in the South Stand, with plans afoot to remove the fence beside the visitors’ section for some fixtures in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have also revealed plans to start reciprocal away allocation talks with fellow top-flight clubs which will feed in to how many away fans they allow at Pittodrie.

Details were revealed on Monday, within a statement headlined “Making Pittodrie a fortress”.

It said: “Over the last couple of seasons our attendances have increased, and the atmosphere has improved greatly, these changes are being implemented now to help grow our support and make our home advantage count as we look to enjoy the backing of as many Dons supporters as possible for every home match.”

The number of walk-up Dons fans having the chance to come to Pittodrie has led to Aberdeen opting to look at the allocations given to each visiting Premiership side.

Ahead of the new season we have made some positive progress regarding the capacity & allocation set-up at Pittodrie. 🔴 New additional spaces in the Red Shed 🔴 Creating a flexible away section in the South Stand 🔴 Additional space for up to 1,000 more Dons fans at Pittodrie — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 24, 2023

Better facilities planned for stand

A revamp of that section of the stadium is in the pipeline, which should lead to an increased home gate for many matches in the league.

The club said: “Subject to final approval from the local authority, we intend to make some structural changes to the South Stand.

“These modifications will allow AFC to have a more bespoke offering when it comes to setting the number of away tickets it offers to fellow SPFL clubs – anything between the current 1,770 down to 300, with the stated desire of pushing towards approximately 1,000 more Dons fans in the South Stand, in Section R specifically, for matches where it is appropriate. This would also allow our own walk-up supporters, around 2,000 per game, access to better seats and under cover from the open-to-the-elements Section Y.

“This work will commence immediately following approval and will eventually result in the removal of the fence between the traditional home and away sections, the installation of additional new toilets and catering facilities at the rear of the visitors’ section and the re-routing of some entry and exit ways for home and away fans. It is anticipated this work will be complete by mid-September.”

For the popular Red Shed in the Merkland Stand, the club have added 200 season tickets, but are still talking to the council safety group for permission for more fans in there.

The additional 200 will be sold through the waiting list of fans who have registered an interest in a Red Shed season ticket, with any remaining then available on a first-come-first-served basis. This will take the useable capacity of the stand to 2,095.

Work will allow larger home backing

Chief executive Alan Burrows explained the behind-the-scenes groundwork have all been carried out with one common goal – to boost the numbers backing Barry Robson’s European-bound stars.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to offer even more season tickets in the Red Shed ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“There has been a huge amount of excellent work undertaken by AFC staff over the last few years on engaging with supporters and making matchdays at Pittodrie more noisy and more colourful and improving the atmosphere.

“We will continue to engage with all stakeholders to try and build on that, whilst maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“Our plans for the South Stand are very much an extension of that desire. We want even more Aberdeen fans coming to Pittodrie in the best seats, cheering the team on.

“The fence has not only proved a visible hindrance for fans in that area, but it has also not allowed us any flexibility to try and maximise attendances.

“This work will also have the added benefit of increasing the catering provisions in the South Stand by 25%, which we hope will further reduce queues and waiting times in that area for specific games.”

Meanwhile, tickets for Aberdeen’s Premiership opener away to Livingston on August 5 went on sale on Monday evening.