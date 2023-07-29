Ross County manager Malky Mackay ‘disappointed’ despite topping Viaplay Cup table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay ‘disappointed’ despite topping Viaplay Cup table

Costly penalty shoot-out defeat against Kelty Hearts makes the Staggies unseeded for the second-round draw.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group

Manager Malky Mackay admits table-topping Ross County offered hope to Kelty Hearts as their spot-kick loss cost them a seeded place in round two of the Viaplay Cup.

After beating Stranraer, Morton and Edinburgh City, they were chasing full points here to try and secure a seeded berth in Sunday’s draw.

Goals from Josh Sims and Simon Murray had the Highlanders 2-0 up before a reply from Stefan McCluskey brought the visitors back into it.

Substitute Botti Biabi headed Kelty level in the second half and the match was on a knife-edge.

County defender James Brown seemed to have won it late on, but a Ross Cunningham spot-kick made it 3-3.

Biabi scored the decisive spot-kick to deny County a bonus point victory, which means their 10 points overall was not enough to take them through as seeds.

Airdrieonians were the only team to take full points, while Ayr United and Motherwell followed them through as seeds on 11 points.

County are now focused on visiting champions Celtic in the Premiership opener this Saturday, but this was a sore conclusion to what has been a hugely positive month for the Staggies.

‘It could have been five or six’ – boss

Mackay felt this was a tie which should have been out of sight, but slack defending cost them dearly against their lower-league visitors.

He said: “The first goal, we don’t screen properly. The second one, their player heads the ball first and then third one, we were 4 v 2 at the back and Jack Baldwin leaves his leg in, dangling, and it gives the chance for the referee to give the penalty. I had no qualms about that at all.

“We gave hope to Kelty. It was 2-0 going on five or six. We have got to be more clinical. But overall, we have won our group again.”

Simon Murray slots away his goal against Kelty Hearts. Images: Jasperimage

Left the door open for Kelty response

Mackay reckons not finishing the tie off when they were on top in the first half came back to bite them.

He said: “We top the group again this year, as we did last year, so that’s good.
“Other than that, I’m disappointed we never won the game to go in as seeds.

“In the first half an hour, we were terrific, but we never took our chances. When you don’t take your chances, anything can happen and in the end it did.”

Firepower evident throughout ties

Over their four ties, County hit the net 13 times and that pleases Mackay, although he was gutted they were taken all the way for a costly outcome against Kelty.

He added: “We talked before about penalties. That’s the lottery two or three of the Premiership teams have seen over the last two or three weeks.

“We shouldn’t have needed it to go the penalties. That’s with the greatest respect to Kelty, who have been great in this division.

“At times in the first half, we played really well and got into some terrific positions. We have to hit the target better than we do.

“Saying that, we have scored a reasonable amount of goals in this competition. But we could have scored more and we just needed a bit of a calmer head.”

More from Ross County

Simon Murray slots away his goal against Kelty Hearts. Images: Jasperimage
Ross County 3-3 Kelty Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Will Nightingale is determined to be a smash hit on loan with Ross County. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Long-distance loan to Ross County doesn't faze Will Nightingale
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is eyeing a fourth straight Viaplay Cup win. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay sets target of winning group with maximum points ahead…
Connor Randall, left, celebrates his midweek goal with Ross County captain Jack Baldwin. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Connor Randall targets cup run after ending three-year wait for his first Ross County…
Simon Murray wheels away after heading home his goal for Ross County against hosts Edinburgh City in midweek. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay warns rivals - five-goal Simon Murray will get even…
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Malky Mackay hails Ross County's focus as they net three Viaplay Cup points at…
Ross County's Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Edinburgh City. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Viaplay Cup: Ross County win 3-1 at Edinburgh City to move closer to round…
Victor Loturi in action against Partick Thistle. Image: PA
Victor Loturi: I can be Ross County's Mr Reliable after year learning Scottish game…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says Buckie Thistle experience last year is timely reminder Ross County must…