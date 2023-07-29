Ross County manager Malky Mackay ‘disappointed’ despite topping Viaplay Cup table

Manager Malky Mackay admits table-topping Ross County offered hope to Kelty Hearts as their spot-kick loss cost them a seeded place in round two of the Viaplay Cup.

After beating Stranraer, Morton and Edinburgh City, they were chasing full points here to try and secure a seeded berth in Sunday’s draw.

Goals from Josh Sims and Simon Murray had the Highlanders 2-0 up before a reply from Stefan McCluskey brought the visitors back into it.

Substitute Botti Biabi headed Kelty level in the second half and the match was on a knife-edge.

County defender James Brown seemed to have won it late on, but a Ross Cunningham spot-kick made it 3-3.

Result after penalties: Ross County 3-3 Kelty Hearts Kelty win 4-3 on penalties to take the bonus point.

Biabi scored the decisive spot-kick to deny County a bonus point victory, which means their 10 points overall was not enough to take them through as seeds.

Airdrieonians were the only team to take full points, while Ayr United and Motherwell followed them through as seeds on 11 points.

County are now focused on visiting champions Celtic in the Premiership opener this Saturday, but this was a sore conclusion to what has been a hugely positive month for the Staggies.

‘It could have been five or six’ – boss

Mackay felt this was a tie which should have been out of sight, but slack defending cost them dearly against their lower-league visitors.

He said: “The first goal, we don’t screen properly. The second one, their player heads the ball first and then third one, we were 4 v 2 at the back and Jack Baldwin leaves his leg in, dangling, and it gives the chance for the referee to give the penalty. I had no qualms about that at all.

“We gave hope to Kelty. It was 2-0 going on five or six. We have got to be more clinical. But overall, we have won our group again.”

Left the door open for Kelty response

Mackay reckons not finishing the tie off when they were on top in the first half came back to bite them.

He said: “We top the group again this year, as we did last year, so that’s good.

“Other than that, I’m disappointed we never won the game to go in as seeds.

“In the first half an hour, we were terrific, but we never took our chances. When you don’t take your chances, anything can happen and in the end it did.”

Firepower evident throughout ties

Over their four ties, County hit the net 13 times and that pleases Mackay, although he was gutted they were taken all the way for a costly outcome against Kelty.

He added: “We talked before about penalties. That’s the lottery two or three of the Premiership teams have seen over the last two or three weeks.

“We shouldn’t have needed it to go the penalties. That’s with the greatest respect to Kelty, who have been great in this division.

“At times in the first half, we played really well and got into some terrific positions. We have to hit the target better than we do.

“Saying that, we have scored a reasonable amount of goals in this competition. But we could have scored more and we just needed a bit of a calmer head.”