Joe Harper: There is only so much a club can do if a player is desperate to move

Football clubs are always left in a difficult situation when a player makes it clear they want to move.

That was the situation that Aberdeen found themselves in when midfielder Ylber Ramadani told them he wanted to move to Italy and join Serie A side Lecce.

I’m disappointed he wasn’t keen to stay at Aberdeen for another season, especially with the prospect of European group stage football on the horizon.

However he may have felt that the opportunity to play in Serie A might not come around again for him.

He has been a very good player for Aberdeen and popular among the support.

I thought he was similar to Jonny Hayes in the way that whenever he crossed the line you knew you were getting nothing less than maximum commitment and effort.

He was a bundle of energy and it was easy to see why the fans were so fond of him.

It is unfortunate that it has happened when Aberdeen are building a team and he could have been a key component.

Lecce is very close to Albania and I understand that was very appealing to Ramadani who wanted to be closer to his family.

If a player has made it clear he wants to leave then a club is normally left with little option other than trying to secure the best possible transfer fee.

The alternative is having a player in the dressing room who is unhappy and that can have an impact on the rest of the team.

The one thing I would add is that even if Aberdeen hadn’t accepted the bid from Lecce, Ramadani is the type of player who would have kept giving his all on the pitch.

It is a pity because Aberdeen are losing a good player and getting just over £1million for him is a bit disappointing because I would value him higher than that.

But there is always the risk that you hold out for more and the deal falls through and there is a benefit from getting the situation sorted quickly rather than dragging on for the rest of transfer window.

This could present an opportunity for Dante Polvara who impressed in the friendly against Charlton. He didn’t have a great time last year and ended up back on loan in America but it might be his big breakthrough if he gets a run of games at the start of the season.

It is easy to see Dante has a lot of qualities so the chance is there for him to seize his spot in the team.

Overall, I think Barry Robson can be happy with his summer recruitment. They have sourced players from across the world and it will be fascinating to see how they adapt to Scottish football.

I would have liked to have seen Liam Scales back at Aberdeen this season. There is still time for that move to happen but it sounds as if Brendan Rodgers rates the defender and might be keen to keep him at Celtic Park.

Starting on the right note

The Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend and Aberdeen should be looking to make a statement on the opening weekend with a victory at Livingston.

There is a big Aberdeen support travelling to the game and it is the type of game the Dons should be winning if they are hoping to replicate last season’s top-three finish.

Celtic head to Pittodrie the following week so it would be nice to go into that game on the back of a win.

It is probably a good time to face Celtic as they are still adjusting to a new manager following the return of Brendan Rodgers.

But I’m sure Barry and his players aren’t looking beyond Livingston.

The team looked good in spells against Charlton last weekend which bodes well for Saturday.

The challenge this season will be balancing the European games with the league but the players will be looking forward to that.

In terms of the title, Celtic have to start as favourites. Rangers are bringing in new players but Celtic look to have the stronger squad.

Hearts and Hibernian have also strengthened and I expect them to be up there fighting with Aberdeen.

The other seven teams will start the season with the main aim of avoiding being in a relegation fight.

St Johnstone have had a horrendous start to the season and Livingston are another team I expect to be fighting near the bottom of the table.

Cove and Blue Toon can bounce back

I’ve got high hopes for Cove Rangers this season and I fancy them for promotion back to the Championship.

They have made some good signings and looked good in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup, winning eight points of a possible 12.

They are full-time now and that is going to be a big help as the season goes on.

Peterhead, one of my former clubs, had a terrible time last season but they have also brought in a lot of players.

I also think they can do well in League Two and hopefully I can get up to see them play soon.