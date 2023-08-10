Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan

The 20-year-old Malawi international has joined Championship Partick Thistle.

By Ryan Cryle
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen's B team against Brora Rangers last midweek. Image: Jasperimage.
Kieran Ngwenya in action for Aberdeen's B team against Brora Rangers last midweek. Image: Jasperimage.

Aberdeen have confirmed left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Championship Partick Thistle on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old is a Malawi international, however, the impending arrival of Central Coast Mariners left-back James McGarry at the Dons means Ngwenya would have likely found himself behind McGarry, as well as Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes, in the Pittodrie pecking order.

Youth academy graduate Ngwenya has made two competitive appearances for the Aberdeen first team.

He has returned to his native Glasgow for the campaign, following on from previous loan spells at Cove Rangers in League One, Kelty Hearts in League Two, and then Raith Rovers last term – playing 30 times for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Ngwenya made his international debut for Malawi in a friendly against Tanzania in June 2021.

Partick boss Kris Doolan said: “We’ve had Kieran on our radar for a while now and it’s a deal we’ve had to have patience with, but it’s great to see that pay off.

“The aim in this transfer window was to make sure we’re signing a high calibre of player who will provide genuine competition and Kieran will come in and do that.

“He’s only 20, but has already played a good number of senior games and knows the league very well from his time at Raith Rovers last year, so he’ll not come here as a timid kid – he’s a bona fide first team player at this level and will be pushing to get into that starting XI as soon as possible.”

