Aberdeen confirm left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Partick Thistle on loan

Aberdeen have confirmed left-back Kieran Ngwenya has joined Championship Partick Thistle on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old is a Malawi international, however, the impending arrival of Central Coast Mariners left-back James McGarry at the Dons means Ngwenya would have likely found himself behind McGarry, as well as Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes, in the Pittodrie pecking order.

Youth academy graduate Ngwenya has made two competitive appearances for the Aberdeen first team.

He has returned to his native Glasgow for the campaign, following on from previous loan spells at Cove Rangers in League One, Kelty Hearts in League Two, and then Raith Rovers last term – playing 30 times for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Ngwenya made his international debut for Malawi in a friendly against Tanzania in June 2021.

Partick boss Kris Doolan said: “We’ve had Kieran on our radar for a while now and it’s a deal we’ve had to have patience with, but it’s great to see that pay off.

“The aim in this transfer window was to make sure we’re signing a high calibre of player who will provide genuine competition and Kieran will come in and do that.

“He’s only 20, but has already played a good number of senior games and knows the league very well from his time at Raith Rovers last year, so he’ll not come here as a timid kid – he’s a bona fide first team player at this level and will be pushing to get into that starting XI as soon as possible.”