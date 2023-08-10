More consultation dates for ‘transformative’ Loch Linnhe fish farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More consultation dates for ‘transformative’ Loch Linnhe fish farm

The firm behind it has withdrawn plans for another site in the same loch.

By Keith Findlay
Castle Stalker
Castle Stalker, between Fort William and Oban.

Two more consultation events have been arranged for the public to have its say on a first-of-its-kind £60 million salmon farm planned for Loch Linnhe.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) aims to bring semi-closed containment salmon farming to Scotland for the first time. The technology is said to address environmental concerns some people have over the current approach.

It has been used successfully in Norway, Canada and the Faroes.

Innovative system is designed to stop seals and sea lice reaching the salmon

In semi-closed systems, the conventional net is completely enclosed by an impermeable and opaque marine fabric. The secondary barrier prevents sea lice from getting into the pens, stops seals from seeing the fish and traps most of the salmon faeces and uneaten feed. The salmon waste can then be brought ashore and used in green energy production or as a fertiliser ingredient.

LLS – a joint venture between Simply Blue Aquaculture, Stewart Hawthorn and Golden Acre Foods – wants to use the technology at Lurignish, near picturesque Castle Stalker between Appin and Duror.

It has already submitted a “proposal of application notice” to Argyll & Bute Council.

Loch Linnhe, by Lurignish.
Loch Linnhe, by Lurignish. Image: Crimson Bridge

The dates and times of “exhibitions” for the Lurignish site are as follows:

  • Duror and Kentallen Community Centre – September 14, 2pm-7pm
  • Appin Village Hall – October 24, 2pm-7pm

More information can be found online at lochlongsalmon.com

Stewart Hawthorn, Loch Long Salmon.
“I hope as many people as possible will come along” – Stewart Hawthorn, Loch Long Salmon. Image: Crimson Bridge

LLS managing director Stewart Hawthorn said: “We have already met many local people as we have been developing our proposal for this location. I am proud to be bringing this approach to Scotland as we seek to address environmental and fish welfare concerns regarding the salmon farming sector in Scotland.

“Delivering low carbon, low environmental impact food is one of the key global challenges we face as a society. We must bring this technology to Scotland quickly.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along to the next two events now that the formal planning application process has started, so we can explain how transformative and proven closed containment at sea salmon farming could bring jobs and investment to the community, while addressing the environmental concerns some people have.”

This is what a semi-closed containment salmon pen looks like
This is what a semi-closed containment salmon pen looks like. Image: Crimson Bridge

LLS has previously held open information days in the area, as well as a meet-the-buyer event in Oban. There have also been meetings and briefings with community councils and other elected representatives.

Meanwhile, LLS has confirmed it is no longer pursing plans for a site at Balnagowan on Loch Linnhe. It said it had withdrawn a lease option agreement with Crown Estate Scotland to solely pursue plans for the Lurignish site.

