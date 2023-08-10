More consultation dates for ‘transformative’ Loch Linnhe fish farm

Two more consultation events have been arranged for the public to have its say on a first-of-its-kind £60 million salmon farm planned for Loch Linnhe.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) aims to bring semi-closed containment salmon farming to Scotland for the first time. The technology is said to address environmental concerns some people have over the current approach.

It has been used successfully in Norway, Canada and the Faroes.

Innovative system is designed to stop seals and sea lice reaching the salmon

In semi-closed systems, the conventional net is completely enclosed by an impermeable and opaque marine fabric. The secondary barrier prevents sea lice from getting into the pens, stops seals from seeing the fish and traps most of the salmon faeces and uneaten feed. The salmon waste can then be brought ashore and used in green energy production or as a fertiliser ingredient.

LLS – a joint venture between Simply Blue Aquaculture, Stewart Hawthorn and Golden Acre Foods – wants to use the technology at Lurignish, near picturesque Castle Stalker between Appin and Duror.

It has already submitted a “proposal of application notice” to Argyll & Bute Council.

The dates and times of “exhibitions” for the Lurignish site are as follows:

Duror and Kentallen Community Centre – September 14, 2pm-7pm

Appin Village Hall – October 24, 2pm-7pm

More information can be found online at lochlongsalmon.com

LLS managing director Stewart Hawthorn said: “We have already met many local people as we have been developing our proposal for this location. I am proud to be bringing this approach to Scotland as we seek to address environmental and fish welfare concerns regarding the salmon farming sector in Scotland.

“Delivering low carbon, low environmental impact food is one of the key global challenges we face as a society. We must bring this technology to Scotland quickly.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along to the next two events now that the formal planning application process has started, so we can explain how transformative and proven closed containment at sea salmon farming could bring jobs and investment to the community, while addressing the environmental concerns some people have.”

LLS has previously held open information days in the area, as well as a meet-the-buyer event in Oban. There have also been meetings and briefings with community councils and other elected representatives.

Meanwhile, LLS has confirmed it is no longer pursing plans for a site at Balnagowan on Loch Linnhe. It said it had withdrawn a lease option agreement with Crown Estate Scotland to solely pursue plans for the Lurignish site.