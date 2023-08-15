Boss Barry Robson vows to reduce Aberdeen’s reliance on loan signings

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has vowed to reduce the club’s reliance on loan signings.

Robson insists he aims to build a team of permanently signed players who will bring value to the Dons.

Last season Aberdeen had eight players on loan, which increased the necessity for a summer transfer window squad rebuild this summer.

Robson has so far secured nine signings in the window with only two of those loan additions.

Centre-back Rhys Williams (Liverpool) and right-back Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheeva) both arrived on season-long loan deals.

Aberdeen have an exclusive right to sign Israeli international Dadia permanently at the end of the campaign.

Robson aims to sign up to four more players before the window closes on September 1.

However, the Dons boss confirmed – if he can’t land the “right ones” – he is willing to wait until the January transfer window.

He said: “We finished last season with eight loan signings in the team.

“We don’t want to finish this season like that.

“Now we are trying to build a team that is an Aberdeen team – not loans.

“With the signings we have made so far, most of them are permanent Aberdeen players.

“We are trying to build properly with signings that are our own players.

“Ones like Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin.

“We are trying to build our own team that is going to do well.”

Willing to wait until next window

Robson moved to sign two of last season’s loan stars this summer when securing Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson on permanent contracts.

Club captain Shinnie was on loan from Wigan Athletic for the second half of the season and penned a three-year deal with the Dons this summer.

Midfielder Clarkson spent last season on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of English championship clubs to land the England under-21 international on a four-year contact.

Robson aims to secure defender Liam Scales this summer following a successful loan from Celtic last season.

Talks have been held with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers about a move for Scales, who has two years remaining on his Parkhead contract.

Scales was not in Celtic’s match-day squad for the Premiership champions’ 3-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Robson is determined to add more signings before the window closes – but confirmed he is willing to play a waiting game until January if required to get the right players in.

He said: “We need to make sure the next three or four players who come in the door are right and strong and improve us.

“If we don’t get the right ones then we will have to wait until the next window, because I don’t want to jump into everything too quick.

“I want to build it steadily.”

Loan market will still be ‘important’

Last season the Dons also had loan deals for Mattie Pollock (Watford), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovic (MSK Zilina).

Whilst Robson aims to slash the Dons reliance on loans, he accepts it is still a market they will have to utilise.

He said: “We will need to use the loan market because that is important.

“But we have still got to sign more players that will be our players.”

‘We were outstanding against Celtic’

The two loan players Robson has secured this summer have yet to feature for the Dons competitively.

Liverpool centre-back Williams had been injured with a back problem, missing the two Premiership games and three pre-season friendlies.

Right-back Dadia was an unused substitute in both Premiership matches so far, against Celtic and Livingston (0-0).

Robson was frustrated Aberdeen were left empty-handed against Celtic.

He said: “I thought we were outstanding against Celtic.

“We pressed and chased them and tried to pass through Celtic quickly – we brought all that.

“Celtic are a treble winning team who have some unbelievable players.

“You can sit in and let them have 90% of possession and maybe nick a draw.

“Or you can go gung-ho and after them.

“What we tried to do was nullify them and bring our side of the game and our fans came with us.

“I was frustrated, but so pleased with how we tried to win the game.

“We didn’t deserve to lose.”