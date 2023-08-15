Boss Barry Robson vows to reduce Aberdeen’s reliance on loan signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson vows to reduce Aberdeen’s reliance on loan signings

Aberdeen gaffer Robson insists he is willing to wait until the January transfer window to secure the "right signings" for his squad rebuild.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the club's Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has vowed to reduce the club’s reliance on loan signings.

Robson insists he aims to build a team of permanently signed players who will bring value to the Dons.

Last season Aberdeen had eight players on loan, which increased the necessity for a summer transfer window squad rebuild this summer.

Robson has so far secured nine signings in the window with only two of those loan additions.

Centre-back Rhys Williams (Liverpool) and right-back Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheeva) both arrived on season-long loan deals.

Aberdeen have an exclusive right to sign Israeli international Dadia permanently at the end of the campaign.

Robson aims to sign up to four more players before the window closes on September 1.

However, the Dons boss confirmed – if he can’t land the “right ones” – he is willing to wait until the January transfer window.

He said: “We finished last season with eight loan signings in the team.

“We don’t want to finish this season like that.

“Now we are trying to build a team that is an Aberdeen team – not loans.

“With the signings we have made so far, most of them are permanent Aberdeen players.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.

“We are trying to build properly with signings that are our own players.

“Ones like Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin.

“We are trying to build our own team that is going to do well.”

New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia.

Willing to wait until next window

Robson moved to sign two of last season’s loan stars this summer when securing Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson on permanent contracts.

Club captain Shinnie was on loan from Wigan Athletic for the second half of the season and penned a three-year deal with the Dons this summer.

Midfielder Clarkson spent last season on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Dons beat off competition from a number of English championship clubs to land the England under-21 international on a four-year contact.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (left) and Leighton Clarkson in action against Celtic.

Robson aims to secure defender Liam Scales this summer following a successful loan from Celtic last season.

Talks have been held with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers about a move for Scales, who has two years remaining on his Parkhead contract.

Scales was not in Celtic’s match-day squad for the Premiership champions’ 3-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Robson is determined to add more signings before the window closes – but confirmed he is willing to play a waiting game until January if required to get the right players in.

Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers.

He said: “We need to make sure the next three or four players who come in the door are right and strong and improve us.

“If we don’t get the right ones then we will have to wait until the next window, because I don’t want to jump into everything too quick.

“I want to build it steadily.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to Celtic.

Loan market will still be ‘important’

Last season the Dons also had loan deals for Mattie Pollock (Watford), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovic (MSK Zilina).

Whilst Robson aims to slash the Dons reliance on loans, he accepts it is still a market they will have to utilise.

He said: “We will need to use the loan market because that is important.

“But we have still got to sign more players that will be our players.”

‘We were outstanding against Celtic’

The two loan players Robson has secured this summer have yet to feature for the Dons competitively.

Liverpool centre-back Williams had been injured with a back problem, missing the two Premiership games and three pre-season friendlies.

Right-back Dadia was an unused substitute in both Premiership matches so far, against Celtic and Livingston (0-0).

Robson was frustrated Aberdeen were left empty-handed against Celtic.

He said: “I thought we were outstanding against Celtic.

“We pressed and chased them and tried to pass through Celtic quickly – we brought all that.

“Celtic are a treble winning team who have some unbelievable players.

“You can sit in and let them have 90% of possession and maybe nick a draw.

“Or you can go gung-ho and after them.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic.

“What we tried to do was nullify them and bring our side of the game and our fans came with us.

“I was frustrated, but so pleased with how we tried to win the game.

“We didn’t deserve to lose.”

