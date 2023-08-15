Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator

A key part of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) proposed for Aberdeen can progress after it secured planning permission.

Aberdeen City Council has approved the £6.5 million energy incubator and scale-up “hub” (EISH), which will form the entrepreneurial backbone of ETZ.

EISH will comprise two single-storey warehouse buildings, as well as a two-storey office and workshop unit.

Located on a vacant brownfield site to the south of the Granite City, the local authority found the development to be “generally acceptable and in compliance with policy”.

Planning officials also believe it will “make a positive contribution to existing visual amenity”, while having no detrimental impact on local residents.

Innovation campus ‘focal point’

Plans for EISH were unveiled by not-for-profit company ETZ Ltd earlier this year.

Cash for the development is coming from BP, Scottish Enterprise and Holyrood’s Energy Transition FRund.

The new facility will be the focal point of the innovation campus, one of five specialist sites being developed across the ETZ.

Once complete, the cluster will become the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland, boosting the north-east’s bid to be Europe’s low carbon capital.

Located on Hareness Road, in Altens Industrial Estate, EISH will comprise 32,000sq ft of “flexible industrial and collaboration space”.

There will also be targeted business support to “drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth”.

Now planning permissions has been secured, work on the facility can begin in earnest and an opening is planned for next year.

ETZ Ltd has arranged a number of events to engage the local supply chain.

These include networking sessions, a mentoring programme and “targeted energy transition challenges”.

ETZ – a brief history

Unveiled by oil and gas entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood in 2020, ETZ’s primary aim is to develop and nurture renewable and low carbon energy sectors in Aberdeen.

Those behind the scheme want to build it near to Aberdeen Harbour’s south expansion.

It is hoped the zone will help to reduce the region’s economic reliance on oil and gas, while ensuring workers have alternative employment to move to.

But local residents have warned the zone will encroach on St Fittick’s Park, negatively impacting their access to green space.