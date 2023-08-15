Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen City Council approves plans for ETZ energy incubator

New facility expected to be up and running next year.

By Hamish Penman
The energy incubator and scale-up "hub" planned for Aberdeen.
The energy incubator and scale-up "hub" planned for Aberdeen. Image: ETZ Ltd

A key part of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) proposed for Aberdeen can progress after it secured planning permission.

Aberdeen City Council has approved the £6.5 million energy incubator and scale-up “hub” (EISH), which will form the entrepreneurial backbone of ETZ.

EISH will comprise two single-storey warehouse buildings, as well as a two-storey office and workshop unit.

Located on a vacant brownfield site to the south of the Granite City, the local authority found the development to be “generally acceptable and in compliance with policy”.

Planning officials also believe it will “make a positive contribution to existing visual amenity”, while having no detrimental impact on local residents.

Innovation campus ‘focal point’

 

Plans for EISH were unveiled by not-for-profit company ETZ Ltd earlier this year.

Cash for the development is coming from BP, Scottish Enterprise and Holyrood’s Energy Transition FRund.

The new facility will be the focal point of the innovation campus, one of five specialist sites being developed across the ETZ.

Once complete, the cluster will become the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland, boosting the north-east’s bid to be Europe’s low carbon capital.

St Fittick's Park.
St Fittick’s Park is on the site of the proposed Energy Transition Zone. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Located on Hareness Road, in Altens Industrial Estate, EISH will comprise 32,000sq ft of “flexible industrial and collaboration space”.

There will also be targeted business support to “drive entrepreneurship, innovation and growth”.

Now planning permissions has been secured, work on the facility can begin in earnest and an opening is planned for next year.

ETZ Ltd has arranged a number of events to engage the local supply chain.

These include networking sessions, a mentoring programme and “targeted energy transition challenges”.

ETZ – a brief history

Unveiled by oil and gas entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood in 2020, ETZ’s primary aim is to develop and nurture renewable and low carbon energy sectors in Aberdeen.

Those behind the scheme want to build it near to Aberdeen Harbour’s south expansion.

It is hoped the zone will help to reduce the region’s economic reliance on oil and gas, while ensuring workers have alternative employment to move to.

But local residents have warned the zone will encroach on St Fittick’s Park, negatively impacting their access to green space.

