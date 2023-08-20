Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window closes

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the Dons are close to bolstering their squad.

In a transfer update to supporters, Cormack said there could be up to four new arrivals before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Dons have already made nine signings during a busy summer ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken in Sweden.

Cormack tweeted: “We are close on signing two or three players, with a fourth a ‘possibility’ by the end of the window.

“Yes, we’re all impatient, none more so than me, but it has to be quality over quantity.

“By the end of this window, we will have signed 12 or 13 players, almost all of whom were under contract versus free agents.

“Alan Burrows and myself will do our best to provide information when we can.

“I don’t know of any other club in the Premiership whose directors do it, but we firmly believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams,

Ross Doohan, Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic and James McGarry have all joined the Dons this summer.

Aberdeen have already named their squad for the 25-man squad for the Europa League play-off but they have until 11pm on Wednesday to register a maximum of two new eligible players who could feature in the tie.

BK Hacken twice came from behind to defeat Sirius 3-2 on Sunday in their final match before facing the Dons.

An own goal in the fifth minute of injury time gave them all three points and left Hacken only one point behind Elfsborg after 20 games of the Swedish top flight.

Cormack also paid tribute to the club’s under-14 team which won the under-14 BOAL International Tournament in the Netherlands by defeating Atlanta United in the final following wins over Ado Den Haag and Borussia Dortmund.

The Dons chairman added: “These boys and coaches are rightly over the moon and deserve all of our praise tonight.”