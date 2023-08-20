Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window closes

The Dons have already made nine signings during a busy summer recruitment drive.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the Dons are close to bolstering their squad.

In a transfer update to supporters, Cormack said there could be up to four new arrivals before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

The Dons have already made nine signings during a busy summer ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken in Sweden.

Cormack tweeted: “We are close on signing two or three players, with a fourth a ‘possibility’ by the end of the window.

“Yes, we’re all impatient, none more so than me, but it has to be quality over quantity.

“By the end of this window, we will have signed 12 or 13 players, almost all of whom were under contract versus free agents.

“Alan Burrows and myself will do our best to provide information when we can.

“I don’t know of any other club in the Premiership whose directors do it, but we firmly believe it’s the right thing to do.”

Nicky Devlin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie, Rhys Williams,
Ross Doohan, Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic and James McGarry have all joined the Dons this summer.

Aberdeen have already named their squad for the 25-man squad for the Europa League play-off but they have until 11pm on Wednesday to register a maximum of two new eligible players who could feature in the tie.

BK Hacken twice came from behind to defeat Sirius 3-2 on Sunday in their final match before facing the Dons.

An own goal in the fifth minute of injury time gave them all three points and left Hacken only one point behind Elfsborg after 20 games of the Swedish top flight.

Cormack also paid tribute to the club’s under-14 team which won the under-14 BOAL International Tournament in the Netherlands by defeating Atlanta United in the final following wins over Ado Den Haag and Borussia Dortmund.

The Dons chairman added: “These boys and coaches are rightly over the moon and deserve all of our praise tonight.”

