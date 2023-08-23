BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo warns Aberdeen they will face a far stronger team than in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo warns Aberdeen they will face a far stronger team than in 2021

Ahead of Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg clash in Gothenburg, the Swedes' manager told the Dons: 'We score goals. We have scored 50 goals in 20 league games.'

By Sean Wallace
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a BK Hacken press conference at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a BK Hacken press conference at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden. Image: SNS.

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has warned Aberdeen will face a far stronger team on Thursday than the one they defeated in 2021.

The Dons overcame the Gothenburg outfit 5-1 at Pittodrie in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round two years ago.

Hacken won the return leg 2-0 in Sweden – but still crashed out 5-3 on aggregate.

Speaking at the Bravida Arena in his pre-match press conference ahead the sides squaring off again – this time in a Europa League play-off tie over the next two Thursday nights – Hogmo recalled he had to field two untested youngsters for debuts in the Euro clash with Aberdeen two years ago.

He also reckons they were on course to pull off a dramatic 4-0 turnaround in Gothenburg to shock the Dons, only for a sensational comeback to be derailed by a red card to Patrik Walemark with 20 minutes remaining.

Currently second in the Allsvenskan and 20 games deep into their league season, Hogmo warned Hacken are a far stronger proposition now.

The BK Hacken squad during a training session at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden. Image: SNS.

Hogmo, who led BK Hacken to the Swedish league title last season, said: “It was a hard year for us in 2021.

“When I came we were bottom of the league and I remember in the away game against Aberdeen, we had to put in two young players.

“We tried to get 4-0 at home and got to 2-0, but then received a red card… and it didn’t happen.

“I didn’t feel good in those games, but that was the start of a process of building a new team and new philosophy.

“You saw that last season. We have made a lot of changes.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (centre) competes with Patrik Walemark during a Europa Conference qualifier against BK Hacken in 2021. Image: SNS.

New Hacken signing Laursen to make debut against Dons

Hogmo’s Hacken are fighting to retain their Swedish title this term, and trail leaders IF Elfsborg by a single point.

Earlier this week, they sold star Danish under-21 international full-back Kristoffer Lund to Italian club Palermo.

However, the Gothenburg-based club moved quickly to sign left-back Jacob Barrett Laursen from Belgian top-flight club Standard Liege.

Former Juventus youth academy defender Laursen played 22 games for Standard Liège last season.

Laursen will be available to make his debut against Aberdeen on Thursday.

Hogmo said: “We are well prepared and super-motivated for the game.

“The energy of the players has been great, even though we have had a lot of games.

“We are doing well in the league, so have a lot of confidence.

“But we know we are coming up against a club who are used to playing in Europe.

“Our players are learning all the time, they have played more games at this level now so we are confident.”

BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo at the Bravida Arena, Gothenburg, on Wednesday. Image: SNS.

Hacken ‘have scored 50 goals in 20 league games’, with just ‘three players left’ from 2021 Reds meeting

Hogmo was talking before taking his squad out for a training session on the artificial pitch at the 6,300-capacity stadium in Gothenburg which will host the Europa League play-off first leg between Hacken and the Dons.

A general view of Bravida Arena – BK Hacken’s home ground. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie boss Barry Robson sent a scout to Hacken’s home clash against IK Sirius on Sunday.

BK Hacken twice fought back from behind and grabbed a dramatic winner five minutes into injury time to win 3-2.

Hogmo said: “We have a big motivation for the game.

“We are taking steps forward with every game, we are getting players back from injury and new players have come in.

“I am happy with where we are and our way of attack as we create chances and score goals.

“We have scored 50 goals in 20 league games and our defence has been good.

“I think we are improving from week to week so we are looking forward to playing Aberdeen again.

“Both teams have made a lot of changes since we last played.

Now-departed Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson scores the second from the spot against BK Hacken at Pittodrie in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“I have three players left and I think Aberdeen only have one.

“Aberdeen is a club with a great history so we will put all we can into going through to the group stages.”

Hacken plan to ‘open up’ Aberdeen in Sweden

Hogmo has studied Aberdeen closely in the build up to Thursday’s crunch first leg clash.

Aberdeen recently signed Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath to take a summer signing spree to 10.

McGrath has flown to Gothenburg with the Dons and is in contention to make his Dons debut against BK Hacken on Thursday.

Hogmo said: “I have been looking at Aberdeen recently.

“They are a good collective team, who are physically strong.

“Aberdeen play direct football and run in behind. They are aggressive in their pressing.

“They have a clear way of playing football, but we have played those kind of teams in Sweden, so we know how to cope with that.

“Hopefully we can use our advantage here at home to find the spaces which will come when we open them up.”

BK Hacken captain upbeat for tie

BK Hacken captain Samuel Gustafson echoed his manager’s quiet confidence ahead of the clash with the Dons.

The 28-year-old Swedish international midfielder said: “The team is in a good place, we have good energy and good vibes.

Samuel Gustafson during a BK Hacken training session at the Bravida Arena, on August 23, 2023, in Sweden. Image: SNS.

“I think it’s hard to tell who is favourite – it’s two strong teams with two different styles.

“That’s the interesting thing about European games. Who knows what will happen.”

