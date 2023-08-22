Aberdeen closing in on deals for striker Pape Habib Gueye and Finnish defender Richard Jensen

Aberdeen are close to completing a deal to sign former Senegal under-20 international striker Pape Habib Gueye

The Dons have agreed a six-figure sum with Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk for the 23-year-old.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League side, but has found first-team action limited recently.

The striker’s move to Pittodrie will be subject to international clearance and visa checks.

That means it is unlikely Gueye will be signed in time for the Europa League play-off clash with BK Hacken – with the first leg on Thursday evening in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad who reached the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations final, finishing runners-up.

Gueye one of three Dons deals which emerged on Tuesday

Aberdeen have ramped up their transfer window activity ahead of the Europa League play-off clash with Hacken.

They are set to splash the cash with six-figure fees for both striker Gueye and Finnish international centre-back Richard Jensen.

The Dons also announced the signing of former St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath on Tuesday – their 10th summer addition.

Centre-back Jensen is expected to join Aberdeen in a £400,000 deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze this week.

Left-sided centre-half Jensen has been at Gornik Zabrze since last summer, having previously turned out for Dutch sides Twente and Roda

The Dons have sought a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA for the 27-year-old, which will clear the way for him to travel to the north-east for a medical and to complete a £400,000 switch.

The deal for Jensen looks to have put a pin in Aberdeen’s bid to bring Celtic defender Liam Scales back to the Granite City this summer.

It is understood the Hoops were looking for a transfer fee in excess of £1million for Scales – but are now intent on holding on to him due to an injury to another Celtic centre-back, Stephen Welsh.

The Dons have registered their 25-man squad for the Europa League play-off round and the deadline passed at 11pm on Saturday.

However, clubs can still register up to two new players for the play-offs up until 11pm on Wednesday.