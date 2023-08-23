Aberdeen sign Finnish international defender Richard Jensen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sign Finnish international defender Richard Jensen

Centre-back Jensen has signed a three-year contract with Aberdeen from Polish side Gornik Zabrze for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £400,000.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen sign Finnish international defender Richard Jensen. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen have completed the signing of Finnish international defender Richard Jensen on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old left-sided centre-back was secured for a six-figure fee, understood to be £400,000, from Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

The transfer is subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen were awarded a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) on Tuesday.

Jensen has been capped nine times by Finland, and is Aberdeen manager Barry Robson’s 11th signing of the summer window

The Dons have also agreed a six-figure fee with Belgian club K V Kortrijk for striker Papa Habib Gueye.

The move for former Senegal under-20 international Gueye is is subject to a work permit and visa being issued.

Aberdeen boss Robson has ramped up his transfer business ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg clash with Sweden’s BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Earlier this week, Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath was signed on a two-year contract.

McGrath has jetted out to Sweden and is in contention to make his Dons debut in Gothenburg.

Boss Robson said Jensen had been a long-term target – one he wasn’t sure the Dons could land.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Richard to Pittodrie.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been looking to strengthen our defensive options, particularly on the left side.

“We’ve tracked Richard for some time but weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make a deal happen.

Richard Jensen in Gornik colours. Image: Shutterstock.

” I am delighted we have been able to get It over the line with Gornik.”

‘Well suited to how we want to play’

Jensen is a former Finland U21 captain and spent time in Holland with Twente and JC Roda.

Richard Jensen (L) in action for Finland. Image: Shutterstock.

He made his full senior debut for Finland in a Uefa Nations League qualification game in Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium against Montenegro.

Robson is confident Jensen has the qualities to fit into Aberdeen’s high energy, high press play.

He said: “He is a strong competitor and demonstrated his leadership qualities having been a captain in the past.

“Richard is predominantly a left centre-back and equally comfortable in a back three or back four.

Richard Jensen in action during the Uefa Nations League League B Group 3 match between Romania and Finland. Image: Shutterstock

“His quality on the ball and running capacity means he’s well suited for how we want to play, and he’ll be a strong addition for the club.”

