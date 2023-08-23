Aberdeen sign Finnish international defender Richard Jensen

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Finnish international defender Richard Jensen on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old left-sided centre-back was secured for a six-figure fee, understood to be £400,000, from Polish side Gornik Zabrze.

The transfer is subject to successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen were awarded a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) on Tuesday.

Jensen has been capped nine times by Finland, and is Aberdeen manager Barry Robson’s 11th signing of the summer window

The Dons have also agreed a six-figure fee with Belgian club K V Kortrijk for striker Papa Habib Gueye.

The move for former Senegal under-20 international Gueye is is subject to a work permit and visa being issued.

Aberdeen boss Robson has ramped up his transfer business ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg clash with Sweden’s BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Earlier this week, Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath was signed on a two-year contract.

McGrath has jetted out to Sweden and is in contention to make his Dons debut in Gothenburg.

Boss Robson said Jensen had been a long-term target – one he wasn’t sure the Dons could land.

He said: “I am delighted to welcome Richard to Pittodrie.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been looking to strengthen our defensive options, particularly on the left side.

“We’ve tracked Richard for some time but weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make a deal happen.

” I am delighted we have been able to get It over the line with Gornik.”

‘Well suited to how we want to play’

Jensen is a former Finland U21 captain and spent time in Holland with Twente and JC Roda.

He made his full senior debut for Finland in a Uefa Nations League qualification game in Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium against Montenegro.

Robson is confident Jensen has the qualities to fit into Aberdeen’s high energy, high press play.

He said: “He is a strong competitor and demonstrated his leadership qualities having been a captain in the past.

“Richard is predominantly a left centre-back and equally comfortable in a back three or back four.

“His quality on the ball and running capacity means he’s well suited for how we want to play, and he’ll be a strong addition for the club.”