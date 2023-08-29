New signing Richard Jensen praised by boss Barry Robson for Aberdeen debut

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has praised new signing Richard Jensen for a strong debut against St Mirren.

Finnish international centre-back Jensen was introduced as a second half substitute against the Buddies in Paisley on Sunday.

Capped nine times Jensen signed a three-year deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze.

The defender was secured on the eve of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off first leg clash with BK Hacken in Sweden last Thursday.

Aberdeen successfully registered Jensen for the play-off before the UEFA’s 11pm Europa League deadline on the eve of the first leg.

Secured for a six-figure sum believed to be £400,000, Jensen not fly out to Sweden with the Reds squad but arrived in Gothenburg later in the day.

The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw in Sweden but made his debut against St Mirren.

Jensen is in contention to face BK Hacken in the second leg at Pittodrie as the Dons bid to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Robson said: “Richard did really well against St Mirren and I was pleased with him.

“He looks a good athlete, is a good mover and wants to keep the ball well.

“It was his first taste of Scottish football – St Mirren away!

“We all know how St Mirren play and they are going to ask you questions.

“They went three for three up top against us.”

Aberdeen agree deal for striker

Jensen is Robson’s 11th signing of an extensive summer transfer window rebuild.

That rose to 12 new additions with the signing of striker Pape Habib Gueye on a three-year deal from Belgian Pro-League club K.V. Kortrijk.

Gueye will be unavailable for Thursday’s clash against BK Hacken as he was signed after the deadline for registering players for the Europa League play-off.

New signings getting ‘up to speed’

Recent signings Jamie McGrath and James McGarry were also introduced off the bench against St Mirren.

Both made their Aberdeen debut’s in the clash with BK Hacken in Sweden.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry was secured on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

Midfielder McGrath was signed on a two-year contract following his exit from Wigan Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland international initially looked to have scored a late winner in Gothenburg on his debut but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Defender Angus MacDonald also started his first game of the season against St Mirren having been sidelined with a knee injury.

Robson said: “We got Jimmy McGarry on for 35 minutes against St Mirren and Jamie McGrath also got on as well.

“We are getting these boys up to speed.

“Angus MacDonald that was his first 90 minutes which was good.”