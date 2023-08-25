Aberdeen agree Pape Habib Gueye fee and personal terms – with striker awaiting travel green light to seal move

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Belgian Pro-League club K.V. Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye.

Personal terms have also been agreed with the striker and the Dons are now waiting on the former Senegal under-20 international’s visa and work permits to clear before he can fly to the Granite City to complete the move.

Aberdeen will splash a six-figure sum to make Gueye the 12th signing of manager Barry Robson’s extensive summer squad rebuild.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian top-flight club.

Striker Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad who reached the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations final, finishing runners-up.

Gueye netted 14 goals in 57 appearances for K.V. Kortrijk.

Robson adds fourth striker to Aberdeen arsenal

The 23-year-old will be the second striker Robson has signed in six-figure deals this summer to bolster the potent attack of Bojan Miovski and Duk, who both grabbed 18 goals last season.

Ester Sokler was signed from Slovenian club NK Radomlje for an undisclosed fee, understood to be between £250,000 and £350,000.

Former Slovenian U21 international Sokler has yet to start competitively for Aberdeen – although he has featured off the bench.

Sokler began his Dons career with a bang, netting four goals on his debut against Highland League club Turriff United.

English Championship clubs Leeds United and Southampton have both watched Duk in action recently with the view to a potential summer move.

However, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently said there are no plans to sign Cape Verde international Duk this summer.

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored in each of the Dons last three games, including the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw at BK Hacken.

Aberdeen have ramped up their transfer business as the end of the window readies – on September 1 – nears.

As well as moving for Gueye, the Dons also secured Finnish international Richard Jensen on a three-year deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on the eve of the first leg against Hacken in Gothenburg.

The Dons succeeded in registering the left-sided centre-back ahead of Uefa’s 11pm deadline on Wednesday for the play-offs.

Jensen was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with BK Hacken, but is expected to feature in the return leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut in Sunday’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath was secured 48 hours before the first leg.

McGrath made an impressive debut when introduced as a substitute against Hacken in Sweden.