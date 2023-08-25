Aberdeen agree Pape Habib Gueye fee and personal terms – with striker awaiting travel green light to seal move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen agree Pape Habib Gueye fee and personal terms – with striker awaiting travel green light to seal move

Gueye netted 14 goals in 57 appearances for K.V. Kortrijk.

By Sean Wallace
Kortrijk's Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Kortrijk's Pape Habib Gueye is set to move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal with Belgian Pro-League club K.V. Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye.

Personal terms have also been agreed with the striker and the Dons are now waiting on the former Senegal under-20 international’s visa and work permits to clear before he can fly to the Granite City to complete the move.

Aberdeen will splash a six-figure sum to make Gueye the 12th signing of manager Barry Robson’s extensive summer squad rebuild.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian top-flight club.

Striker Gueye was part of the Senegalese squad who reached the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations final, finishing runners-up.

Gueye netted 14 goals in 57 appearances for K.V. Kortrijk.

Robson adds fourth striker to Aberdeen arsenal

The 23-year-old will be the second striker Robson has signed in six-figure deals this summer to bolster the potent attack of Bojan Miovski and Duk, who both grabbed 18 goals last season.

Ester Sokler was signed from Slovenian club NK Radomlje for an undisclosed fee, understood to be between £250,000 and £350,000.

Former Slovenian U21 international Sokler has yet to start competitively for Aberdeen – although he has featured off the bench.

Sokler began his Dons career with a bang, netting four goals on his debut against Highland League club Turriff United.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

English Championship clubs Leeds United and Southampton have both watched Duk in action recently with the view to a potential summer move.

However, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson recently said there are no plans to sign Cape Verde international Duk this summer.

North Macedonian international Miovski has scored in each of the Dons last three games, including the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw at BK Hacken.

Aberdeen have ramped up their transfer business as the end of the window readies – on September 1 – nears.

As well as moving for Gueye, the Dons also secured Finnish international Richard Jensen on a three-year deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on the eve of the first leg against Hacken in Gothenburg.

The Dons succeeded in registering the left-sided centre-back ahead of Uefa’s 11pm deadline on Wednesday for the play-offs.

Jensen was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with BK Hacken, but is expected to feature in the return leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s new signing Richard Jensen in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.

The 27-year-old is in contention to make his Aberdeen debut in Sunday’s Premiership clash at St Mirren.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath was secured 48 hours before the first leg.

McGrath made an impressive debut when introduced as a substitute against Hacken in Sweden.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson and Jamie McGrath in the first leg against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

