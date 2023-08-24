ANALYSIS: Aberdeen come from behind with two-goal blitz in four minutes to draw 2-2 with BK Hacken

Battling Aberdeen salvaged their Europa League group stage dream with a sensational two-goal quick-fire salvo in Gothenburg.

Trailing Allsvenskan champions BK Hacken 2-0 with fewer than 20 minutes to go, the Reds were facing a damaging play-off first leg loss which would have left their Europa League groups hopes in tatters.

However, the never-say-die Dons refused to buckle and re-ignited the tie with a sensational two-goal blast in just four breathless minutes.

Aberdeen never lost their cool or composure at 2-0 down.

Then, Bojan Miovski and Nicky Devlin both delivered superb finishes to leave the Swedish champions stunned and shell-shocked.

BK Hacken were on the ropes at the end of this leg, hanging on desperately for a draw.

Aberdeen now have the momentum, and surely the self-belief, they can triumph at Pittodrie in the return next week to take their place in the Europa League groups.

With a home game to come, the Dons are now in control of the play-off.

The speed of the two-goal salvo also showed how BK Hacken’s defence can be exposed – and surely that will be exploited further in the Granite City.

Defender Devlin’s run into the box also illustrated how Aberdeen were determined to attack to turn the play-off around.

From despair to ecstasy in four minutes

What a night this was for the 400-strong travelling Red Army who will have gone from the depths of despair to ecstasy in four memorable minutes.

Due to their formidable home form, Hacken’s Bravida Arena has been dubbed “Fort Knox” in Sweden after the after the impenetrable USA gold depository.

Hacken have not lost at home since April in the Swedish league.

Aberdeen breached Fort Knox and will now be confident of progressing to the group stages of the Europa League.

New signing Jensen on the bench

Aberdeen won their race to get Finnish international defender Richard Jensen registered for the play-off with Hacken.

On the eve of the tie in Gothenburg, left-sided centre-back Jensen was secured from Polish club Gornik Zabrze on a three-year deal for a six-figure fee understood to be £400,000.

The Dons then faced a frantic bid to get Jensen registered for the two-legged tie before Uefa’s deadline slammed shut at 11pm on Wednesday night.

Aberdeen succeeded in securing his registration and Jensen jetted out to Sweden late on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old was named on the bench.

New signing Jamie McGrath, secured earlier this week on a two-year deal, was also on the bench, but was introduced in 70 minutes for his debut.

New Zealand international left-back James McGarry also came off the bench for a debut – and what a difference the subs made.

Two years ago the Dons lost 2-0 to BK Hacken in Gothenburg in the Conference League second qualifying round second leg.

Having already won the first leg 5-1 at Pittodrie, the Dons went through 5-3 on aggregate.

Another 2-0 loss in Gothenburg was on the cards – but manager Barry Robson and his rebuilt team had other ideas.

Dons boss Barry Robson booked

In the ninth minute, Amor Layouni’s 12-yard shot was stopped by a vital block from the Reds’ Slobodan Rubezic in the opening chance of the tie.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was booked in the 26th minute after gesticulating to the officials that an 18-yard Dante Polvara shot was handled by Hacken’s Even Hovland.

Polvara’s powerful shot hit the defender’s chest.

Moments later, Polvara was yellow carded himself for a high tackle on Hovland.

In the 28th minute, Dons keeper Kelle Roos produced an impressive block at the near post to deny Ibrahim Sadiq’s 12-yard drive.

Dons sliced open as BK Hacken score

BK Hacken grabbed the lead in the 36th minute with a rapid, sweeping move which left the Dons defence completely exposed.

A superb through-ball from Samuel Gustafson sliced open the rearguard to release Sadiq down the right.

Sadiq cut the ball across goal to Layouni, who stroked home from 12 yards.

It was too easy for the Gothenburg side.

In the 55th minute, home keeper Abrahamsson produced a superb save with his outstretched left leg to deny Bojan Miovski’s 12-yard drive.

Aberdeen should have levelled soon after, when Miovski’s cutback from the byline found Polvara racing into the box.

Midfielder Polvara blasted over from 12 yards in a central position with the goal beckoning. A goal was coming for the Dons.

In the 59th minute, though, Roos dived to his left to save a Srdan Hristic header.

Hacken convert penalty

BK Hacken were then awarded a penalty following a VAR review in the 68th minute.

A corner kick went over substitute Angus MacDonald’s head and was ruled to have struck the hand of Jack MacKenzie.

Sadiq stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick.

It was unfortunate for MacKenzie as he was unsighted on the ball, which hit him as he turned in the box.

Dons hit back in four-minute salvo

Aberdeen hit back in the 75th minute when Miovski chested down a Leighton Clarkson cross from the right.

Miovski then brilliantly turned to set up a shot and drilled a 12-yard effort beyond the keeper. It was a deserved goal for the Reds.

In a sensational fight-back for the Dons, they then levelled four minutes later.

Miovski squared a ball to the onrushing Nicky Devlin, who had made a lung-bursting run from defence up in support.

Summer signing Devlin broke in on goal and brilliantly slotted beyond the onrushing keeper.

Aberdeen pushed forward looking for a winner and were unfortunate not to secure it, with McGrath having a goal disallowed for offside – after Hacken defender Johan Hammar received a second yellow card and was sent off for blocking Miovski as he looked to move into the box.

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7, Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, MacKenzie 7, Morris 6 (MacDonald 63), Clarkson 7, Shinnie 7, Polvara 7 (McGrath 70), Duncan 7 (McGarry 70), Miovski 7, Duk 7 (Sokler 80).

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Barron, Hayes, Besuijen, Stewart, Dadia, Bavidge.

BK HACKEN (4-3-3): Abrahamsson 7, Sandberg 6 (Totland 84), Hovland 6, Hammar 5, Fridriksson 6 (Laursen 84), Rygaard 6, Gustafson 7, Armane 7 (Abdulrazakat 67), Sadiq 7, Hrstic 6 (Youseff 63), Layouni 7 (Tebo Uchenna 90).

Subs not used: Brattberg, Banozic, Ishaq, , Gustafson, Hodzic, Dahbo, Sana, Sonko.

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia)

Attendance: 4,424

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen).