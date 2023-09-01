Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq’s delayed exit – let’s hope we don’t draw Alkmaar in Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq’s delayed exit – let’s hope we don’t draw Alkmaar in Conference League

Outgoing Sadiq was the Hacken star at Pittodrie as the Dons missed out on the Europa League groups. They will drop into the Conference League group stage, where the attacker's new team, AZ Alkmaar, will also compete.

BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq, left, celebrates with Mikkel Rygaard after making it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Football matches can be decided in the most fleeting of moments. Not always on the field of play.

Whoever in Hacken’s transfers department made the call to delay Ibrahim Sadiq’s sale to Alkmaar deserves a sizable bonus.

Actuarially speaking, it was a wise gamble – the added riches of qualification made it well worth running the minimal risk of the player suffering a deal-breaking injury – but the extent to which it paid off was surely beyond the Swedes’ wildest dreams.

Sadiq’s second goal, cool though the finish, owed much to sleepy Aberdeen defending, but his first was truly outstanding.

However devastating a blow it dealt to their own team, those Beach End ticket holders in a direct line behind the shot could testify that this was, objectively, a thing of beauty – among the best seen at Pittodrie in some time.

Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen with a stunning strike. Image: SNS.

Slobodan Rubezic may have said the same about the glorious jinking run which precipitated the killer third, had he seen much of it. The sheepish Serb’s initial reprieve never appeared likely to hold, the only surprise being that it was not the man on a hat-trick waiting on the spot for the inevitable VAR intervention.

All the best to Sadiq in the Eredivisie. On this evidence, he will be a roaring success.

Good luck, too, to Hacken in the Europa League – without their outstanding forward, one fears they might need it.

Could Conference League drop be blessing in disguise for Aberdeen?

And with that thought, let’s not forget that the full measure of this result may not become clear until later in the year. Many are the examples of clubs prospering in tournaments they have parachuted down into; with theoretically less imposing opponents waiting in the Conference League than the stellar cast facing Häcken, the losers of this tie may yet have the more enjoyable group stage.

Just please, not AZ.

