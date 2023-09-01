Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos

From victories on the rugby pitch, to science triumphs and school proms, take a trip down memory lane with 122 archive photos of 'Grammarites' over the last 100 years.

By Kirstie Waterston
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Aberdeen Grammar photos?
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our Aberdeen Grammar photos?

Aberdeen Grammar School has a long and illustrious history that dates back more than 700 years.

October 23 this year marks 160 years since the impressive Aberdeen Grammar School opened its doors on Skene Street.

It’s a building that has been held in deep affection by generations of former pupils, but the institution’s history dates back much farther.

The original Aberdeen Grammar School was founded at Schoolhill in the city centre in 1256.

Exterior of the old Aberdeen Grammar School on Schoolhill.
The old Aberdeen Grammar School on Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson

A number of modest buildings occupied this site, but the 1758 incarnation of the Grammar was the final one before the school was rebuilt on its Skene Street site.

The building had fallen into a great state of disrepair by 1860.

A large-scale redevelopment of Aberdeen took place in the 1850s where many major streets like King Street were built.

As such, the population increased exponentially and there was a greater demand for schooling.

Education was neither free nor compulsory at this time, but traditionally there was a strong desire for learning in Scotland.

Aberdeen Grammar School kindergarten boys playing a tug of war in 1937.
Aberdeen Grammar School kindergarten boys playing a tug of war in 1937. Image: DC Thomson

It was this, and the Scottish Enlightenment, that earned the country it’s previous long-standing reputation for education excellence.

The foundation of Aberdeen Grammar was therefore a seminal moment in Aberdeen’s history.

We’ve taken a look at pupils’ academic prowess and sporting achievements over the decades in this Aberdeen Grammar School photo gallery.

Aberdeen Grammar School photos through the decades

Pre-1970s

Group of young boys on the first day of school at Aberdeen Grammar in 1932.
The first day of school for these young lads at Aberdeen Grammar in 1932. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School pupils in gymnastics class in the 1930s.
Aberdeen Grammar School gymnastics, 1930s style. Image: Submitted
The statue of Lord Byron at Aberdeen Grammar School in June 1939.
1939: The statue of Lord Byron at Aberdeen Grammar School in June 1939. Image: DC Thomson
Young boys at Aberdeen Grammar School pose for a class photo in the 1940s.
A smart line up of schoolboys at Aberdeen Grammar School in the late 1940s. Image: Peter Buchan
The transport section of Aberdeen Home Guard at Aberdeen Grammar in 1944.
1944: The transport section of Aberdeen Home Guard at Aberdeen Grammar in 1944. Image: Submitted
Aberdeen Gramma FPs rugby team in 1948.
1948: Aberdeen Gramma FPs rugby team, 1948-49. Back row, left to right, N.I.W. Meldrum (hon. sec), D.N. Georgeson, A.G. Craig, A.D. Lyall, R.J. Bain, J.C. Hunter, A.H. Tawse, K.G. Buthlay, J.M. Milne. Middle row, E. Buthlay (hon. treasurer), W.L. Connon (hon. treas/sec), J.S.G Munro (vice-capt.) W.D Allardice (capt.), R.F. Buthlay, E. Hunter, C.R. Cruickshank. Front, T.G. Smith, J.S. Sutherland.” Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School Upper IV (2) class photo from 1951.
1951: Aberdeen Grammar School Upper IV (2), 1951. Sender Hamish Mair is pictured front row, second right. Image: Submitted
Aberdeen Grammar FPs in 1953.
1953: Aberdeen Grammar FPs. Back row, left to right, B.E. Thomson, E. Craig, C.D. Mowat, B.S. Gray, W.D. Brooker, I. Stuart, D.W.C. Smith. Front row, left to right, E.G. Anderson, R. Comber, E. H. Cruickshank, D.N. Georgeson (captain), W.D. Allardice, S. McPherson, S. Monro. Image: DC Thomson
A fancy dress party at Aberdeen Grammar School on 6th June 1953.
1953: A fancy dress party at Aberdeen Grammar School 6th June 1953, photo submitted by Elizabeth Hay (pictured to the left of the naval couple). Image: Submitted
A cobbled Skene Street runs across the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Rose Street, in Aberdeen, with the imposing Grammar School building dominating the skyline in October 1958.
1958: A cobbled Skene Street runs across the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Rose Street, in Aberdeen, with the imposing Grammar School building dominating the skyline in October. Image: DC Thomson
Colonel AIR Dewar inspects the ranks of the Aberdeen Grammar School Combined Cadet Force on parade in June, 1961.
1961: Colonel AIR Dewar inspects the ranks of the Aberdeen Grammar School Combined Cadet Force on parade in June, 1961. Image: DC Thomson
A souvenir picture of the school's three hockey teams which played in the golden jubilee festival in 1961.
1961: A souvenir picture of the three Aberdeen Grammar School FP hockey teams which played in the golden jubilee festival. Image: DC Thomson
Class photo of Aberdeen Grammar School's last primary intake in 1964.
1964: Class photo of Aberdeen Grammar School’s last primary intake in 1964. Image: DC Thomson
Patrol Leader Roderick Strachan of the 1st Grammar School Troop, Boy Scouts, received his Queen's Badge from Assistant District Commissioner D Hendry at a joint ceremony with the 10th Holburn Central Troop at the McClymont Hall, Holburn Street in 1967.
1967: Patrol Leader Roderick Strachan of the 1st Grammar School Troop, Boy Scouts, received his Queen’s Badge from Assistant District Commissioner D Hendry at a joint ceremony with the 10th Holburn Central Troop at the McClymont Hall, Holburn Street. Image: DC Thomson
Members of school's FPs Club cricket section at a dinner following their annual meeting in 1968.
1968: Members of Aberdeen Grammar School FPs Club cricket section at a dinner following their annual meeting. Image: DC Thomson
Exterior of Aberdeen Grammar School in 1969.
1969: A fine view of Aberdeen Grammar School which was built in the Scottish Baronial style by James Matthews in 1861. Image: DC Thomson
The statue of the school's most famous old boy, Lord Byron, looks down on boys enjoying the snowy conditions in the playground in December 1969.
1969: The statue of Aberdeen Grammar School’s most famous old boy, Lord Byron, looks down on boys enjoying the snowy conditions in the playground in December. Image: DC Thomson

The 1970s

A souvenir picture of two primary classes at Aberdeen Grammar School before it became Rubislaw Academy in 1971.
1971: A souvenir picture of two primary classes at Aberdeen Grammar School before it became Rubislaw Academy in 1971. Pictured with the boys are are teachers Miss I M F Valentine, left, and Miss E M Hill, with rector John V Skinner in the centre. The school officially changed its title at the start of session 1970/71, but the name Aberdeen Grammar School was restored in 1977. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar Lower School monitors line up with rector John Skinner for this 1971 photograph.
1971: Aberdeen Grammar Lower School monitors line up with rector John Skinner for this 1971 photograph. It was the last year of monitors before the school became comprehensive (Aberdeen Grammar School). Image: Submitted
Cadets of Rubislaw Academy (Aberdeen Grammar School) pictured having fun with a glider in the summer of 1974.
1974: Cadets of Rubislaw Academy (Aberdeen Grammar School) having fun with a glider this summer. Squadron leader R. McLeod, second right, explains the Grasshopper’s controls to the cadets with corporal Bruce Cooper in the pilot’s seat. Flight Sergeant J. H. Andrews, of Air Cadets HQ Scotland, is looking on. Image: DC Thomson
BBC producer Peter Bruce speaks to the school's young science team in 1974.
1974: BBC producer Peter Bruce, left, speaks to Aberdeen Grammar young science team, from left to right, Michael Jamieson, Derek Cruickshank, Geoffrey Williams and Kenneth McRobb. The pupils were taking part in tests on tap water from all over Britain to help establish whether there was any connection between its composition and the incidence of diseases. Image: DC Thomson
Group of pupils competing for young Scientists of the Year 1975.
1975: Competing for young Scientists of the Year 1975, the Aberdeen Grammar team left to right: Principal teacher of Chemistry Bill May with Michael Jamieson, Geoffrey Williams, Gary Simpson the reserve, Kenneth McRobb and Derek Cruickshank. Image: DC Thomson
Aerial photo of Rubislaw Academy, formerly the Grammar School.
1975: This unusual photo, taken from the new block of flats being built in Rose Street, Aberdeen, brings out the granite splendour of Rubislaw Academy, formerly the Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Members of the schools rugby team, Ian Gray in the old strip and Mike Rouse in the new in 1976.
1976: The old and the new at the Rubislaw pitch, Aberdeen, where Aberdeen Grammar School FPs showed off their new strip. Diminutive scrum half Ian Gray in the old white strip looks up at the towering figure of Mike Rouse in the new green and magenta colours. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School's A Team (Hockey) smiles for pictures.
1977: Captain of the Grammar 3rd year A Team (Hockey) Aileen Masson, front right, proudly holds aloft the Junior North 3rd Year Tournament Trophy which she and her team won at Hazlehead today. Looking on is mascot Arnold, held by Carole Fiddes, and the other members of the team who are, centre row, left to right, Anna Pirie, Wendy Hutchison, Susan Martin, Julie Falconer, Margaret Allsop. Back, left to right, Anne Duffy, Margaret Sprunt and Ann Oliphant. Image: DC Thomson
A petition of protests containing 200 names was handed over to Grampian Regional Council's director of education football-loving pupils at Aberdeen Grammar and Hazlehead Academy in 1978. Pictured with the petition are Grammar School boys and secretary to the Grampian Union of Boys' Clubs, Neil Paterson.
1978: A petition of protests containing 200 names was handed over to Grampian Regional Council’s director of education football-loving pupils at Aberdeen Grammar and Hazlehead Academy in 1978. Pictured with the petition are Grammar School boys and secretary to the Grampian Union of Boys’ Clubs, Neil Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
Anne Brown, head of the music department, conducting the grammar school's choir ahead of a two-week visit to the United States in 1978.
1978: Anne Brown, head of the music department, conducting Aberdeen Grammar School’s choir ahead of a two-week visit to the United States. Image: DC Thomson
The table tennis toppers smile with their trophies after winning all three Aberdeen Schools Table Tennis Association leagues in 1978.
1978: The table tennis toppers from Aberdeen Grammar School completed their successful season in style winning all three Aberdeen Schools Table Tennis Association leagues. Senior team captain Ronald Cowie holds aloft the Bert Forsyth Memorial Trophy as other team players look on. Image: DC Thomson
The grammar schools netball team in 1979.
1979: Margaret Hogg in fine shape for shooting as other members of Aberdeen Grammar School junior and senior netball teams, winners of their respective leagues in the Grampian Region Netball Association, line up for a picture. Back row, left to right, Jacqueline Laing, Gillian Hay, Vivienne Sharp. Centre, Susan Oliphant, Anne Watt, Ailsa Webster, Ann Oliphant, Ruth Hutchison, Judith Calder. Front, Carol Sargent, Fiona Gillanders (junior captain), Marie Milne, Lorna Dunbar (netball captain), Aileen Masson and Margery Coutts. Image: DC Thomson
Statue of poet Lord Byron in front of the school building in 1979.
1979: Poet Lord Byron, fronting the Grammar School. Born in Aberdeen he attended the school. Image: DC Thomson
Young Aberdeen Grammar schoolboy on a skateboard in 1979.
1979: Rolling on to success is 14-year-old Aberdeen Grammar schoolboy Spence Nicol, the Scottish junior freestyle and slalom skateboard champion. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School senior rugby team photographed in 1979.
1979: Aberdeen Grammar School senior rugby team. Back row, left to right, Garvie, M. Hardy, M. Grant, Scott, Christie, Young, Anderson, Galloway. Front row – Mitchell, P. Grant, Strachan, Grieve, G. T. Smith, G. R. Smith, B. Hardy. Image: DC Thomson
Boys from Aberdeen Grammar talk tactics before the start of their sponsored 24-hour badminton marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation in August 1979.
1979: Boys from Aberdeen Grammar School talk tactics before the start of their sponsored 24-hour badminton marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation in August 1979. Giving last-minute instructions is Mr Ron Baird. Image: DC Thomson
A scene from Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society's 1979 production of The Importance of Being Earnest.
1979: A scene from Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society’s 1979 production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Alistair Bridges, left, with Sarah Stankler, Donna Canale, Iain Whyte, Ross Parsons, Susan Martin and, front, Amanda Taylor. Image: DC Thomson

The 1980s

1980: Aberdeen Grammar School fifth formers were to join a British Schools Exploring Society trip to Norway. Pupils Janet Dutch, left, Sheila Mart, and twins Patricia and Pamela Rannie receive funds from Rick Gilbertson, centre. With him are Bruce Sneddon, left, and David Ovens. Image: DC Thomson
Rector of Aberdeen Grammar School Robert Gill pours champagne over the bows of the Bon-Accord to christen Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association's racing shell in 1980.
1980: Rector of Aberdeen Grammar School Robert Gill pours champagne over the bows of the Bon-Accord to christen Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association’s racing shell. Image: DC Thomson
The grammar school's netball teams receive Senior and Junior Netball League trophies from Lesley Martina, convener of Aberdeen Netball Association.
1980: A proud moment for the netball girls of Aberdeen Grammar School as Lesley Martin, left, convener of Aberdeen Netball Association, presents the association’s Senior and Junior Netball League trophies to the respective teams. Image: DC Thomson
Corporal James Urquhart receives a special trophy, won in a shooting competition, to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen Grammar School's ATC squadron 1299.
1981: Corporal James Urquhart, second left, received a special trophy, won in a shooting competition, to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen Grammar School’s ATC squadron 1299. Sqn Ldr Ronald McLeod presents the trophy. Also pictured are, left to right, Flying Officer P Scott; Pilot Officer R Nugent, and Captain R Gray. Image: DC Thomson
Winners of the final of the Power Station Game with the Agecroft Trophy in 1981.
1981: Winners of the final of the Power Station Game, Aberdeen Grammar School, with the Agecroft Trophy, left to right, Alan McDowall, Eileen Cruickshank, Mark Barnett, Yasmin Thomaneck, Alistair Houlding and Ailsa Webster. Image: DC Thomson
Top all round pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School, Timothy McKay and Fiona McCombie, pictured in 1981.
1981: Top all round pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School, Timothy McKay and Fiona McCombie, smile for photos. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Aberdeen Grammar School’s senior girls hockey team. Image: DC Thomson
The grammar school's 1st and 2nd year rugby teams in 1983.
1983: The Aberdeen Grammar School 1st and 2nd-year rugby teams who won the competitions in their age groups at the seven-a-side tournament at Fraserburgh. Holding aloft the ball are captains Andrew Linsell, left, and Simon Rolfe. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School orchestra takes over the library at the school for Christmas rehearsals as head music teacher Anne Brown wields the baton in 1983.
1983: Aberdeen Grammar School orchestra takes over the library at the school for Christmas rehearsals as head music teacher Anne Brown wields the baton. Image: DC Thomson
Big match build-up for Aberdeen rivals Grammar FPs and Gordonians, who are pictured in their training preparations in 1983.
1983: Big match build-up for Aberdeen rivals Grammar FPs and Gordonians, who are pictured in their training preparations. Image: DC Thomson
The school's Dramatic Society during their production of Ondine in 1984.
1984: Striking a similar pose are the eight main characters of Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society’s production of Ondine. In the title role, centre left, is Jill Hutchison with her knight, Stephen Watt, who plays the character of Hans. Grouped round them are, clockwise, from rear, Greg Morrison; Pauline Cowie; Pamela Taylor; Alison McKenna; Lesley Reid and Laura Pike. Image: DC Thomson
Exterior of the school's clock tower missing its hands in 1984.
1984: Aberdeen Grammar School has run out of time – for the hands of the school clock have disappeared! The sets of hands from two faces of the tower clock had been missing for three weeks and no one knew what happened to them. Image: DC Thomson
Captain of Grammar FP Rugby Club Benny Elrick, left, supervises a practice attempt at setting a human domino spill world record with club members at Rubislaw Playing Fields in 1984.
1984: Captain of Grammar FP Rugby Club Benny Elrick, left, supervises a practice attempt at setting a human domino spill world record with club members at Rubislaw Playing Fields. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen FP Rugby Club on their return to Aberdeen Airport after a 10-day tour of Texas in 1985.
1985: Aberdeen FP Rugby Club on their return to Aberdeen Airport after a 10-day tour of Texas. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar FPs team mates before their trip to Texas in 1985.
1985: Jim Cargill, front, ready to lead his Grammar FPs team mates as tour captain on their trip to Texas. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar FPs during the sack race during It's a Knockout at Duthie Park in 1986.
1986: Grim determination on the faces of the Aberdeen Grammar FPs during the sack race during It’s a Knockout at Duthie Park. From left are: Alex Duncan, Anne Watt, Lesley Nicoll, Alan Wilson and Judy Calder and Kevin Wyness. Image: DC Thomson
Sixth formers at Aberdeen Grammar School in crazy costumes to help the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital Special Nursery appeal in 1986.
1986: Sixth formers at Aberdeen Grammar School got tied up in crazy costumes to help the Aberdeen Maternity Hospital Special Nursery appeal. Image: DC Thomson
School pupils who took part in a sponsored skipping marathon to raise cash for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's renal dialysis unit where schoolmate Michelle Forbes received treatment in 1986.
1986: Pupils from Aberdeen Grammar School who took part in a sponsored skipping marathon to raise cash for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s renal dialysis unit where schoolmate Michelle Forbes received treatment. Image: DC Thomson
Aerial photo of the east wing of Aberdeen Grammar School on fire in 1986.
1986: Fire rages through the east wing of Aberdeen Grammar School in this picture taken from Thistle Court by P&J staff photographer Sandy McCook. Image: DC Thomson
Fireman fighting the fire at the Aberdeen school in 1986.
1986: A fireman fighting the fire at Aberdeen Grammar School in 1986. Image: DC Thomson
A pall of smoke hangs over the shell of the fire ravaged school
1986: A pall of smoke hangs over the shell of the fire ravaged Aberdeen Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
The burned out shell of the Grammar School.
1986: The burned out shell of the Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Members of the public with pupils as firemen tackle the fire in 1986.
1986: Members of the public with pupils as firemen tackle the fire. Image: DC Thomson
Two firemen, both former pupils of Aberdeen Grammar, in the burned out shell of the library in 1986.
1986: Two firemen, both former pupils of Aberdeen Grammar School, in the burned out shell of the library with a prospectus for the school for 1963. On the left is Paul Thomson who was at the school from 1960 until 1973 and on the right is Ian Davidson who attended from 1964 to 1970. Image: DC Thomson
Concrete shell left behind after the school fire.
1986: The sad scene at the Grammar School where parts were reduced to a granite shell. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar FPs rugby line-up in 1987.
1987: Grammar FPs rugby line-up: Back row, left to right, A. Lang, E. Drummond, D. Fraser, W. A. Cumming, K. H. Wyness, R. Lunan, K. Leslie, F. Manning, R. Hogg. Front row, J.D. Murray, R. Keillor, A.R. Duncan, C. McDonald (capt), D.J. Kennedy, C. O’Malley, N. Riddle. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar FPs scrum half Duncan Kennedy gets the ball away under pressure from Boroughmuir at Rubislaw in 1988.
1988: Grammar FPs scrum half Duncan Kennedy gets the ball away under pressure from Boroughmuir at Rubislaw. Image: DC Thomson
Pictured before their dress rehearsal for Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit are members of Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society.
1988: Pictured before their dress rehearsal for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit are members of Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society. From left, Fleur Spencer, Benjamin Neville, Beverley Durham, Ruth Alexander, Martin Galley, Katherine Wilson and Vicki Newcombe. Image: DC Thomson
Hockey players from Aberdeen Grammar School prepare for the Scottish Schools Cup.
1988: Ignoring the snow underfoot at Harlaw playingfields, these hockey players from Aberdeen Grammar School prepare for the Scottish Schools Cup. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils during rehearsals for the musical Oh What a Lovely War in 1989.
1989: Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Christopher Beaton, front left with rifle, kept his head down during rehearsals for the musical Oh What a Lovely War, which is now being staged in the school hall. Image: DC Thomson
Actor and former pupil Malcolm Rennie with speech, drama and media studies pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School in 1989.
1989: Actor and former pupil Malcolm Rennie with speech, drama and media studies pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School in 1989. He is sharing a joke with principal teacher of speech and drama Pat Wood, left, the school’s amateur dramatic society vice-president Katherine Wilson and president Ruth Alexander, right. Image: DC Thomson

The 1990s

Aberdeen Grammar School's chess team holds up the Scottish jamboree team championship trophy in 1990.
1990: The captain of Aberdeen Grammar School’s chess team, Mark Russell, front kneeling, holds up the Scottish jamboree team championship trophy. Other team members pictured are Mark Rowson, James Cant, Jonathan Rowson, Luke Russell, Ross Martin, Paul Craig, Gillian Maycock and Sari Johnson. Image: DC Thomson
Cast members of the grammar school's Dramatic Society's performance of hit musical Annie Get Your Gun in 1990.
1990: Richard Burns, right and kneeling, who played Tommy Keeler in Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society’s performance of hit musical Annie Get Your Gun, and other members of the cast smile for photos. Image: DC Thomson
The Aberdeen school's chess team after winning The Times British Championships in 1991.
1991: Aberdeen Grammar School chess team after winning The Times British Championships. Clockwise from left: captain Mark Russell (16), Ross Martin (13), John Burke (16), Jonathan Rowson (13), Luke Russell (13) and Stuart Chesney (15). Image: DC Thomson
Grammar School pupils take a look at some of the further education prospectuses on offer at Aberdeen University in 1991.
1991: Aberdeen Grammar School pupils Iain Algie, Linsey Maycock, Caroline Hume and Paul Murray take a look at some of the further education prospectuses on offer at Aberdeen University. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School wind band's first public performance in 1991.
1991: The recently formed Aberdeen Grammar School wind band gave their first public performance with saxophonists Kerry Davidson and William Chapman, and Paul Murray on the French horn. Image: DC Thomson
Members of the school's Dramatic Society play out a scene in the musical Free as Air in 1991.
1991: Members of Aberdeen Grammar School Dramatic Society play out a scene in the musical Free as Air. Jane Alexander, who plays Ivy Crush in the production, is put in the stocks. Image: DC Thomson
The winner of the piano solo for 12 and under contest at Aberdeen Music Festival, Nina Koruth, in 1992.
1992: The winner of the piano solo for 12 and under contest at Aberdeen Music Festival, Nina Koruth (12),  a pupil at Aberdeen Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils in the Senior Drama Society's The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1992.
1992: Jane Alexander (18), Fiona Smail (17) and Christine Caldwell (17) taking part in Aberdeen Grammar School Senior Drama Society’s The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar School hockey team after winning the senior North District Knockout Cup in 1993.
1993: Grammar School won the senior North District Knockout Cup by beating Mintlaw Academy. Holding the trophy in the front is team captain Emma Eddie while rear, from left are Christine Fraser, Fiona Rodger, Jenny Rodger, Julie Ewan, Ann Marie Davies, Susan Watson and Sharon Russell. Front, Fiona Robertson, Ruth Dukes, Mo Wisely, Nicola Fox, Nicola Reid and Kim Stuart. Image: DC Thomson
1995: Aberdeen Grammar School’s four-strong chess team of 1995 which won the Scottish Schools Championship team trophy again. The team are Luke Russell, 17, Ross Martin, 17, Jonathan Rowson, 18, team captain, and youngest member, Daniel Fenn, aged 15. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School's Combined Cadet Force in 1995.
1995: In 1995 the Aberdeen Grammar School’s Combined Cadet Force was disbanded after nearly 50 years of training pupils. It came into being when the school’s Army Cadet Force and Air Training Corps were merged in 1948. But in May, 1995, because of dwindling numbers the CCF held its final parade in the school grounds. The bugler is Lieut Barry Fraser. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils act out a scene from Arthur Miller's play The Crucible in 1995.
1995: Abigail, played by Lynn Ritchie, gets it in the neck from Proctor (Patrick Alexander) in a scene from Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible. Image: DC Thomson
The grammar school pupils who won the Grampian Region school chemistry quiz in 1995.
1995: Aberdeen Grammar School pupils, from left, Ross Wattie (13), Kerrie Bavidge (15), Rebecca Engwall (13) and Andrew Rutherford (14) who won the Grampian Region school chemistry quiz. Image: DC Thomson
1996: Aberdeen Grammar School presented Pride and Prejudice in 1996. Polishing up their act at the final dress rehearsal are, from left, Hamish Walker, Sarah Blwyddin, Ross Cummings and Lindsey Leven. Image: DC Thomson
David Swanson, principal teacher for PE, with first years Kyle Coatzer and Ian Flett in 1997.
1997: David Swanson, principal teacher for PE, with first years Kyle Coatzer and Ian Flett. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar SChool FP Rugby Clubs new signing, Robert Russell from Australia, receives a helping hand with his blazer from coach Steve Coward in 1998.
1998: Aberdeen Grammar SChool FP Rugby Clubs new signing, Robert Russell from Australia, receives a helping hand with his blazer from coach Steve Coward. Image: DC Thomson
A Geography class at work in 1998.
1998: A Geography class at work in Aberdeen Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
1998: Aberdeen basketball girls, all members of the Aberdeen Grammar Greywolves who have been picked for the Scotland under-16 team, from left, Lucy Hessing, Linsey McIntosh, Lynn Inkson and Mhairi Neyedli. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School's class of 1973,
1998: The class of 1973, former pupils of Aberdeen Grammar gathered at the Amatola Hotel for a reunion of the first mixed year at the school. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen school pupils competing at the North of Scotland young consumer competition in 1999.
1999: Aberdeen grammar school pupils John Marioni, Jennifer Dowds, Tim Wraight and Samantha Fyfe competing at the North of Scotland young consumer competition. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar pupils Amy Farquhar, and Chiara Tancredi illustrate the female school uniform after a change in policy in 1999.
1999: Grammar pupils Amy Farquhar, left, and Chiara Tancredi illustrate the female school uniform after a change in policy. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Aberdeen Grammar students, Kathryn Flint, left and Kate Hurman, taking part in the Law society of Scotland annual debate final, in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
The Lord Provost Margaret Farquhar with 17-year-old Aberdeen Grammar School pupil, Caroline Smith, in 1999.
1999: The Lord Provost Margaret Farquhar with 17-year-old Aberdeen Grammar School pupil, Caroline Smith, from Rosemount, winner of Aberdeen Young People’s Award and teacher Margaret MacLean, right, who nominated Caroline for the award. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School leavers held their ball in the school in March 1999.
1999: Aberdeen Grammar School leavers held their ball in the school in March 1999.
Chemistry students off to a masterclass at Imperial College, London.
1999: Aberdeen Grammar chemisty students, Ashley Henderson, Laura Armstrong and Ross Wattie, off to a masterclass at Imperial College, London. Image: DC Thomson
The boys of Grammar's Primary 4 rugby team show off this season's trophies.
1999: The boys of Aberdeen Grammar’s Primary 4 rugby team show off this season’s trophies. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar School pupils Rebecca Gane, and Judith Nieman who were to attend the British Youth Science Fair in London
1999: Aberdeen Grammar School pupils Rebecca Gane, left, and Judith Nieman who were to attend the British Youth Science Fair in London. Image: DC Thomson
Catering assistant Helen Murray at Aberdeen Grammar School gets the soup ready for the WRVS meals and wheels volunteers in 1999.
1999: Catering assistant Helen Murray at Aberdeen Grammar School gets the soup ready for the WRVS meals and wheels volunteers. Image: DC Thomson
Catering unit supervisor, Lucy Gerrie
1999: Catering unit supervisor, Lucy Gerrie at Aberdeen Grammar School fills the delivery boxes ready for the WRVS meals and wheels volunteers. Image: DC Thomson
Head girl with two fellow pupils who were to take part in the Oxford Union Schools' Debating competition in 1999.
1999: Head girl Kate Hurman, with fellow pupil Kathryn Flint are to take part in the Oxford Union Schools’ Debating competition. Tim Wright is standing in reserve if required. Image: DC Thomson

The 2000s

Aberdeen Grammar School Choir reheard for the Evening Express Carol Concert in 2000.
2000: Aberdeen Grammar School Choir reheard for the Evening Express Carol Concert with pianist Ian Duguid and principal teacher of music Jean Mcleod. Image: DC Thomson
The class of 2000 leavers' ball held at the school.
2000: The class of 2000 leavers’ ball held at the school. Image: Submitted
A group photo of the Aberdeen Grammar School leavers at their ball in 2000.
2000: A group photo of the Aberdeen Grammar School leavers at their ball. Image: Submitted
: Young Enterprise Grampian finalists from Grammar in 2001.
2001: Young Enterprise Grampian finalists from Grammar, front from left, James Costello (16) and John Schmitz (17). Back, from left, Sarah Jones (16), Claire Murphy (17) Louise Clark (16) and James Engwall (16). Image: DC Thomson
PETA 'Dump Dairy' campaign director Sean Gifford leaving Aberdeen Grammar School after being pelted with milk cartons by school children in 2002.
2002: PETA ‘Dump Dairy’ campaign director Sean Gifford leaving Aberdeen Grammar School after being pelted with milk cartons by school children. Image: DC Thomson
The class of '74 turned 40 in 2002 and enjoyed a reunion at the Aberdeen Grammar Former Pupil Club in Queens Road.
2002: The class of ’74 turned 40 in 2002 and enjoyed a reunion at the Aberdeen Grammar Former Pupil Club in Queens Road. Image: DC Thomson
Magnus Stewart received a medal from the diabetes clinic in Aberdeen for having diabetes for 50 years. It was presented to him by his former student Dr Ken McHardy.
2002: Magnus Stewart received a medal from the diabetes clinic in Aberdeen for having diabetes for 50 years. It was presented to him by his former student Dr Ken McHardy, right. Mr Stewart taught chemistry to Dr McHardy at the Grammar school. They are pictured beside a picture of the co-discoverer of insulin who was also a pupil of Aberdeen Grammar. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils with members of D'side at a drugs awareness concert at the school in 2002.
2002: Pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School were entertained during a drugs awareness concert. Members of D’side chatted to pupils before the concert. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar School pupils Gillian McHattie, Marianne Milne, Liam Connelly, Flora Browell-Hook and Imogen Begg get set for Project Trust.
2003: Aberdeen Grammar School pupils, from left, Gillian McHattie, Marianne Milne, Liam Connelly, Flora Browell-Hook and Imogen Begg get set for Project Trust. Image: DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Grammar under-13 football team photo in 2003.
2003: The Aberdeen Grammar under-13 football team, back from left, Jack Nicoll, Grant Wood, Tom Brazendale, Kiefer Aguilar, Kenny Strouts, Andrew Cairns, Nick LLoyd. Front from left, Matthew Robertson, Graham Clews, Phillip Duncan, Josh Winton, Ruaridh Hamilton, David MacMillan, Liam Cowie. Image: DC Thomson
The team with the under 15's Caledonia cup won in Perth in 2003.
2003: Aberdeen Grammar captain Ruaridh Jackson with the under 15’s Caledonia cup won in Perth. Image: DC Thomson
Retiring Rector of Aberdeen Grammar School Bill Johnston with a watch which was a gift from the pupils, pictured with head boy Peter Cross and deputy head girl Fiona Taylor in 2004.
2004: Retiring Rector of Aberdeen Grammar School Bill Johnston with a watch which was a gift from the pupils, pictured with head boy Peter Cross and deputy head girl Fiona Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar pupils' prom at the Queen's Hotel in 2005.
2005: Grammar pupils’ prom at the Queen’s Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Dressed to impress for the Grammar School prom.
Boys at the the Grammar School prom in 2005.
2005: Here come the boys – the Grammar School prom.  Image: DC Thomson
Group of girls at the prom.
2005: The girls in their glad rags for a night of dancing.  Image: DC Thomson
Large group of Grammar School girls at the 2005 prom.
2005: Celebrating the end of school at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Aberdeen Grammar under 16s were heading to Stornoway for a Scottish Cup tie in December. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar School boys at their prom in 2007.
2007: Aberdeen Grammar School boys smile for photos at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
Girls at their prom in 2007.
2007: Grammar School girls at their prom. Image: DC Thomson
Grammar pupils turned out to support Sleepout 2008 run by the homeless charity The Cyrenians at the AECC.
2008: Grammar pupils, from left, Lily McLelland (12), Abigail Barclay (11) and Ellen Lynch (12) turned out to support Sleepout 2008 run by the homeless charity The Cyrenians at the AECC. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Aberdeen Grammar School on a summer’s day. Image DC Thomson
Up n Under star, Abi Titmuss with the Aberdeen Grammar rugby club at HMT in 2010.
2010: Up n Under star, Abi Titmuss with the Aberdeen Grammar rugby club at HMT. Image: DC Thomoson
Two Grammar pupils at the Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen, for a range of events as part of the newest phase of the Aberdeen Learning Strategy.
2010: More than 40 pupils from city academies gathered at the Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen, for a range of events as part of the newest phase of the Aberdeen Learning Strategy. In the picture are Grammar pupils, Victoria Petrie, left and Georgia Smith. Image: DC Thomson

