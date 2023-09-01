Aberdeen Grammar School history in 122 photos

Aberdeen Grammar School has a long and illustrious history that dates back more than 700 years.

October 23 this year marks 160 years since the impressive Aberdeen Grammar School opened its doors on Skene Street.

It’s a building that has been held in deep affection by generations of former pupils, but the institution’s history dates back much farther.

The original Aberdeen Grammar School was founded at Schoolhill in the city centre in 1256.

A number of modest buildings occupied this site, but the 1758 incarnation of the Grammar was the final one before the school was rebuilt on its Skene Street site.

The building had fallen into a great state of disrepair by 1860.

A large-scale redevelopment of Aberdeen took place in the 1850s where many major streets like King Street were built.

As such, the population increased exponentially and there was a greater demand for schooling.

Education was neither free nor compulsory at this time, but traditionally there was a strong desire for learning in Scotland.

It was this, and the Scottish Enlightenment, that earned the country it’s previous long-standing reputation for education excellence.

The foundation of Aberdeen Grammar was therefore a seminal moment in Aberdeen’s history.

We’ve taken a look at pupils’ academic prowess and sporting achievements over the decades in this Aberdeen Grammar School photo gallery.

