Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson

The Cape Verde international has started all six of the Dons' games this season but has yet to score.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident striker Duk will rediscover his scoring touch and hit the goal trail soon.

Duk was one-on-one with BK Hacken keeper Peter Abrahamsson early in the 3-1 Europa League play-off second leg loss on Thursday night, but had his effort saved.

Last season, the 23-year-old netted 18 goals in all competitions.

Robson insists he will be patient with the former Benfica striker, who he hailed as a “top player”.

In contrast, Duk’s strike partner Bojan Miovski has scored in each of the last five games for Aberdeen.

Miovski netted a penalty in the loss to Swedish champions Hacken which ended Aberdeen’s Europa League group stage hopes.

Duk won the spot-kick having been fouled by Franklin Uchenna.

The Dons will now compete in the group stage of the Uefa Conference League. 

Duk is fouled by BK Hacken’s Franklin Uchenna (4) for a penalty. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “We need to be patient with Duk as strikers go through periods when the goals don’t go in.

“We have to be clever and careful with him as well with all those games we have been playing so far.

“Duk was through one-on-one and Bojan was also through one-on-one.

“We had some brilliant chances and that was credit to the way we played.

“It was credit to the way we passed the ball.

“Credit to the speed of our passing and the way we pressed and ran.

“Duk is a terrific boy, we love him to bits and he is a top player.

“He will score goals as the season goes on.”

Aberdeen’s Duk and BK Hacken’s Even Hovland in action. Image: SNS.

Sokler ‘champing at the bit’ to start

Robson is also aware that two strikers signed in the summer will be desperate to make a scoring impact if given the opportunity to start.

Aberdeen secured striker Ester Sokler in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

Sokler made an explosive impact with four goals on his debut in a 9-0 friendly win against Highland League Turriff United.

The former Slovenian U21 international has yet to start a competitive game for the Dons.

However, the 24-year-old has featured off the bench in five of the Dons’ six games in all competitions.

Robson says Sokler is “champing at the bit” to start for the Dons.

Aberdeen also signed Senegalese striker Pape Habib Guèye from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed six-figure fee earlier this week.

Gueye, 23, penned a three-year deal with the Dons.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler heads towards goal against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “Ester is really champing at the bit in the background and desperate to get going.

“We also took Pape in as well so we need get them all up to speed.”

Confirmed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of Friday’s draw

