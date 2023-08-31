CONFIRMED: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of Friday’s draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

CONFIRMED: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of Friday’s draw

Barry Robson's Dons missed out on the Europa League groups - following a 3-1 Pittodrie defeat to Sweden's BK Hacken (5-3 on aggregate) on Thursday - and have dropped into the Conference League.

The Aberdeen fans will be looking forward to the Europa Conference League groups campaign, despite the club's Europa League near-miss. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen will play in the Europa Conference League group stage following Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to Swedish champions BK Hacken – and we now know which clubs they could land when the groups are drawn on Friday.

The Swedish champions’ 3-1 victory at Pittodrie meant they won the play-off tie 5-3 on aggregate to progress to the Europa League groups, leaving Barry Robson’s Dons to drop down into European football’s third-tier competition.

Despite their Europa League disappointment against the Swedes, the Reds will still receive the sizeable financial boost which comes with Continental group-stage action, as well as at least six more European matches this season which will take them all the way up to Christmas.

Though it may have been a frustrating Thursday night, on Friday morning Aberdeen’s players, staff, directors and supporters will be looking ahead to the Conference League draw and the prospect of landing a tasty (albeit, slightly less glamorous) group.

Who could Dons face in Conference League groups, and when/where is the draw?

The draw for the Conference League group stage will take place on Friday at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, and is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm.

There will be 32 teams in the draw: 10 are losers from the 10 Europa League play-off ties which concluded on Thursday (including Aberdeen), and the other 22 came through the Conference League’s own play-off round ties, which also concluded on Thursday.

The clubs are split into four pots, with pot one containing the eight sides with the highest Uefa ranking points, and pot four containing the eight clubs with the fewest.

Aberdeen will be in pot four.

In the draw, they will be paired with one side from each of pot one, pot two and pot three to form a group of four – one of eight groups in total.

Handily, the excellent @UefaRankings on X (formerly known as Twitter) have compiled a graphic showing who the 32 teams who have qualified for the Conference League group stage are, and which pot they will be in for Friday’s draw:

Potential Conference League group line-ups Aberdeen could face include…

Eintracht Frankfurt/Aston Villa/Besiktas/Aberdeen

or…

Fenerbahce/Fiorentina/Legia Warsaw/Aberdeen

or…

Dinamo Zagreb/Slovan Bratislava/HJK Helsinki/Aberdeen

There are certainly plenty of combinations where the football and the trips will excite the Red Army.

The Dons will play each group-mate home and away, with the games scheduled to take place over six Thursday nights: September 21, October 5, October 26, November 9, November 30 and December 14.

Fixture dates and location will be confirmed by this weekend.

What are the financial rewards for the Europa Conference League?

Without spending too much time on these details, the financial rewards for Conference League group stage qualification, and wins/draws therein, are slightly lower than for the Europa League – although they remain significant for a Premiership club with Aberdeen’s turnover.

There had been discussion among some Dons fans about whether it might be more lucrative to drop into the Conference League, with what they view as a better chance of picking up points from group games than there would be in the Europa League.

That remains to be seen, but here are the cash rewards for the Conference League groups:

Europa Conference League groups: Qualification – £2.55 million. Group stage win –  £430,000. Draw – £140,000.

Coefficient ranking and broadcast payments are the same as for the Europa League.

‘Architects of our downfall again’: Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on Europa League group stage

