Barry Robson demands Aberdeen move on from BK Hacken heartache to focus on ‘brilliant’ Conference League group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson demands Aberdeen move on from BK Hacken heartache to focus on ‘brilliant’ Conference League group

Aberdeen will play Eintracht Frankfurt (Greece), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) in the Europa Conference League group stage

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson has urged Aberdeen to move on from their play-off heartache and concentrate on shining in the UEFA Conference League.

The Dons’ Europa League group stage dream ended with a 3-1 play-off second leg defeat to BK Hacken at Pittodrie, to crash out 5-3 on aggregate.

Robson says his players were “gutted” at the loss to the Swedish champions.

However he has demanded they shrug off that disappointment as the Dons have the have the consolation of dropping into the group stages of the Conference League.

The Dons are in Group G and will face Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Robson insists the Conference League, UEFA’s third tier competition, is s a “brilliant” tournament that will deliver a boost to the club and the Granite City.

It is the first time the Dons have competed in the group stages in Europe since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup.

Robson says it is a “great privilege” to lead Aberdeen into the Euro groups and is ready to make the most of it.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie reacts after the final whistle of the UEFA Europa League play-off second leg match at Pittodrie. Image: PA

He said: “As a club and a city, being in the Conference League is great for us all.

“It is credit to the fans, players and the staff-  all the people in the club.

“It was an effort from everyone in the second half of the season to get this European group stage football.

“To be the Aberdeen manager leading this team into the group stages of Europe is a great privilege for me.

“We are frustrated not to be in the Europa League because we believe we should have been through with the performance we put in over the two legs.

“The players are gutted.

“But I said to them move on, we are in the Conference League now.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Teams to play in groups

Aberdeen have landed a tough group with German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt who won the Europa League title in 2022.

Greek side PAOK beat Premiership Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Conference League play-offs to qualify for the groups.

HJK Helsinki are the Finnish league champions and currently top the table after 21 games in defence of their title.

Robson understands the frustration of Dons’ fans at failing to qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Especially against a club the Dons knocked out of Europe at the Conference League second qualifying round stage two years ago.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski at full-time in the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS

He said: “Everyone will be disappointed and asking why are we not through and I understand that.

“But the boys worked hard to achieve Conference League football.

“They were in the dressing room really disappointed with their heads in their hands.

“They know we could have won that and been in the Europa League.

“However the Conference League is a brilliant competition and we are going to be in the group stage for the first time in a long, long time.

“We just went toe-to-toe with a top team and should have beaten them.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq makes it 1-0. Image: SNS

Pride at reaching Euro group stages

Away from the disappointment of the BK Hacken result, Aberdeen are in the group stages of Europe for the first time in 16 years.

Robson takes pride in that achievement, particularly after Aberdeen had failed on numerous occasions to reach the groups.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 2-1 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were in Europe for eight successive seasons and the groups still escaped them.

Former midfielder Robson was an Aberdeen player in the 2014/15 season when the Dons beat Dutch side Groningen 2-1 on aggregate.

That win booked a Europa League third qualifying round clash with Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Aberdeen lost 2-0 in Spain before losing 3-2 at Pittodrie to the La Liga club.

He said: “I was a first-team coach here and we got knocked out by Burnley, Sporting Lisbon and Real Sociedad.

“Against Sociedad at Pittodrie, we were outstanding as we were in so many of the ties.

“I always felt we were really unfortunate in Europe.

“We always got a huge hitter.

“We got Burnley away and we were so unlucky in that game.

“I remember sitting in the draws and thinking: ‘Yes, what a great draw but then you look at the team and think what a challenge we face.’

“I think Derek (McInnes, former Aberdeen manager) deserved to make the group stages with the performances we put in across some of those qualifiers.

“We were unfortunate and didn’t get a lot of luck.

“We are just glad this team and group have done so well.

“When we came in the first aim was to try and stop conceding goals and now here we are looking at the group stages in Europe, which is great.”

Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Robson to make changes against Hibs

Aberdeen must quickly regroup for the Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Robson admits he will make changes to his team after the demands of the BK Hacken clash.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler heads towards goal against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “You saw what the Hacken game took out of us at St Mirren (2-2 draw).

“So that was a learning curve in terms of what we need to do.

“If you don’t freshen things up you leave yourself open to injuries and can’t play that fast, aggressive way we want to play.

“Players understand it, we know it – so it’s about being as good as we can in every game.

“We have tried to double up in most positions where we can and build a squad that has value in it at the same time.

“It’s still a work in progress.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann
Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe - at least the…
The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in…
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (L) and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani in action during a Premiership match last season. Image: SNS.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the…
Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq, left, celebrates with Mikkel Rygaard after making it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq's delayed exit - let's hope we…
The Aberdeen fans will be looking forward to the Europa Conference League groups campaign, despite the club's Europa League near-miss. Image: SNS.
Confirmed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in Europa Conference League group stage ahead of…
Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'We let Hacken off the hook': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa League…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
'Architects of our downfall again': Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on…

Conversation