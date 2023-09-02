Defender James McGarry confident Aberdeen can make an impact in Conference League groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender James McGarry confident Aberdeen can make an impact in Conference League groups

McGarry reckons Aberdeen can be successful in the Europa Conference League after landing Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) - if they are more clinical in front of goal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's James McGarry in action against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's James McGarry in action against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Summer signing James McGarry is confident Aberdeen can make an impact in the Europa Conference League group stage.

The Dons have been drawn in group G against Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

German Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt are formidable opponents and won the Europa League in 2022, beating Rangers on penalties in the final.

Last season they finished second in a Champions League group also featuring Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP and Marseille.

In the Champions League last 16, Frankfurt lost 5-0 on aggregate to eventual Italian Serie A champions Napoli.

Meanwhile, Greek side PAOK defeated Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Conference League play-off round to reach the group stage.

HJK Helsinki are the reigning Finnish league champions and are currently top of the Veikkausliiga table after 21 matches.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry was “gutted” to lose out on the Europa League groups following an 5-3 play-off aggregate defeat to Sweden’s BK Hacken.

However, McGarry reckons the Reds created enough scoring chances to indicate they can thrive in the Conference League.

They just have to rediscover that lethal touch in front of goal.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry and BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq during the Europa League play-off second leg at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

McGarry said: “I’m absolutely confident we can make an impact in the Conference League.

“If you are creating that many chances against good opposition like BK Hacken, then in the Conference League we will do the same thing, if not more.

“We just need to finish them.

“On another night we might have finished four or five chances and came away with a different result.

“We also need to be a little bit better in our defensive half as well, especially in and around our box.”

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry shoots at goal against BK Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Euro nights a big lure for left-back

Aberdeen will compete in the group stage of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in the 2007-08 season.

Full-back/wing-back McGarry was signed on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

He admits European group action was a major lure in travelling to the other side of the world to sign for the Dons.

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.

McGarry said: “It was a big move for me, but the game against Hacken showed me why – I came over for these big European games.

“My first few weeks have been awesome, although it was obviously disappointing not to pick up the win against Hacken.

“The boys have welcomed me in very well and the other new boys that have come in. It has been an easy transition.

“It is awesome to come into a group and feel at home because that allows you to go on to the park and play your own game – to be free, and that is what that has allowed me to do.”

‘On Friday we flicked the switch to become positive again’

Aberdeen suffered a Euro hangover last weekend when underperforming in a 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

It took a last-gasp penalty 10 minutes into injury time in Paisley to salvage a point.

McGarry is confident there will be no repeat when the Dons face Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen are still searching for a first Premiership win, having taken just two points from the opening three fixtures.

McGarry said: “We are disappointed and gutted at the Hacken result.

“But on Friday we flicked the switch to become positive again and get back into it.

BK Hacken’s Mikkel Rygaard and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and James McGarry. Image: SNS.

“Then it was full focus again for Hibs.

“We want to start picking up points in the league and this is a game where we feel we can do that.

“We have a lot to build on and are starting to play some good football and are creating chances.

“It is a short turnaround for the Hibs game, but we have a big, quality squad with players that can come in and out and perform.

“That will be massive for us going forward.”

Waiting on the birth of baby son

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign the defender from Central Coast Mariners.

A number of European clubs were interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

The Dons won the race to sign the left-sided defender, but McGarry’s switch was delayed as he waited on his partner giving birth.

McGarry was desperate to kick-start his Dons career, but says “family comes first”

Baby son Storm was born last month, one-and-a-half weeks overdue.

McGarry spent a few days with the baby before making the 30-hour journey to the Granite City.

James McGarry at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was tough because the season was starting here and as a footballer I just want to play football.

“I wanted to be here and get involved early.

“But at the end of the day, family for me comes first.

“It was an interesting time as he ended up being a week-and-a-half overdue.

“However, the club were fantastic in letting me stay there – and even gave me a few days after he was born as well.

“They (McGarry’s family) are still down under, but will come over hopefully in the next three or four weeks.

“I am really looking forward to them coming over and the sooner the better so we can set up and make it our home.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must rise to the challenge of a daunting Conference League group
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during a pre-season friendly at Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen allow Anthony Stewart to return to MK Dons on loan for rest of…
Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen beat the deadline to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full-time after losing 3-1 to BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Barry Robson demands Aberdeen move on from BK Hacken heartache to focus on 'brilliant'…
Duk goes close for Aberdeen against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: A chastening week for Scottish clubs in Europe - at least the…
The Europa Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
All we know after Aberdeen drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK and HJK Helsinki in…
Aberdeen striker Duk has a shot at goal during the 3-1 loss to BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen striker Duk will hit the goal trail soon, says boss Barry Robson
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus (L) and Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani in action during a Premiership match last season. Image: SNS.
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson expects Aberdeen-linked midfielder Keanu Baccus to remain with the…
Bojan Miovski hits a shot wide against Hacken at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Familiar lessons to be learned for Aberdeen in Europe
BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq, left, celebrates with Mikkel Rygaard after making it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Bravo Hacken on Ibrahim Sadiq's delayed exit - let's hope we…

Conversation