Defender James McGarry confident Aberdeen can make an impact in Conference League groups

Summer signing James McGarry is confident Aberdeen can make an impact in the Europa Conference League group stage.

The Dons have been drawn in group G against Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

German Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt are formidable opponents and won the Europa League in 2022, beating Rangers on penalties in the final.

Last season they finished second in a Champions League group also featuring Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP and Marseille.

In the Champions League last 16, Frankfurt lost 5-0 on aggregate to eventual Italian Serie A champions Napoli.

Meanwhile, Greek side PAOK defeated Hearts 6-1 on aggregate in the Conference League play-off round to reach the group stage.

HJK Helsinki are the reigning Finnish league champions and are currently top of the Veikkausliiga table after 21 matches.

New Zealand international left-back McGarry was “gutted” to lose out on the Europa League groups following an 5-3 play-off aggregate defeat to Sweden’s BK Hacken.

However, McGarry reckons the Reds created enough scoring chances to indicate they can thrive in the Conference League.

They just have to rediscover that lethal touch in front of goal.

McGarry said: “I’m absolutely confident we can make an impact in the Conference League.

“If you are creating that many chances against good opposition like BK Hacken, then in the Conference League we will do the same thing, if not more.

“We just need to finish them.

“On another night we might have finished four or five chances and came away with a different result.

“We also need to be a little bit better in our defensive half as well, especially in and around our box.”

Euro nights a big lure for left-back

Aberdeen will compete in the group stage of Europe for the first time since the Uefa Cup in the 2007-08 season.

Full-back/wing-back McGarry was signed on a three-year contract from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

He admits European group action was a major lure in travelling to the other side of the world to sign for the Dons.

McGarry said: “It was a big move for me, but the game against Hacken showed me why – I came over for these big European games.

“My first few weeks have been awesome, although it was obviously disappointing not to pick up the win against Hacken.

“The boys have welcomed me in very well and the other new boys that have come in. It has been an easy transition.

“It is awesome to come into a group and feel at home because that allows you to go on to the park and play your own game – to be free, and that is what that has allowed me to do.”

Here is our group for the @europacnfleague: Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪

PAOK FC 🇬🇷

HJK Helsinki 🇫🇮

Aberdeen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#StandFree | #UECLdraw pic.twitter.com/GJ8z7zAr7j — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 1, 2023

‘On Friday we flicked the switch to become positive again’

Aberdeen suffered a Euro hangover last weekend when underperforming in a 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

It took a last-gasp penalty 10 minutes into injury time in Paisley to salvage a point.

McGarry is confident there will be no repeat when the Dons face Hibs at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen are still searching for a first Premiership win, having taken just two points from the opening three fixtures.

McGarry said: “We are disappointed and gutted at the Hacken result.

“But on Friday we flicked the switch to become positive again and get back into it.

“Then it was full focus again for Hibs.

“We want to start picking up points in the league and this is a game where we feel we can do that.

“We have a lot to build on and are starting to play some good football and are creating chances.

“It is a short turnaround for the Hibs game, but we have a big, quality squad with players that can come in and out and perform.

“That will be massive for us going forward.”

Watch the best of the action as Aberdeen are eliminated from the Europa League after a play-off defeat against Sweden's Hacken.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/cmNKmOgYxZ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 31, 2023

Waiting on the birth of baby son

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign the defender from Central Coast Mariners.

A number of European clubs were interested in signing the 25-year-old this summer.

The Dons won the race to sign the left-sided defender, but McGarry’s switch was delayed as he waited on his partner giving birth.

McGarry was desperate to kick-start his Dons career, but says “family comes first”

Baby son Storm was born last month, one-and-a-half weeks overdue.

McGarry spent a few days with the baby before making the 30-hour journey to the Granite City.

He said: “It was tough because the season was starting here and as a footballer I just want to play football.

“I wanted to be here and get involved early.

“But at the end of the day, family for me comes first.

“It was an interesting time as he ended up being a week-and-a-half overdue.

“However, the club were fantastic in letting me stay there – and even gave me a few days after he was born as well.

“They (McGarry’s family) are still down under, but will come over hopefully in the next three or four weeks.

“I am really looking forward to them coming over and the sooner the better so we can set up and make it our home.”