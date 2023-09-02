The Captain’s Table: Fresh seafood at its best down by Stonehaven harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

The Captain’s Table: Fresh seafood at its best down by Stonehaven harbour

A family outing to Stonehaven provided not one but two birthday treats that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

A veritable feast is on offer at The Captain's Table in Stonehaven. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A veritable feast is on offer at The Captain's Table in Stonehaven. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By David Dalziel

At the tailend of the recent summer holidays, we were looking for something memorable to do to mark my son’s 14th birthday.

My wife being the one with the ideas, she suggested we give paddle-boarding a try. Not really thinking about it too much, I agreed and left her to book us all in.

As the day approached, I started thinking more about the paddle-boarding, especially the fact it was going to take place at Stonehaven harbour. The North Sea isn’t renowned for its forgiving temperature, and I wasn’t too keen on taking a dook in it.

However, there was no escaping it, and after an early start for some gift opening, we jumped in the car for the short drive from Aberdeen to picturesque Stonehaven.

Stonehaven’s Ship Inn and its popular Captain’s Table restaurant.

Thankfully wetsuits were provided and instructions doled out, then we were off out into the blue yonder to test our balancing skills.

It turns out I’m not a natural on a paddle-board and I gave everyone a hearty laugh as I crashed into the chilly water. My wife did the same, but the kids took to it very naturally and we spent a good 90 minutes honing our technique and exploring beautiful coves along the coast.

But after all this exercise and seawater, our bellies were rumbling and it was time for food.

The Captain’s Table

Being a harbour town, Stonehaven boasts some excellent seafood options and I had been keen to visit the popular Seafood Bothy, but unfortunately it was closed. However, The Captain’s Table also has a fantastic reputation so we made the short journey along the harbour to see if they could squeeze us in.

The Ship Inn is a large, bright-white building boasting a prime spot on the edge of the harbour. As well as accommodation, it offers an outdoor terrace, a traditional bar and The Captain’s Table restaurant, where I’d heard great things happen.

Large windows allow you to soak up the harbour views from The Captain’s Table.

Thankfully they had space and we were shown through to the restaurant and given menus to pore over.

A good number of tables were full of a mix of foreign and local tourists, creating a nice buzz while enjoying their meals, and large windows offered beautiful views of the harbour

The kitchen doors were kept very busy throughout our visit and we watched with great interest as an array of meals was delivered to eager diners.

The food

While The Captain’s Table may have a well-earned reputation for great seafood, it caters for many other tastes too. The specials board offered chicken shish kebabs, while the starters menu had haggis croquettes which I was tempted by.

But I was there for the seafood, and after failing to convince my son to tackle a sharing platter with me – containing haddock goujons, salmon bon bons, tempura prawns and more – I decided to try something I hadn’t eaten before and ordered the salt and pepper whitebait.

The whitebait is not for the faint of heart as you eat the heads, eyes, tails and everything else.

This dish was a real showstopper, with a good number of small fish in a little bowl, accompanied by a salad and a sweet chilli mayo dip.

With whitebait, you eat the whole fish – head, tail, the lot. And it tasted delicious, a bit like fish roe.

The sauce was really tasty too, but took away the lovely fishy flavour a little so I went between sauce and no sauce along with fish.

The birthday boy declared The Captain’s Table Cullen skink the best he’d ever tasted.

The birthday boy loves Cullen skink, and even makes his own at home, and he declared this one the best he had ever eaten (apologies to his granny who also makes a lovely Cullen skink!).

After the chill of the North Sea, my wife felt comforted by the warm lentil soup, while my daughter enjoyed her crispy garlic bread.

Being seafood lovers, my son and I struggled to narrow down our choices for main course. He was keen on a tuna steak while I was between the mussels and frites and the seafood risotto. The surf and turf on the chargrill menu also caught my eye.

The salmon in the seafood risotto had a wonderful flavour.

In the end, the risotto won out for me. Big pieces of sticky arborio rice came with lots of king prawns, salmon, lobster, mussels and samphire.

The salmon was the standout, with the mussels coming a close second. The pieces of lobster were a little bit tough and gritty and there was a bit too much samphire for my liking, but overall this was a delicious dish.

My son’s mussels and frites were huge. The mussels were cooked in a white wine garlic sauce and were fantastic. They were big, juicy and fresh and the sauce was lovely. The fries were nicely cooked and perfect for soaking up the tasty sauce.

The mussels and chips went down a treat.

My wife also thoroughly enjoyed her tofu Thai green curry with vegetables. The tofu batons were cooked in breadcrumbs and served alongside coconut rice and veg in a mild sauce. Spring onions sprinkled over the dish added another texture.

My daughter ate up her chicken goujons from the children’s menu, which is always a good sign.

A range of desserts tried to tempt us, including Eton Mess trifle and Black Forest panna cotta. Not to mention ice cream, sorbets and frozen yoghurts from Stonehaven’s very own E Giulianotti – caramelised fig ripple flavour anyone?

The tofu Thai green curry with vegetables was one of a number of vegetarian dishes.

But we were stuffed after a great feed so resisted.

The verdict

The Captain’s Table deserves its reputation for superb food.

The overall mark I’m giving our experience is a little lower due to the welcome and the service not being the friendliest on our visit.

I also felt the surroundings were a little functional and bare, with numerous signs up informing diners of the two-hour maximum time limit on each table. There’s an extra point for the harbour views on display though.

Delicious food served with a great view.

The variety on the menu ensures there is food to cater for all tastes. And while prices are quite high, quality is assured with every dish.

You can’t beat fresh produce, and we were treated to some of the best seafood we’ve had.

While our family trip to Stonehaven will be remembered for the paddle-boarding adventure, we won’t forget the fabulous meal we enjoyed at The Captain’s Table either.

Information

Address: The Ship Inn, 5 Shorehead, Stonehaven AB39 2JY

T: 01569 762617

W: www.shipinnstonehaven.com

Price: £94.15 for two courses for four people and three soft drinks

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

More from Restaurant Reviews

Perfect pizzas at Cheese and Tomatin. Image: Kelly Tadd
Restaurant review: A slice of Italy in Inverness at Cheese and Tomatin
The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Six by Nico Aberdeen restaurant week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Once upon a time, we had a magical night at Six by Nico for…
Some of the dishes available at Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
Olive Alexanders serve up a taste of the south for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Head to Captains Table for fantastic views and homemade food in Findhorn. Image supplied by Captains Table.
Restaurant review: Captain's Table at Findhorn offers unbeatable views and community spirit
Sharing board and cocktails at Under the Hammer for Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
If cheese boards and cocktails are your thing, get yourself to Under the Hammer…
Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Expect Scottish food (including butteries) with a twist at The Atrium
One One Two on the Brae offers up a range of small plates. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Is the food at Nairn's One One Two on the Brae as…
We put Maggie's Grill to the test and came away feeling full but happy. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Maggie's Grill continues to deliver ultimate soul food in heart of Aberdeen
The dishes and drinks enjoyed at Badenoch's. Image: Duncan Brown
Restaurant review: Badenoch's - the Elgin hot spot that offers an escape to the…

Conversation