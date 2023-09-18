Derek Rae: Commentator on why Aberdeen face Europa Conference League baptism of fire at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt expect to win the Europa Conference League. As warnings about the size of the task facing Aberdeen in their opening group stage match in Germany this week go, it is a simple-but-effective message.

Add in the fact the messaging is coming from an Aberdonian and it should resonate even more with Dons fans.

As the lead commentator for ESPN’s coverage of the Bundesliga in the United States for the past three years, broadcaster Derek Rae knows the top-flight of German football inside out.

Frankfurt are no strangers to Scottish football, having beaten Rangers to win the Europa League in 2022.

The squad has changed significantly since then. with 15 players coming and 15 heading out in the summer window alone.

Derek Rae: Frankfurt have crystal-clear European silverware goal

Rae says the new-look squad is still gelling – but their target for the season ahead is crystal clear.

He said: “There is an element of inconsistency and uncertainty due to the newer players still bedding in, but going into this campaign, if people want to know about their ambition, it is to win the Conference League.

“It will be uppermost in the minds of everybody this season – they won’t see this as a competition to go through the motions.

“They believe they are one of the best teams in the competition and should be there or thereabouts when it comes to the final next spring.”

Unrest among Frankfurt faithful following Kolo Muani sale

The two headline departures from Frankfurt in the final week of the transfer window were striker Randal Kolo Muani, who scored 23 goals last season, and attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The duo were sold for a combined 125 million euro (£107 million) and there is a feeling of unease within the Frankfurt support Muani in particular was not replaced.

Rae said: “They have lost two very important players, but have taken in a massive amount of money for them.

“Kolo Muani has left for 95 million euro, which from an Aberdeen point of view is an absolutely massive amount of money.

“If that’s not enough you have got Lindstrom, who was another good player for them, off to Napoli for 30 million euro, so that’s the stratosphere they are operating in.

“What I would say about them is that they haven’t started the season convincingly and there is a feeling of transition about them.

“That feeling has been there since the Europa League win.

“Markus Krosche, who is the head of sport at the club, came in for a bit of criticism for not having signings ready considering the money they took in for Lindstrum and Kolo Muani.

“They’ve had to retool and rebuild the squad and have been criticised a little bit for not anticipating what they might do in the event of Kolo Muani going.

“I say that as it has appeared for some time he would be going and they haven’t signed a direct replacement for him.

“They also made a couple of interesting moves. They sent Rafael Borre, a Colombian striker, away on loan, and that has been questioned somewhat.”

Frankfurt have strength in numbers

Rae offers a word of caution for Aberdeen fans who may believe their side will face a weakened animal this week, though.

The depth of the squad at Frankfurt remains significant to the extent some key players have been omitted from their squad for the group stage.

He said: “In Bundesliga terms, they have the biggest squad in the league by a mile. It’s a really bloated squad and when I last checked there were 35 players in it.

“For the Conference League, they have left out a couple of notable names from their squad.

“Philipp Max is not in the squad at all, which is surprising as he is one of the natural left wing-back types they have in the squad.

“Lucas Alario, an Argentine striker they signed from Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season, has never really clicked with them, so that’s maybe less of a surprise.

“But what you do have to say about them is that when they come together and play to their potential they can be really difficult opponents.”

Toppmoller the new man in charge

It is not just personnel who have changed at Frankfurt – they are under new management, too, following the arrival of Dino Toppmoller in June.

He has replaced Oliver Glasner, the man who led the team to Europa League two seasons ago glory.

Rae said: “Glasner will always be remembered for guiding them to European success, but it went sour towards the end of last season and there are various reasons for that.

“His replacement Toppmoller is an interesting appointment.

“His father was the coach of a very good Eintracht Frankfurt team in 1993-94. They started well with their best ever start under him, but they ran out of steam and he was sacked by the second half of the season.

“Dino is a son of the area, so to speak, so he knows the cultural aspects of the team.”

World Cup winners and talent young and old in Bundesliga outfit’s squad

It’s early days for the Toppmoller era, but so far he has not deviated too far from the approach of his predecessor.

Like Aberdeen, the Germans like to play with a three-man defence – but Rae insists the threats are plentiful throughout the team.

From promising youth to a near 40-year-old, and a World Cup winner, Frankfurt have options aplenty.

Rae said: “They have brought in Omar Marmoush, who did well for Wolfsburg last season and was at Stuttgart before.

“He’s a very serviceable Bundesliga player and an Egyptian international, so there’s a fair chance he will play.

“They have a very promising younger player in Jessic Ngankam, who was at Hertha before they were relegated. He went to the European under-21s with Germany and is very fast and sharp.

“In Mario Gotze, of course, they have the player who scored the 2014 World Cup winner for Germany.

“He’s not quite the player he was then, but they signed him specifically to be the player who could unlock deep-sitting defences.

“Even when they won the Europa League, it was their one weakness.

“They struggled sometimes to break down teams who were determined to sit in. His ability, vision and passing range have come in really handy on that front.

“They have signed a midfield player in Ellyes Skhiri, who was at Koln – a team I follow in Germany – and I’m surprised he didn’t attract interest from more clubs, because to me he is one of the best defensive midfield players in Europe.”

Hasebe shows no signs of slowing as he approaches 40th birthday

Gotze may be the headline act given his World Cup-winning feat, but Rae says another international remains an integral part of the side.

Rae said: “We should also give mention to Makoto Hasebe, who is going to turn 40 in January.

“He is still playing and could play against Aberdeen.

“He is just the ultimate reader of the game from a central defensive position.

“Hasebe is somebody who you can watch for five minutes and see how he approaches a game and how good his sense of anticipation is.

“He has 114 caps for Japan, which isn’t half bad, is still going and has a famous diet regime, and has been in Germany since 2008.

“Hasebe could become the oldest-ever to play for the club in a few months.

“They’ve found some others.

“Willian Pacho, a young player from Ecuador has potential, but I’ve seen him make mistakes on the left hand side of the back three already.

“Kevin Trapp is a fantastic goalkeeper and deservedly in the Germany squad at the moment.

“Fans will remember his save against Ryan Kent at the end of extra-time which preserved the 1-1 score and then his save in the penalty shootout from Aaron Ramsey.

“He’s a really competent goalkeeper, so from top to bottom they are an interesting club.”

Aberdeen and Frankfurt share pride in European achievements – Derek Rae

The Dons and Frankfurt operate in two vastly-contrasting financial climates.

But they do have plenty in common.

Both clubs are immensely proud of their European history.

Rae said: “The track record and the history is there.

“We in Aberdeen talk about Gothenburg in 1983 while they talk about winning the all-German UEFA Cup final in 1980 and then the repeat against Rangers a couple of seasons ago.

“The tradition of Scottish football is respected by German sides. I have a lot of Eintracht friends who are loving the chance to face a new team.

“I’m old enough to have been at Pittodrie the last time the sides met in the UEFA Cup in 1979 when Joe Harper scored in the 1-1 draw – but most Eintracht Frankfurt fans won’t have a memory of that.

“There won’t be the same understanding of what the Dons did in the 1980s, but Scottish fans are warmly accepted in Germany.”

‘Waldstadion can inspire or intimidate’

The quality in the Frankfurt ranks is not the only advantage the Bundesliga outfit possess.

Rae expects Eintracht’s home stadium, Waldstadion, will be a cauldron of noise for the visit of the Dons on Thursday, too.

It is an experience he believes is not only unparalleled in Germany, but is also one the supporters and players at Aberdeen will not forget in a hurry.

As far as he is concerned, the chance to play there is going to have one of two effects on Barry Robson’s squad this week, and he believes knowing what to expect is crucial.

Rae said: “Waldstadion, or Deutsche Bank Park as it is known, is a beautiful location and it is going to be a baptism of fire for Aberdeen.

“People often ask me as a Bundesliga commentator where I want to go to sample a true Bundesliga atmosphere.

“Most people would assume Dortmund, but I always say in many respects Frankfurt is as good, if not better.

“It’s loud, a cauldron of non-stop noise and that will be the biggest surprise for the Aberdeen supporters and players.

“It’s not like a Scottish situation where you have songs every so often and the volume rises and falls when something exciting happens.

“The noise in incessant at every German stadium, but the din comes from the area behind the goal called the Nordwestkurve away to the right of the Main Stand.

“It’s off the charts in terms of the decibel level, so it can either inspire or intimidate. As a player you go there knowing that it is part of the experience.

“It’s a great experience which players and fans relish, and there really is no better place than the Eintracht Stadium to get that experience.”