WATCH: Aberdeen fans give their predictions from Germany ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt battle

Our Aberdeen writer Sean Wallace took to the Straßen on Tuesday to ask the travelling Red Army for their predictions ahead of the Dons’ Europa Conference League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barry Robson’s side, who have struggled so far domestically this season, face formidable foes in their Conference League group G opener on Thursday evening – the club’s first European group stage match since 2007.

Dons fans are heading for Frankfurt in vast numbers – by planes, trains and automobiles – and have snapped up 2,900 tickets for the game at the Bundesliga big-shots 58,000-seater Deutsche Bank Park.

As you will see in the video above, Reds supporters who had already arrived in the German city by Tuesday are going into the group fixture fully aware of the scale of the task facing their team against 2022 Europa League winners Frankfurt, who have a star-studded squad and intimidating, fanatical home support.

Nevertheless, the Aberdeen fans we spoke to all said they plan on enjoying themselves regardless of what happens during the 90 minutes.

It also looks to be a case of tempered expectations among Dons supporters on social media – with many fearing the wurst:

Paul Reaper said: “Unfortunately as a Dons fan you can only see it going one way. Even if we were in great form it would be a tall order, but the way we are playing just now, it could just be a case of damage limitation. Hopefully I’m wrong.”

Phil Sutherland added: “The way we have started this season, Sunday’s game (Premiership home game against Ross County) is bigger than this one. It’s a must-win. This is a free hit.”

Dean Cowie said: “I fear the worst. If they get beat 2-0 they are doing well!!”

In Frankfurt for Aberdeen's Uefa Conference League group stage match.

Thoughts. How do you see this this going? @AberdeenFC @Eintracht pic.twitter.com/iPONjmIceB — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) September 20, 2023

Other Dons fans took a slightly more optimistic tone, with Derek Weston predicting “2-2 after losing a late goal” and Paul Coull saying: “(We) will lose, but will only be by two or three at most.”

@blaneandruben has been doing some scouting of opponents Frankfurt, and said: “Watched some of the second half last week against Bochum. Very decent/pacey down the left hand side. Would love to grab a point.

“Unless there is a significant swing from the last number of weeks, this could be a bad night for us Dons fans.”

