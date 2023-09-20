WATCH: Aberdeen fans give their predictions from Germany ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Aberdeen fans give their predictions from Germany ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt battle

Sean Wallace quizzed the Red Army on their journeys to Frankfurt, plans for the days ahead and how they see the Europa Conference League group G clash with the Bundesliga big-shots panning out.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Our Aberdeen writer Sean Wallace took to the Straßen on Tuesday to ask the travelling Red Army for their predictions ahead of the Dons’ Europa Conference League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barry Robson’s side, who have struggled so far domestically this season, face formidable foes in their Conference League group G opener on Thursday evening – the club’s first European group stage match since 2007.

Dons fans are heading for Frankfurt in vast numbers – by planes, trains and automobiles – and have snapped up 2,900 tickets for the game at the Bundesliga big-shots 58,000-seater Deutsche Bank Park.

As you will see in the video above, Reds supporters who had already arrived in the German city by Tuesday are going into the group fixture fully aware of the scale of the task facing their team against 2022 Europa League winners Frankfurt, who have a star-studded squad and intimidating, fanatical home support. 

Nevertheless, the Aberdeen fans we spoke to all said they plan on enjoying themselves regardless of what happens during the 90 minutes.

It also looks to be a case of tempered expectations among Dons supporters on social media – with many fearing the wurst:

Paul Reaper said: “Unfortunately as a Dons fan you can only see it going one way. Even if we were in great form it would be a tall order, but the way we are playing just now, it could just be a case of damage limitation. Hopefully I’m wrong.”

Phil Sutherland added: “The way we have started this season, Sunday’s game (Premiership home game against Ross County) is bigger than this one. It’s a must-win. This is a free hit.”

Dean Cowie said: “I fear the worst. If they get beat 2-0 they are doing well!!”

Other Dons fans took a slightly more optimistic tone, with Derek Weston predicting “2-2 after losing a late goal” and Paul Coull saying: “(We) will lose, but will only be by two or three at most.”

@blaneandruben has been doing some scouting of opponents Frankfurt, and said: “Watched some of the second half last week against Bochum. Very decent/pacey down the left hand side. Would love to grab a point.

“Unless there is a significant swing from the last number of weeks, this could be a bad night for us Dons fans.”

How do you think Aberdeen will fare in their Europa Conference League opener at Eintracht Frankfurt? Tell us in the comments below, or on social media.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Sean Wallace: Is European group stage football going to be a poisoned chalice for…
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall commits his future to the Dons
Eintracht Frankfurt's fans at Deutsche Bank Park ahead of a Champions League game against Olympiacos. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen will face Eintracht Frankfurt cauldron, warns German ex-Don Andreas Mayer
Jonny Hayes is ready to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Jonny Hayes hopes to help Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack realise his Uefa top-100 club…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson
Boss Barry Robson demands Aberdeen 'fight back' from form slump against Eintracht Frankfurt
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin look dejected at full time against Hearts
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must find calmness and self-belief for Eintracht Frankfurt clash
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Shearer: Disappointment but no surprise at Billy Dodds' departure from Caley Thistle
Dons boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals why he raided the overseas transfer market this summer
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of…
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have no fear of facing Eintracht Frankfurt, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Conversation