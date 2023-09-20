Aberdeen will face Eintracht Frankfurt cauldron, warns German ex-Don Andreas Mayer

Former Pittodrie midfielder Andreas Mayer has warned Eintracht Frankfurt’s intimidating support makes Aberdeen’s trip to Germany even more daunting.

The Dons face the Bundesliga club in the Europa Conference League group G opener in Germany on Thursday.

Europa League champions in 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their opening seven games in all competitions this season.

German Mayer, who also had spells at Bayern Munich and St Pauli during his playing career, keeps close tabs on Frankfurt.

He reckons it will take a perfect storm of Aberdeen hitting top form and their hosts having a shocker for Barry Robson’s side to get a positive result.

And he says the passionate home crowd at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park will also play a key role in the tie.

Mayer, 51, said: “Eintracht Frankfurt have a fantastic stadium and support.

“Their fans are fanatical – passionate and so loud.

“To see the level of that backing you just have to look at when they played Barcelona in the quarter-final of the Europa League in 2022 (3-2 Frankfurt win).

“There were more Frankfurt fans inside the Nou Camp than Barcelona fans.

“It was an unbelievable support to take to the Barcelona game.

“Frankfurt fans get right behind their team to make it even harder for their opponents.

“The stadium in Frankfurt holds 58,000 and Aberdeen can expect an intimidating atmosphere.”

A perfect storm required for Reds to take points off Frankfurt in Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 away to VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday to continue their undefeated start to the season.

In contrast, a squad rebuilt in the summer by Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is struggling.

The Dons have yet to secure a league win in five Premiership fixtures this season – securing just two points from a possible 15.

It is the first time since 1999 Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first five league fixtures – a run which came under Ebbe Skovdahl when Mayer was at the club.

Mayer said: “Eintracht Frankfurt are the more professional team with more famous players.

“It is going to be a very tough game for Aberdeen as they have internationals throughout their squad.

“Also Aberdeen are struggling at the moment with no wins in the league yet.

“In Germany, Aberdeen will have to play to their very best and have a fantastic day.

“And also Eintracht Frankfurt will have to have a bad day.

“If that happens – then why not. “

Late transfer of two Frankfurt stars – but big names like Gotze and Rode remain

Aberdeen will not have to face the formidable attacking prowess of Randal Kolo Muani.

The French international striker was sold to Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day this summer for a fee of €95 million (£82m), including add-ons.

Frankfurt also sold Danish international midfielder Jesper Lindstrom to Italian Serie A champions Napoli for €30m (£25.85m) late in the summer window.

However, Mayer, who starred for the Dons from 1998 to 2001, warned Frankfurt are still packed with top-class talent.

He said: “Eintracht Frankfurt did fantastically well in the season they won the Europa League.

“However, the team is different from then as they recently lost two really important players.

“Despite losing Kolo Muani and Jesper Lindstrom this summer, Frankfurt still have some very good players.

“Everyone knows Mario Gotze. A world champion with Germany.

“His record speaks for itself, and Gotze is a big player for Eintracht Frankfurt.

“It will be a big challenge for Aberdeen to try and keep him quiet.

“When Frankfurt click then Gotze is normally at the heart of things.

“Gotze won the World Cup with Germany and Sebastian Rode is a former Bayern Munich player who is also influential.”

Beware Frankfurt’s other top men

Former Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Eric Dina Ebimbe scored for Eintracht Frankfurt in the weekend’s draw at VfL Bochum.

Following the exit of Lindstrom to Napoli, Ebimbe has taken on more responsibility.

Ebimbe was initially secured on loan from Paris-Saint Germain last season before being signed permanently this summer for €6.5m (£5.6m).

Mayer has highlighted Eintracht Frankfurt’s other key players.

He said: “Japanese international Makoto Hasebe is 39, but is still a fantastic player and in great shape.

“Lucas Alario is a great player who was at Bayer Leverkusen, he is a striker.

“I also really like Omar Marmoush.

“My former club was St Pauli, and Marmouch played for them and was successful.

“Ansgar Knauff is a wing player who previously played for Borussia Dortmund, who is also very good

“In goals they have former Paris-Saint Germain keeper Kevin Trapp, who is very solid.

“They have a good team with young players and experience.

“It will be a tough test for Aberdeen.”

Pittodrie could spell trouble for Frankfurt – Mayer

The Dons will also face PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) in group G of the Europa Conference League.

While Mayer warned of the dangers of facing Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, he reckons the Dons could secure a positive result at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final group game in the Granite City on December 14.

He said: “At Pittodrie, Aberdeen could maybe get a good result as Eintracht Frankfurt are not the best away team.

“In the last Bundesliga season, they lost many away games.

“Frankfurt struggled last season, which is a positive for Aberdeen – but they are still a good team.

“The standard in the Bundesliga is still very high.”