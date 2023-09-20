Aberdeen will face Eintracht Frankfurt cauldron, warns German ex-Don Andreas Mayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen will face Eintracht Frankfurt cauldron, warns German ex-Don Andreas Mayer

Former Pittodrie midfielder Mayer warns it will take a perfect storm of Aberdeen hitting top form and Frankfurt having a shocker for the Dons to beat the Bundesliga club at home.

By Sean Wallace
Eintracht Frankfurt's fans at Deutsche Bank Park ahead of a Champions League game against Olympiacos. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Pittodrie midfielder Andreas Mayer has warned Eintracht Frankfurt’s intimidating support makes Aberdeen’s trip to Germany even more daunting.

The Dons face the Bundesliga club in the Europa Conference League group G opener in Germany on Thursday.

Europa League champions in 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their opening seven games in all competitions this season.

German Mayer, who also had spells at Bayern Munich and St Pauli during his playing career, keeps close tabs on Frankfurt.

He reckons it will take a perfect storm of Aberdeen hitting top form and their hosts having a shocker for Barry Robson’s side to get a positive result.

And he says the passionate home crowd at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park will also play a key role in the tie.

Mayer, 51, said: “Eintracht Frankfurt have a fantastic stadium and support.

“Their fans are fanatical – passionate and so loud.

The fanatical Eintracht Frankfurt fans pictured in the north-west corner of Deutsche Bank Park for a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen. Image: Shutterstock.

“To see the level of that backing you just have to look at when they played Barcelona in the quarter-final of the Europa League in 2022 (3-2 Frankfurt win).

“There were more Frankfurt fans inside the Nou Camp than Barcelona fans.

“It was an unbelievable support to take to the Barcelona game.

“Frankfurt fans get right behind their team to make it even harder for their opponents.

“The stadium in Frankfurt holds 58,000 and Aberdeen can expect an intimidating atmosphere.”

A perfect storm required for Reds to take points off Frankfurt in Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 away to VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday to continue their undefeated start to the season.

In contrast, a squad rebuilt in the summer by Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is struggling.

The Dons have yet to secure a league win in five Premiership fixtures this season – securing just two points from a possible 15.

It is the first time since 1999 Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first five league fixtures – a run which came under Ebbe Skovdahl when Mayer was at the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt manger Dino Toppmöller during Conference League play-off against Lewski Sofia, Image: Shutterstock.

Mayer said: “Eintracht Frankfurt are the more professional team with more famous players.

“It is going to be a very tough game for Aberdeen as they have internationals throughout their squad.

“Also Aberdeen are struggling at the moment with no wins in the league yet.

“In Germany, Aberdeen will have to play to their very best and have a fantastic day.

“And also Eintracht Frankfurt will have to have a bad day.

“If that happens – then why not. “

Late transfer of two Frankfurt stars – but big names like Gotze and Rode remain

Aberdeen will not have to face the formidable attacking prowess of Randal Kolo Muani.

The French international striker was sold to Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day this summer for a fee of €95 million (£82m), including add-ons.

Frankfurt also sold Danish international midfielder Jesper Lindstrom to Italian Serie A champions Napoli for €30m (£25.85m) late in the summer window.

However, Mayer, who starred for the Dons from 1998 to 2001, warned Frankfurt are still packed with top-class talent.

He said: “Eintracht Frankfurt did fantastically well in the season they won the Europa League.

“However, the team is different from then as they recently lost two really important players.

“Despite losing Kolo Muani and Jesper Lindstrom this summer, Frankfurt still have some very good players.

“Everyone knows Mario Gotze.  A world champion with Germany.

Felix Passlack (front) of VfL Bochum battles with World Cup winner Mario Gotze of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

“His record speaks for itself, and Gotze is a big player for Eintracht Frankfurt.

“It will be a big challenge for Aberdeen to try and keep him quiet.

“When Frankfurt click then Gotze is normally at the heart of things.

“Gotze won the World Cup with Germany and Sebastian Rode is a former Bayern Munich player who is also influential.”

Beware Frankfurt’s other top men

Former Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Eric Dina Ebimbe scored for Eintracht Frankfurt in the weekend’s draw at VfL Bochum.

Following the exit of Lindstrom to Napoli, Ebimbe has taken on more responsibility.

Ebimbe was initially secured on loan from Paris-Saint Germain last season before being signed permanently this summer for €6.5m (£5.6m).

Felix Passlack (R) of VfL Bochum vies with Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock

Mayer has highlighted Eintracht Frankfurt’s other key players.

He said: “Japanese international Makoto Hasebe is 39, but is still a fantastic player and in great shape.

“Lucas Alario is a great player who was at Bayer Leverkusen, he is a striker.

“I also really like Omar Marmoush.

“My former club was St Pauli, and Marmouch played for them and was successful.

“Ansgar Knauff is a wing player who previously played for Borussia Dortmund, who is also very good

“In goals they have former Paris-Saint Germain keeper Kevin Trapp, who is very solid.

“They have a good team with young players and experience.

“It will be a tough test for Aberdeen.”

Makoto Hasebe is almost 40, but still plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

Pittodrie could spell trouble for Frankfurt – Mayer

The Dons will also face PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) in group G of the Europa Conference League.

While Mayer warned of the dangers of facing Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, he reckons the Dons could secure a positive result at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final group game in the Granite City on December 14.

He said: “At Pittodrie, Aberdeen could maybe get a good result as Eintracht Frankfurt are not the best away team.

“In the last Bundesliga season, they lost many away games.

“Frankfurt struggled last season, which is a positive for Aberdeen – but they are still a good team.

“The standard in the Bundesliga is still very high.”

Goncalo Paciencia (R) of VfL Bochum vies with Lucas Tuta-Silva Melo of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

Conversation