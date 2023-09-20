Aberdeen neighbours fight to stop Nox opening earlier amid complaints of ‘vomiting and urinating’ revellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen neighbours fight to stop Nox opening earlier amid complaints of ‘vomiting and urinating’ revellers

The owners are seeking to make a slew of changes, with adjusted opening hours and bar meals.

By Ben Hendry
Nox Aberdeen neighbours are unhappy about potential licence changes.
Busy Justice Mill Lane is packed with noisy revellers at the weekends. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Neighbours are battling to halt the expansion of two Aberdeen nightspots seeking to open earlier in the day.

The Spiritualist, on Langstane Place, and Nox, nearby on Justice Mill Lane, both want to extend their hours.

And there are fears it could mean Nox going from a weekend hotspot to opening up seven-days-a-week.

Frazzled residents say they already put up with a lot living there, with other popular venues such as Motif and Soul also in the area.

One Aberdeen neighbour even voiced fears that longer hours at Nox will result in “even more vomiting and urinating on the street”.

Nox is currently closed for a refurbishment, but due to reopen soon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What are the Nox plans?

The Signature Group, which owns both venues, appear keen to turn Nox into more of a traditional pub than just a late-night haunt.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council request permission to open up from 11am from Sunday to Thursday, and from noon on Friday and Saturday.

They also want to start selling bar meals, hosting receptions or club meetings, add outdoor drinking facilities and show live sport.

Alongside this, bosses would like to play recorded music during the day.

Nox is often surrounded by clubbers eager to enjoy a night on the town. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And Signature wants to “add indoor/outdoor sports as an activity within and outwith core hours”.

They want a licence to host table tennis, charity nights, quiz nights, magicians, auctions, wine/beer tastings, cabaret shows and electronic darts.

Finally, Nox is keen to sell its food and alcohol via a “click and collect” service.

What do Aberdeen neighbours think of the Nox plans?

Eight objections have been lodged, urging the council to refuse the plans.

One neighbour worries that “drunken individuals will consume even more alcohol, which will result in even more vomiting and urinating in the streets”.

They continue: “An increase in food and litter will be discarded which will also
encourage seagulls, rats, and vermin.”

Nox neighbours are unhappy about life next to the Aberdeen venue
Nox on Justice Mill Lane was previously the home of the Holburn Free Church. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Worrying about the risk of daytime drinking, one concerned parent wrote: “I do not want my children to have to deal with drunk persons when coming home from the cinema or a friend’s house.

“People urinate in the street and tip bins over.”

Loud dance music means neighbour can’t get no sleep

Another accuses punters of departing Nox only to “enter people’s gardens to urinate”, with life on the street becoming “intolerable”.

They add: “Two of the bedrooms in my house face directly on to Nox, less than 20 yards away.

“When the venue is open, they are unable to be used because of excessive noise generated by large queues, well in excess of 100 people from around 10pm to 12.30am.

“It is totally unacceptable that they are seeking to extend this from the current 2-3 to 7 days a week.

“Expansion of the night time economy should not come at the expense of affecting people’s health and wellbeing.”

Nox has become a staple of many big nights out, but its Aberdeen neighbours say it can make their weekends a misery. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

And a Strawberry Bank Parade resident said they are often woken up, and fears the worst if the change is granted.

Their objection states: “On several occasions they urinate and vomit in our
development and also damage cars.

“This will become worse if their applications are granted.”

And what about The Spiritualist?

A short distance away, Signature wants to put more changes in place at its Spiritualist venue.

They want permission to stage receptions and club meetings at the trendy cccktail bar.

The Spiritualist is one of the bars owned by The Signature Group, which has admitted rising costs are hitting its venues – and customers hard. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

They also want the licence changed to add the option of indoor and outdoor sports.

The council is being asked to allow opening “prior to core hours” to make these aims a reality.

And, during these earlier openings, bosses would be keen to use the external seating area to serve tea, coffee and snacks.

Why might owners be keen to make changes?

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the double whammy of the pandemic and cost of living crisis in recent years.

Last summer, Signature management told us about the challenges posed by “eye watering” costs increases.

They said “student-friendly venues” like theirs were especially hit by inflation making it “increasingly difficult for them to put cash aside for a night out”.

The Spiritualist, on Langstane Place, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Signature said it was “having to chase every sale and every customer to try and make our business efficient”.

And earlier this year, Aberdeen’s Atik nightclub took the unusual step of closing over the summer months.

Do you think the plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Nox doing what it can to keep revellers quiet

Councillors will discuss the Nox and Spiritualist applications, and complaints from their Aberdeen neighbours, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans come after Nox took unusual measures to keep customers quiet earlier this year…

Louise Maclean, business development director with Signature, said the business always tries to “listen and find a practical solution”.

Ice lollies were handed out to boisterous punters. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

With that in mind, bosses started handing out ice lollies to punters in the hopes of keeping them quiet as they made their way out into the night. Read more here.

Meanwhile, nearby, developers want to transform the former Budz Bar into a £2 million mecca of entertainment:

Revealed: New Budz Bar plan could feature Tarragon restaurant, ‘floor is lava’ games room and ultra-modern crazy golf

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Busted Concert at PJ Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: A night with Busted at P&J Live for One of a Kind night
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Drink-driving hospital builder tells sheriff he had a 'rush of blood to the head'
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver flipped car during walking distance journey to Tesco
Bucksburn swimming pool was drained and stripped of assets by Sport Aberdeen after its closure. Image: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Bucksburn pool: Leaked pictures show stripped out shell after closure
Daisy the German Shepherd
Aberdeen residents on the lookout for missing 'terrified' German Shepherd
Serica Energy's Bruce platform at night.
Shares woe for Serica Energy despite 53% jump in profits
Shell HQ in Aberdeen
Shell HQ demolition priced at £10 million - as we look at other flattened…
A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?
To go with story by David McPhee. Aberdeen man 'agitated' about being stabbed in the back confronts ex with blade Picture shows; Stab victim Jaie Cowie admitted threatening his ex-girlfriend and other with a knife at Stockethill Court, Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Facebook/DC Thomson. Date; 19/09/2023
'Agitated' stab victim threatens ex-girlfriend with knife claiming she makes him 'crazy'
Kemnay Farm Shop owners Michelle and Steven Clark stand next to the fencing that surrounds the chiller unit. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
'It's more than a shop, it's my life': Kemnay Farm Shop SAVED as neighbour's…
4

Conversation