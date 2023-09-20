Aberdeen neighbours fight to stop Nox opening earlier amid complaints of ‘vomiting and urinating’ revellers

Neighbours are battling to halt the expansion of two Aberdeen nightspots seeking to open earlier in the day.

The Spiritualist, on Langstane Place, and Nox, nearby on Justice Mill Lane, both want to extend their hours.

And there are fears it could mean Nox going from a weekend hotspot to opening up seven-days-a-week.

Frazzled residents say they already put up with a lot living there, with other popular venues such as Motif and Soul also in the area.

One Aberdeen neighbour even voiced fears that longer hours at Nox will result in “even more vomiting and urinating on the street”.

What are the Nox plans?

The Signature Group, which owns both venues, appear keen to turn Nox into more of a traditional pub than just a late-night haunt.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council request permission to open up from 11am from Sunday to Thursday, and from noon on Friday and Saturday.

They also want to start selling bar meals, hosting receptions or club meetings, add outdoor drinking facilities and show live sport.

Alongside this, bosses would like to play recorded music during the day.

And Signature wants to “add indoor/outdoor sports as an activity within and outwith core hours”.

They want a licence to host table tennis, charity nights, quiz nights, magicians, auctions, wine/beer tastings, cabaret shows and electronic darts.

Finally, Nox is keen to sell its food and alcohol via a “click and collect” service.

What do Aberdeen neighbours think of the Nox plans?

Eight objections have been lodged, urging the council to refuse the plans.

One neighbour worries that “drunken individuals will consume even more alcohol, which will result in even more vomiting and urinating in the streets”.

They continue: “An increase in food and litter will be discarded which will also

encourage seagulls, rats, and vermin.”

Worrying about the risk of daytime drinking, one concerned parent wrote: “I do not want my children to have to deal with drunk persons when coming home from the cinema or a friend’s house.

“People urinate in the street and tip bins over.”

Loud dance music means neighbour can’t get no sleep

Another accuses punters of departing Nox only to “enter people’s gardens to urinate”, with life on the street becoming “intolerable”.

They add: “Two of the bedrooms in my house face directly on to Nox, less than 20 yards away.

“When the venue is open, they are unable to be used because of excessive noise generated by large queues, well in excess of 100 people from around 10pm to 12.30am.

“It is totally unacceptable that they are seeking to extend this from the current 2-3 to 7 days a week.

“Expansion of the night time economy should not come at the expense of affecting people’s health and wellbeing.”

And a Strawberry Bank Parade resident said they are often woken up, and fears the worst if the change is granted.

Their objection states: “On several occasions they urinate and vomit in our

development and also damage cars.

“This will become worse if their applications are granted.”

And what about The Spiritualist?

A short distance away, Signature wants to put more changes in place at its Spiritualist venue.

They want permission to stage receptions and club meetings at the trendy cccktail bar.

They also want the licence changed to add the option of indoor and outdoor sports.

The council is being asked to allow opening “prior to core hours” to make these aims a reality.

And, during these earlier openings, bosses would be keen to use the external seating area to serve tea, coffee and snacks.

Why might owners be keen to make changes?

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the double whammy of the pandemic and cost of living crisis in recent years.

Last summer, Signature management told us about the challenges posed by “eye watering” costs increases.

They said “student-friendly venues” like theirs were especially hit by inflation making it “increasingly difficult for them to put cash aside for a night out”.

Signature said it was “having to chase every sale and every customer to try and make our business efficient”.

And earlier this year, Aberdeen’s Atik nightclub took the unusual step of closing over the summer months.

Do you think the plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Nox doing what it can to keep revellers quiet

Councillors will discuss the Nox and Spiritualist applications, and complaints from their Aberdeen neighbours, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans come after Nox took unusual measures to keep customers quiet earlier this year…

Louise Maclean, business development director with Signature, said the business always tries to “listen and find a practical solution”.

With that in mind, bosses started handing out ice lollies to punters in the hopes of keeping them quiet as they made their way out into the night. Read more here.

Meanwhile, nearby, developers want to transform the former Budz Bar into a £2 million mecca of entertainment: