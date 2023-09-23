Eintracht Frankfurt goalscorer Robin Koch admits Aberdeen provided tough test for the Bundesliga giants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Eintracht Frankfurt goalscorer Robin Koch admits Aberdeen provided tough test for the Bundesliga giants

The German international midfielder scored a second half winner to break Aberdeen's hearts in the Europa Conference League group stage opener.

By Sean Wallace
Frankfurt's Robin Koch during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Frankfurt's Robin Koch during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Eintracht Frankfurt goal hero Robin Koch admits Aberdeen provided a stern test for the Bundesliga giants.

German international defender Koch netted a second half-winner to secure a 2-1 Uefa Conference League Group G defeat of Aberdeen.

The Dons stunned one of the tournament favourites by drawing level in Germany via a Dante Polvara strike.

Former Leeds United player Koch, 27, admitted Aberdeen caused Frankfurt major problems on the counter attack.

He also praised the Dons for the way they defended at the 58,000-capacity Deutsche Bank Park.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Robin Koch in action against Aberdeen in Germany. Image: SNS

Koch said: “It was really tough for us to get in behind Aberdeen, there’s  no getting away from that.

“We managed it  a couple of times, but it was a hard evening for us.

“Yes, they were really deep but they defended very well.

“Aberdeen were very quick on the counter-attack and that was a big strength of Aberdeen.”

Frankfurt’s Robin Koch celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 against Aberdeen with a header at a free-kick. Image: SNS.

‘We knew Aberdeen were a good team’

The trip to Eintracht Frankfurt will arguably be the toughest fixture in Aberdeen’s Conference League campaign.

Aberdeen are also in group G with PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

The Dons went into the group opener in Germany as huge underdogs.

That was increased by the Reds’ poor domestic form as Barry Robson’s side have yet to win in their opening five Premiership games.

Aberdeen will bid to end that league win drought when hosting Ross County at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Koch says they were not shocked by the high level of Aberdeen’ performance.

He insists Eintracht Frankfurt had studied the Dons closely and knew they were a “good team” despite their poor domestic form.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

He said: “We never at any stage thought we would win this easily because we knew that Aberdeen were a good team.

“We watched them in the videos so we knew what was coming.

“Aberdeen were a really solid team and that’s exactly what we expected.”

 

