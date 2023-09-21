Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says proud manager Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says proud manager Barry Robson

Robson insists he wants to continue the Dons' proud history in European football.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen have proven they belong with the elite at European group stage level.

The Dons narrowly lost 2-1 to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in their Conference League Group G opener in Germany.

Robson hailed his team for a disciplined performance and for showing the right “mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow”.

Despite the defeat, Robson was left proud of his players for going toe to toe with one of the tournament favourites.

And he is determined to continue the proud history of the club in Europe.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full-time after the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Robson said; “This gives the players confidence they belong at this level.

“It’s good, we have shown already in three European games we can compete against good teams who are ranked higher than us.

“We have a history at Aberdeen in Europe and you feel that.

“I certainly do and the players do as well.

“We are respectful of wanting that tradition to be there and carry it on.

“In the previous games we were good – against Hacken (Europa League play-off defeat) it was as good as I’ve seen an Aberdeen team in a long time.

“Against Eintracht Frankfurt was a different kind of performance, it was a more disciplined one and that’s what you need to do.

“It’s really hard to press really high against a team of that quality, but we got our distances right tonight.

“So I think we will take a lot of positives.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates with teammates after making it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘You have to show that mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow’

Frankfurt went ahead in the 11th minute when Omar Marmoush converted from the penalty spot. The spot-kick was awarded for a foul by Jack MacKenzie on Eric Junior Dina Emimbe.

However, the Dons hit back when Dante Polvara rifled home an unstoppable finish to complete a superb move.

Following Polvara’s goal, and after an alleged incident where a pyrotechnic was thrown into the home fan block from the away section, a supporter was arrested by German police.

Aberdeen’s hopes of taking something from the game were then dashed when Robin Koch netted with a glancing header mid-way through the second half.

Aberdeen’s Jack McKenzie fouls Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe leading to a penalty. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “You saw in the games against Hacken we were capable of putting on a performance in Europe.

“And we have put on another decent one here against a top team.

“In Europe, you need to be tactically good, be disciplined and be switched on because it’s top players who can unlock you quickly.

“We were sharp on that against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I’m proud. When you wear that Aberdeen jersey you have to show that mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow. And I thought they did that all in abundance.

“Eintracht are a terrific team, they won the Europa League not that long ago and have some top players.

“So credit to them, they worked extremely hard and stuck to the tactical plan.

“I thought in the last 10 minutes we might have nicked a draw.

“I’ve seen it happen when you come and play against top teams, but I trust my players and I didn’t feel they would go under.”

Frankfurt’s Robin Koch celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 against Aberdeen with a header at a free-kick. Image: SNS.

Robson delighted with goalscorer Polvara

American midfielder Polvara silenced the home support with a superb leveller in the first half.

It was the 23-year-old’s first goal for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “I was delighted with Dante, just like I was delighted with him in the Celtic game and against Hacken.

“I have been delighted with him all season.

“We have just signed him on a new contract and you can see why on the games he’s played.

“It’s about getting the balance right in that midfield.”

Aberdeen fans during the Conference League match at Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Toppmoller expected Dons to go with two strikers

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller says he expected Aberdeen to play with two strikers.

However, Robson went with Bojan Miovski up top in a 5-4-1 formation, dropping Duk to the bench.

Toppmoller said: “Were Aberdeen more difficult than we expected? No, we knew they would play like this and defend deep.

“They have good players, Miovski and Duk, and maybe we thought they would play with two strikers.

“But, at the end of the day, we won the game so it’s good.

Frankfurt’s Dina Ebimbe and Aberdeen’s Richard Jensen battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

“I can’t say what I expect in Scotland now, we will have to see what the situation in the group is by then.

“They will defend deep again and will play on the counter attacks.

“The other results in the group stages will tell us more.

 

