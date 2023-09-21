Aberdeen proved they belong at elite European group stage level against Eintracht Frankfurt, says proud manager Barry Robson

Boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen have proven they belong with the elite at European group stage level.

The Dons narrowly lost 2-1 to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in their Conference League Group G opener in Germany.

Robson hailed his team for a disciplined performance and for showing the right “mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow”.

Despite the defeat, Robson was left proud of his players for going toe to toe with one of the tournament favourites.

And he is determined to continue the proud history of the club in Europe.

Robson said; “This gives the players confidence they belong at this level.

“It’s good, we have shown already in three European games we can compete against good teams who are ranked higher than us.

“We have a history at Aberdeen in Europe and you feel that.

“I certainly do and the players do as well.

“We are respectful of wanting that tradition to be there and carry it on.

“In the previous games we were good – against Hacken (Europa League play-off defeat) it was as good as I’ve seen an Aberdeen team in a long time.

“Against Eintracht Frankfurt was a different kind of performance, it was a more disciplined one and that’s what you need to do.

“It’s really hard to press really high against a team of that quality, but we got our distances right tonight.

“So I think we will take a lot of positives.”

‘You have to show that mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow’

Frankfurt went ahead in the 11th minute when Omar Marmoush converted from the penalty spot. The spot-kick was awarded for a foul by Jack MacKenzie on Eric Junior Dina Emimbe.

However, the Dons hit back when Dante Polvara rifled home an unstoppable finish to complete a superb move.

Following Polvara’s goal, and after an alleged incident where a pyrotechnic was thrown into the home fan block from the away section, a supporter was arrested by German police.

Aberdeen’s hopes of taking something from the game were then dashed when Robin Koch netted with a glancing header mid-way through the second half.

Robson said: “You saw in the games against Hacken we were capable of putting on a performance in Europe.

“And we have put on another decent one here against a top team.

“In Europe, you need to be tactically good, be disciplined and be switched on because it’s top players who can unlock you quickly.

“We were sharp on that against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I’m proud. When you wear that Aberdeen jersey you have to show that mentality, desire, fight and tactical knowhow. And I thought they did that all in abundance.

“Eintracht are a terrific team, they won the Europa League not that long ago and have some top players.

“So credit to them, they worked extremely hard and stuck to the tactical plan.

“I thought in the last 10 minutes we might have nicked a draw.

“I’ve seen it happen when you come and play against top teams, but I trust my players and I didn’t feel they would go under.”

Robson delighted with goalscorer Polvara

American midfielder Polvara silenced the home support with a superb leveller in the first half.

It was the 23-year-old’s first goal for the Dons.

Robson said: “I was delighted with Dante, just like I was delighted with him in the Celtic game and against Hacken.

“I have been delighted with him all season.

“We have just signed him on a new contract and you can see why on the games he’s played.

“It’s about getting the balance right in that midfield.”

Toppmoller expected Dons to go with two strikers

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller says he expected Aberdeen to play with two strikers.

However, Robson went with Bojan Miovski up top in a 5-4-1 formation, dropping Duk to the bench.

Toppmoller said: “Were Aberdeen more difficult than we expected? No, we knew they would play like this and defend deep.

“They have good players, Miovski and Duk, and maybe we thought they would play with two strikers.

“But, at the end of the day, we won the game so it’s good.

“I can’t say what I expect in Scotland now, we will have to see what the situation in the group is by then.

“They will defend deep again and will play on the counter attacks.

“The other results in the group stages will tell us more.