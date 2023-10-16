Danny Law: Aberdeen new boys waiting in the wings must remember you only get one chance to make a first impression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Danny Law: Aberdeen new boys waiting in the wings must remember you only get one chance to make a first impression

It has been a mixed start for Aberdeen's new players but there is still plenty of time to win over the fans.

Nicky Devlin celebrating on the pitch
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Unfortunately in football, as in life, you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.

Scores on his debut? He’ll probably get 30 this season. Misses an open goal? A complete waste of money.

Football fans are notoriously quick to pass judgement on new signings.

There has been no shortage of players striving to make the right impression at Pittodrie over the first quarter of the season.

A busy summer of recruitment saw 13 new players arrive at the club and so far it has been a bit of a mixed bag.

Nicky Devlin was the first signing – and possibly the least heralded due to being a known quantity at Livingston and the move being accidentally revealed too soon by a picture that was leaked online.

But the 29-year-old defender has been one of the main transfer successes. Solid and dependable in defence, eager to support the attack when needed and flexible enough to play in a couple of different positions. His goal against Hacken in Sweden also helped win over the Red Army early on.

Slobodan Rubezic had a shaky start when he looked almost too eager to impress but has started to find his feet alongside Stefan Gartenmann and Richard Jensen, who both look shrewd acquisitions.

New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Leighton Clarkson was the marquee signing of the summer after the Dons pushed the boat out to land the midfielder from Liverpool following an impressive loan stint last season.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has been competing with Connor Barron for a starting spot in the team but the Dons will be confident he can be a key player this season.

Graeme Shinnie was another very familiar face who returned on a permanent deal following a loan spell – and a low risk signing as Barry Robson would have known exactly what the Dons captain brings to the club, both on and off the pitch.

New Zealand international James McGarry looked promising before he picked up a hamstring injury which will sideline him for the next month, while Ester Sokler looks an able deputy for Bojan Miovski and a goal threat waiting in the wings for his chance.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrating a goal
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath was a late addition following Ylber Ramadani’s unexpected departure to Lecce but he’s already proving his worth with a couple of goals, including one against Rangers in the 3-1 victory at Ibrox.

Of the others – Rhys Williams, Ross Doohan, Or Dadia and Pape Habib Gueye – we have probably seen too little of them on the pitch to make a fair judgement call.

Shield games offer chance to impress

Wednesday’s Aberdeenshire Shield match against Fraserburgh was a chance for some of those fringe players to get much needed game time and show Robson they are ready to contribute.

Not too many of them seized that chance but they may be afforded another opportunity when the Dons take on Turriff United in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday.

And what about the ones who got away?

Tonio Teklic could have been the big signing of the summer. The Croatian attacking midfielder was very close to coming to Pittodrie until Turkish side Trabzonspor pounced to sign the 24-year-old in a £1million deal.

He is yet to start a league game at his new club with four substitute appearances from eight matches so far.

Dutch defender Jay Idzes also looked destined for the Dons before opting for Venezia in Italy. He has played every minute and his team sit third in Serie B.

But for those who are at Pittodrie and still trying to show what they can do, last season’s player of the year Duk may be a good example of what can be achieved.

The Cape Verde international took a little while to settle into life in Scottish football following his move from Benfica and started only two of Aberdeen’s first nine league games.

But once he got up and running, there was no stopping him in the second half of the campaign.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Midfielder Connor Barron vows to make Aberdeen impact after recovering from two injury setbacks
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen fringe players failed to impress against Fraserburgh
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson in 'stay positive' message to James McGarry during hamstring recovery
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has looked a good addition during the first part of the season. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield