3 cocktails to try at The Old Workshop Bar this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

3 cocktails to try at The Old Workshop Bar this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

From edible flowers and blue paint to wine that's not wine, this quirky Aberdeen bar is pulling out the stops for Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Old Workshop Bar will shake things up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Cocktail Week
The Old Workshop Bar will shake things up for Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Watching in awe as Milo Smith carefully brushes the inside of a glass with edible bright blue paint was the moment I realised that cocktail making is a work of flavoursome art.

Overflowing with creativity and ingenuity, Milo is like a scientist in his inventive approach to making cocktails at The Old Workshop Bar in Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village.

Interior if the Old Workshop Bar inside a brick tunnel at the back of The Ivy Lodge in Aberdeen.
The Old Workshop Bar is located in a brick tunnel at the back of The Ivy Lodge. Image: Rosemary Lowne

Ahead of Aberdeen Cocktail Week — from Wednesday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 24 — I went along to the cavernous brick tunnel bar which Milo manages to sample three quirky cocktails that he’ll have on the menu at reduced prices.

Not Wine

Inspired by one of his customers who likes the taste of wine but whose face goes bright red if she drinks it due to the sulfites, Milo cleverly created this wine alternative. Taking on the appearance of a chilled sauvignon blanc, I’m intrigued as I take my first sip.

Like summer sunshine in a glass, this cocktail was deliciously sweet with a wine-like tartness cutting through. Made using Discarded Grape Skin Vodka, apple juice, lychee liqueur, peach liqueur, a touch of sugar and a blend of malic and citric acid, it’s no surprise that this cocktail is one of Milo’s bestsellers.

Cocktail at The Old Workshop Bar that resembles white wine.
It’s not wine but it sure looks and tastes like wine. Image: Rosemary Lowne

“It looks like a glass of white wine, it smells like a glass of white wine, it tastes a bit like a glass of white wine but it’s not wine,” laughs Milo.

Pepto What?

Taking on the distinctive pink colour of Pepto Bismol, the heartburn and indigestion medicine, this cocktail is definitely what the doctor ordered.

Rich and velvety, like a French Martini, this eye-catching cocktail is a creamy, sweet and sour delight.

Pepto Bismol style cocktail at the Aberdeen bar during Cocktail Week.
This rich and velvety concoction went down very well. Image: Rosemary Lowne

Made using prickly pear liqueur, raspberry liqueur, lemon and lime juice, coconut cream, a dash of Absinthe and white rum, it was so moreish that I couldn’t put my glass down.

As if that wasn’t enough, Milo says he’s going to make special pink tweel biscuits as a garnish for the drink during Cocktail Week.

Hey Barb, It’s A Peach

If like me you’ve never tried a cocktail with edible blue paint, you’re in for a treat.

Flavoured with rose, geranium, lemon balm and lemon verbena, the Bombay Sapphire edible paint tasted like Turkish Delight.

Using a paintbrush to create a blue stripe in the inside of the glass, Milo says the paint doesn’t just look good, it also has a fascinating effect on the sipping experience.

White cocktail with stripe of blue "paint" inside the glass.
This cocktail looks pretty but tastes even better. Image: Rosemary Lowne

“The idea is you paint it on the inside of your glass and because it’s sugar it will dissolve as the drink is being drunk, and it’ll then change the colour and the flavour of the drink as you sip down.”

This pretty cocktail, garnished with edible flowers, is a blend of vegan cocktail foamer – an alternative to egg whites – a shot and a half of gin, a half shot of vanilla sugar, a full shot of lemon juice, a double shot of apple juice and a three-quarter shot of peach liqueur. To top it off, Milo uses a rhubard beer from Fierce to create a wee foam.

Milo, a master cocktail maker at The Old Workshop Bar in Aberdeen.
Milo is a master at cocktail making at The Old Workshop Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Rosemary Lowne

Taking a sip, I could instantly taste the sweetness of vanilla and the sourness of the lemon with hints of peach and rhubarb from the beer cutting through.

There was also a wee kick from the gin while the Turkish Delight flavour from the blue paint balanced it out at the end.

The verdict

Forget French martinis and woo woos, if you want out of the box cocktails that taste and look incredible then The Old Workshop Bar has your name written all over it.

And the brick tunnel setting is also the perfect backdrop for that lust worthy grid post.

More from Food and Drink

Lisa MacLeod and I with The P&J cocktail. All images by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The making of The P&J cocktail — which you can enjoy for £5 at…
Aberdeen Cocktail Week kicks off next week. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair
Trying out the two £5 cocktails — plus pulled pork waffles — available at…
Lara Hourie. All images supplied by The Orkney Dairy
The Orkney Dairy is labour of love for team behind fourth generation family farm
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Ellon
Mumbai Thistle is an explosion of colour and flavour. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: We tucked into a colourful feast at the new Mumbai Thistle in…
Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns with affordable drinks, nostalgic tipples and plans to banish stereotypes
Andy and I preparing to tuck into our feast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Have you tried the famous scones and pies from Kemnay Farm Shop? We did,…
Eins, zwei, drei German-style beers from Scottish breweries. Images: Elin Beattie
Wunderbar! 3 German-style Scottish beers for your own Scot-toberfest
Resident X's By The Firepit cocktail. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week
10 cocktails to try this Aberdeen Cocktail Week — including a white chocolate martini
Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…

Conversation