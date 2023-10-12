RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh

A strong Aberdeen side, featuring seven members of the first team squad, were taken the distance by Fraserburgh before squeezing through to the quarter-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Dons boss Barry Robson was eager to give as many of his senior players as possible some much needed game-time.

The plaudits go to Mark Cowie’s Highland League side for a sterling effort, while under-18 Dons coach Scott Anderson was pleased to see his academy players come through a challenging test from the Broch.

It is clear there are members of Robson’s first-team pool, however, who could benefit from more minutes when the Dons play their quarter-final tie against Turriff United next week.

We take a look at the seven senior Dons who featured at Pittodrie on Wednesday:

Ross Doohan

The former Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper conceded two goals to the Broch, but there was little he could do about either.

Scott Barbour’s fabulous opener would have beaten any goalkeeper, while Ryan Sargent’s lob over the goalkeeper when through on goal left Doohan powerless to prevent the second. 6

Angus MacDonald

The senior member of the team and captain for the night, MacDonald was the organiser and commander at the back for the Dons XI.

MacDonald seemed to enjoy the battle against Fraserburgh’s twin-pronged attack of Barbour and Sargent in what was a feisty encounter against the Broch strikers.

In terms of the defenders on display, MacDonald is the one who looks best prepared to step into first-team duty if needed at the moment. 6

Rhys Williams

It was a rare appearance from the on-loan Liverpool central defender who also featured for the young Dons against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy in August.

Williams, not surprisingly, was dominant in the air against Fraserburgh and is a commanding presence at the back.

But the pace and movement of the Broch forward line proved a handful for the 22-year-old, who also had precious few chances to use his height as an attacking force. 5

Or Dadia

Dadia has been Aberdeen’s international man of mystery.

Signed on loan with an option to make the move permanent, the Israeli right-back has yet to play one minute of competitive football for the Dons.

The lack of action was clear to see and he could be done with an injection of confidence following a tough shift against Fraserburgh.

Ryan Cowie beat him easily before racing into the box for the Broch’s first chance and the out-of-sorts Dadia did not look comfortable before being replaced in the second half.

He looked the player who would benefit most from more game-time to get up to speed in Scottish football. 4

Vicente Besuijen

Besuijen, an unused substitute against St Johnstone on Sunday, was given a chance to show what he can do with a rare start for the second string. But he struggled to impose himself on the game.

Whether central or out wide, Besuijen did not have the attacking impact he would have hoped for.

Had one sight at goal, but shot straight at Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour. 5

Ester Sokler

Aberdeen’s best attacking threat, Sokler’s sharpness was apparent in the early exchanges.

However, his movement did not result in a goal for the Dons.

One effort into the side-netting, one off the crossbar and a booking, correctly, for simulation early in the game, were his notable moments in the game. 6

Pape Habib Gueye

A few cameos off the bench have been Habib Gueye’s contribution to the first team since his arrival at the end of the transfer window.

The Senegalese striker had a few runs at the Broch backline, but he lacked the end product to test visiting goalkeeper Barbour.

Still finding his feet following his move to Scotland… and the less said about his penalty in the shootout the better.

Room for improvement. 5