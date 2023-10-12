RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh

We assess the seven first-team players who helped the Dons beat the Broch on penalties in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

A strong Aberdeen side, featuring seven members of the first team squad, were taken the distance by Fraserburgh before squeezing through to the quarter-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Dons boss Barry Robson was eager to give as many of his senior players as possible some much needed game-time.

The plaudits go to Mark Cowie’s Highland League side for a sterling effort, while under-18 Dons coach Scott Anderson was pleased to see his academy players come through a challenging test from the Broch.

It is clear there are members of Robson’s first-team pool, however, who could benefit from more minutes when the Dons play their quarter-final tie against Turriff United next week.

We take a look at the seven senior Dons who featured at Pittodrie on Wednesday:

Ross Doohan

Ross Doohan in action against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

The former Celtic, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper conceded two goals to the Broch, but there was little he could do about either.

Scott Barbour’s fabulous opener would have beaten any goalkeeper, while Ryan Sargent’s lob over the goalkeeper when through on goal left Doohan powerless to prevent the second. 6

Angus MacDonald

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald challenges Ryan Sargent of Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The senior member of the team and captain for the night, MacDonald was the organiser and commander at the back for the Dons XI.

MacDonald seemed to enjoy the battle against Fraserburgh’s twin-pronged attack of Barbour and Sargent in what was a feisty encounter against the Broch strikers.

In terms of the defenders on display, MacDonald is the one who looks best prepared to step into first-team duty if needed at the moment. 6

Rhys Williams

Rhys Williams on the ball against the Broch. Image: Shutterstock.

It was a rare appearance from the on-loan Liverpool central defender who also featured for the young Dons against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy in August.

Williams, not surprisingly, was dominant in the air against Fraserburgh and is a commanding presence at the back.

But the pace and movement of the Broch forward line proved a handful for the 22-year-old, who also had precious few chances to use his height as an attacking force. 5

Or Dadia

Or Dadia had a tough night against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Dadia has been Aberdeen’s international man of mystery.

Signed on loan with an option to make the move permanent, the Israeli right-back has yet to play one minute of competitive football for the Dons.

The lack of action was clear to see and he could be done with an injection of confidence following a tough shift against Fraserburgh.

Ryan Cowie beat him easily before racing into the box for the Broch’s first chance and the out-of-sorts Dadia did not look comfortable before being replaced in the second half.

He looked the player who would benefit most from more game-time to get up to speed in Scottish football. 4

Vicente Besuijen

Vicente Besuijen on the ball at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Besuijen, an unused substitute against St Johnstone on Sunday, was given a chance to show what he can do with a rare start for the second string. But he struggled to impose himself on the game.

Whether central or out wide, Besuijen did not have the attacking impact he would have hoped for.

Had one sight at goal, but shot straight at Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour. 5

Ester Sokler

Ester Sokler is stopped in his tracks. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s best attacking threat, Sokler’s sharpness was apparent in the early exchanges.

However, his movement did not result in a goal for the Dons.

One effort into the side-netting, one off the crossbar and a booking, correctly, for simulation early in the game, were his notable moments in the game. 6

Pape Habib Gueye

Pape Habib Gueye  is shadowed by Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A few cameos off the bench have been Habib Gueye’s contribution to the first team since his arrival at the end of the transfer window.

The Senegalese striker had a few runs at the Broch backline, but he lacked the end product to test visiting goalkeeper Barbour.

Still finding his feet following his move to Scotland… and the less said about his penalty in the shootout the better.

Room for improvement. 5

Conversation