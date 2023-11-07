Willie Miller: Aberdeen must block out hostile atmosphere at PAOK and keep focus on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen must block out hostile atmosphere at PAOK and keep focus on pitch

Miller says Aberdeen must embrace the challenge of facing Europa Conference League Group G leaders PAOK and go into the clash in Greece with a 'bring it on' mentality.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must not allow themselves to be intimidated by the passionate, hostile PAOK crowd at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

The stadium is renowned for creating a daunting atmosphere for visiting teams.

However, the Dons cannot be fearful of the atmosphere.

We saw a bit of what the PAOK fans can deliver at Pittodrie when there were around 1,500 of them cheering on their team.

You can imagine that multiplied by about 20 at the 28,000-capacity Toumba Stadium. It will be an intense atmosphere.

However, the one thing I have found over the years is that the crowd cannot win games – unless you let them influence you.

PAOK are a very good team and that has to be addressed.

The PAOK players celebrating with their fans after scoring against the dons
The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen at Pittodrie two weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock.

They are top of the Europa Conference League Group G with a maximum nine points from their opening three fixtures.

PAOK have already beaten HJK Helsinki, Eintracht Frankfurt and Aberdeen.

Aberdeen must have the blinkers on when they go on to the field of play in Thessaloniki to block out the home crowd.

They have to cut out what is going on away from the pitch and concentrate on the football and the gameplan.

Don’t be intimidated or affected by the crowd.

It is not going to be easy to do that, but it is how Aberdeen must approach it.

The Dons have to look back at the performance against PAOK at Pittodrie – particularly in the second half until the late collapse.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen must remember that they managed to get the better of PAOK for a period of time to lead 2-0.

Unfortunately, they ultimately lost 3-2.

But the positive aspects from that game have to be taken for the game in Greece.

That should give them confidence they can take something from the Group G leaders.

A win would be fantastic, whilst a draw would be creditable and would add to the positivity around the club at the moment.

There is no doubt facing PAOK in Thessaloniki will be a difficult challenge.

Every team who play the Greek Super League team away will find it tough.

PAOK's Ioannis Konstantelias in action against the dons
PAOK’s Ioannis Konstantelias has a shot at goal during the Europa Conference League match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will know by Hearts’ 4-0 loss to PAOK away in the Europa Conference League play-off earlier this season that it will be a real challenge.

However, the way to address these games is to embrace the challenge and questions being asked of you.

There is no doubt the Aberdeen players will be asked a lot of questions on Thursday when they play PAOK.

But that is what the players, manager and club want – to be tested at European group stage level.

So you just have to say “bring them on”.

The bigger the game the better is my outlook in these circumstances.

Embrace the challenge.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew at the side of the pitch.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew look dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

A real positive is that Aberdeen will go into the game against PAOK on a high.

It has been a positive week for the Dons after recovering very strongly from the disappointing 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.

The pressure was on the Dons to deliver last week against Hibs in the Viaplay semi-final and Motherwell in the Premiership.

Both games were of huge importance in the context of the domestic season.

The Dons now have a cup final to look forward to and have also reignited their league campaign.

A lot was riding on those games and Aberdeen showed their character by winning them both.

Bojan Miovski on his knees, celebrating a goal on the pitch during the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

The Dons displayed a lot of drive and determination to get over the setback of Jack MacKenzie being sent off when it was 0-0 in the semi-final against Hibs.

Despite the blow of being reduced to 10 men, the Dons managed to win 1-0 to get into a final – which is no mean feat.

It gives the fans a final on December 17 to look forward to.

Reaching a final will also give Aberdeen confidence going into the game with PAOK.

MacKenzie can count himself lucky sending off wasn’t costly

Defender Jack MacKenzie can count himself lucky because his sending off did not cost Aberdeen a Viaplay Cup final spot.

If the Dons had lost after MacKenzie’s dismissal in the Hampden clash with Hibs, that would bring baggage which might have followed him for the rest of his career.

MacKenzie got away with it in that sense.

I hope he learns from it because it could have been a serious situation for MacKenzie if the result had gone the other way and the Dons lost.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie is shown a red card by the Referee
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is shown a red card by Referee John Beaton. Image: SNS.

I know how that can hang over a player for a long period of time if you are sent off in a huge game and the team go on to lose.

If the result had gone the other way, MacKenzie would have felt a lot of criticism coming down on him from Aberdeen fans.

He has dodged that and needs to learn from it.

MacKenzie needs to keep his composure and never again react in the way he did when pushing Lewis Miller.

You don’t have to retaliate or become involved in flashpoints like that. Just be focused on the game.

His reaction was wrong and MacKenzie will know that now.

You must keep your composure on the field of play.

It could have been a defining moment for Aberdeen and MacKenzie’s career – all in a negative way.

He must take that lesson on board and not let it happen again.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibs. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Time for Barry Robson to focus on the positives - not fixture…
The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League two weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock.
PAOK captain Vieirinha insists the Group G leaders did not try to provoke Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
'We can't throw the towel in!' - Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen must aim to…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…
Hibs manager Nick Montgomery at full-time after the Viaplay Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Hibs boss Nick Montgomery wrong to suggest offside call can be 'harsh'…
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 to Aberdeen at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Dons' so solid crew delivered in 12 seconds
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibernian at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists team-mate Jack MacKenzie will learn from his Hampden red…
Richard Jensen celebrates during the Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs. Image; SNS
'I am so proud of the club and the whole team' says defender Richard…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'Couldn't be prouder': Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women as five-game losing streak ends with…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after reaching the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
Danny Law: Cup final gives Barry Robson space and time to make his mark…

Conversation