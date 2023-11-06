Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists team-mate Jack MacKenzie will learn from his Hampden red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists team-mate Jack MacKenzie will learn from his Hampden red card

MacKenzie will miss Viaplay Cup final following his dismissal against Hibernian on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibernian at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates his side's Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibernian at Hampden. Image: SNS

Kelle Roos has backed Aberdeen team-mate Jack MacKenzie to learn from his red card in the League Cup.

The Dons left back was sent off for a second bookable offence in the Viaplay Cup semi-final win against Hibernian at Hampden after pushing Hibs’ Lewis Miller off the ball.

Despite MacKenzie’s dismissal the Dons went on to score the only goal of the game thanks to Bojan Miovski’s late winner.

MacKenzie’s loss of composure did not cost his side in the end but Roos believes his team-mate will learn from his mistake.

The Dons goalkeeper said: “It’s one of those. Let’s be very clear. I just spoke to Jack.

“Jack’s strength is his aggression, his passion, and he had a little blip.

“It’s going to hurt him to miss the final, we’re obviously going to miss him. But it’s a great way for him to learn to control it.

“Let’s not get it twisted, he is a brilliant defender who plays with his heart on his sleeve.

“He digs a lot of people out of trouble a lot of the time. Here it wasn’t to be for him.”

VAR goes in the Dons’ favour

Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery was disappointed Martin Boyle’s goal was chalked off for offside following a lengthy VAR review when the game was goalless.

Roos knows the time taken to reach the decision shows how fine a line it was.

He said: “I think he did brilliantly to take it out of the air, it really stuck to his foot.

“I was hoping he might maybe take a bad touch and I could be right in his face.

“He didn’t and he took it well, to be fair.

“We spoke at half-time about our back line being higher up the pitch and being aggressive so we could get more pressure on the ball.

“And I thought it was a good one for us to see, via VAR, that even if it might not look offside, if you have a good back line that is solid and strong and brave, then sometimes you get this.

“I think we have all seen it before, the longer it takes the more chance you know they are really having to look at something.

“The reality was I didn’t have any idea if it was or it wasn’t.

“But this is what you get if you have a really good, solid back line that is very disciplined. You get the reward.”

‘Vente tried to do me in’

Hibernian’s Dylan Vente goes down in the box after colliding with Kelle Roos. Image: SNS

Roos was also involved in a penalty incident when Hibs Dylan Vente went down in the box under a challenge from the Aberdeen goalkeeper.

Montgomery again felt it was decision which went against his side but Roos protested his innocence.

He said: “I think I should have just tackled the ball because it was hard to keep it in play.

“But at the same time I was never near his feet, he just tried to buy one.

“He got the ball but at the same time I didn’t get any of him,

“He’s Dutch, so I said to him: ‘You’ve tried to do me in’. He knew it.”

A happy Hampden return for the Aberdeen goalkeeper

Kelle Roos denies Hibernian’s Jair Tavares at Hampden. Image: SNS

For Roos, the 2023-24 Viaplay Cup semi-final was one of ecstasy following the agony of the extra-time loss to Rangers last season.

Roos also suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for eight games so the emotion of reaching a final made for a very pleasing change on Saturday.

He said: “It was very different. Last year I stood here and I knew I was in big trouble with my leg.

“I kicked the ball in the 60th minute and I knew it was bad.

“I tried to stay on and I kicked it again later on and made the halfway line, I still don’t know how.

“So this was a completely different day, starting with the pitch. The pitch was amazing today, last time was not.”

 

