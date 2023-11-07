Guinness Nitrosurge v Brewdog Black Heart: Who wins the stout bout?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Guinness Nitrosurge v Brewdog Black Heart: Who wins the stout bout?

We put Brewdog's Black Heart beer up against the "just like the pub at home" Guinness Nitrosurge to see which is best...

Two glasses of beer, one with Brewdog Black Heart in it, one with Guinness Nitrosurge in it, alongside their corresponding cans.
Can Brewdog's young contender, Black Heart, defeat the new "just like a pint but at home" Guinness Nitrosurge? Image: Elin Beattie.
By Kieran Beattie

Brewdog launched its Black Heart beer to rival Guinness, but can the young Ellon contender match up to the Irish heavyweight and its new Guinness Nitrosurge system?

Decked out in the same colours of black and gold on the cans and branding, it’s very clear that Brewdog fancies its chances of taking the crown from market-leader Guinness when it comes to slinging pints of the black stuff.

But the old grandaddy of them all has a new trick up its sleeve to see off the self-styled punk upstarts, the new Guinness Nitrosurge system.

With the addition of a little device you attach to the tops of special Guinness Nitrosurge cans, the Irish juggernaut promises drinkers they can have a pint of G at home that’s just as good as it is poured perfectly in the pub.

So which is best?

A can of Brewdog Black Heart, next to a Guinness Nitrosurge being poured into a glass from the special device on top of the Nitrosurge cans.
Demonstrating how the Guinness Nitrosurge system works (the foamy bit hadn’t started yet). Image: Elin Beattie.

To find out, I tried Brewdog Black Heart, a can of Guinness Nitrosurge and a regular old can of Guinness (the ones with the wee ball thingie inside) to see which stout should be most talked about.

Beer 1: Brewdog Black Heart

A glass full of Brewdog Black Heart.
A glass of Brewdog Black Heart.
  • 4.1% (the same as both Guinnesses in this review)
  • £15.50 per 12-pack of 440ml cans (£1.29 each) on Brewdog.com
  • Brewdog, Ellon
  • Style: Stout

Brewdog really hyped this one up when it first came out with their trademark combative marketing style, asking drinkers “What if it’s better?”

Aside from the same colour scheme, they’re even selling Black Heart-branded rugby jumpers to go after the Guinness crowd.

The advertising guff on their website says Black Heart has “layers of roasted coffee and cocoa, with a hint of caramel coming through”.

What that translates to, for me, is it basically tastes like Guinness but more bitter, and in a very good way.

I had all three of the beers I was testing out side by side, and compared to the Irish stuff, it’s just a lot more mellow, with a similar texture to a draught pint in a pub.

Three glasses full of the three stouts being reviewed in this article.
From left: The Brewdog Black Heart, the Guinness Nitrosurge, and the regular-canned Guinness side by side for my taste test.

And it made me feel a lot less bloated too (although it’s still a thick stout, so you’re still going to get that feeling at the end of your second pint — like you’ve eaten half a chocolate cake).

As a beer it’s… pretty good. It’s not going to blow your socks off, but the dealbreaker here is the price and availability of it — you can get four packs of this in shops everywhere for around a fiver.

It definitely competes with a pint of Guinness in a pub.

Rating: 3.5/5

Beer 2: Guinness Nitrosurge

A glass full of Guinness Nitrosurge.
My glass full of Guinness Nitrosurge, complete with the trademark creamy head.
  • 4.1%
  • £30 for the device from Tesco, and £8.25 for a four-pack of 558ml special cans(~£2 each) from the same supermarket
  • Guinness, Dublin
  • Style: Stout

I bought a Guinness Nitrosurge device plus a 12-pack of cans imported from Ireland for my mum and stepdad last Christmas because it wasn’t widely available in Scotland yet, but nowadays you can pick them up in most supermarkets.

If you’re looking for a list of where to buy Guinness Nitrosurge cans and devices, you can check out these links Amazon, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons or Sainsbury’s. 

So, how does this fancy Guinness Nitrosurge work, and what’s the point?

It’s designed to give you the experience of a freshly poured pint of Guinness at the pub, in the comfort of your own home.

You need to buy the special Guinness Nitrosurge cans, open them, and then attach the charged-up device to the top.

Press the button, turn it sideways, and hey presto, you’ve got a pint of pub-perfect stout in your very own living room… is what the company promises, anyway.

And honestly, it lives up to that promise, in both taste and texture.

I was impressed to see the trademark cascade of bubbles down the side of the glass once I got the hang of pouring it properly through the little device’s nozzle.

I’d genuinely be hard-pressed to tell the difference between what was in my glass against what you’d get poured in any good bar in Aberdeen.

The only problem is the price of entry.

The widget is pretty expensive, although a one-off, but the special Guinness Nitrosurge cans cost a bit more than standard Guinness, as well as Black Heart.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 3: Standard canned Guinness

A glass full of regular canned Guinness.
My wee glass of Guinness poured from a regular can, the ones with the little ping-pong ball thingie in them.
  • 4.1%
  • £12 per eight-pack, £1.50 each from Morrisons
  • Guinness, Dublin
  • Style: Stout

I’ve gone through more than my fair share of tins of Guinness over the years, but the unfortunate side effect of this article is after having Nitrosurge, the regular cans just can’t compare.

It opened with the familiar weird squelching noise from the little widget rattling around inside the can, poured out fine, but the texture in comparison to the Nitrosurge one was as thin as water.

Sadly, I think the new fancy Guinness has ruined the old faithful (and cheaper) cans for me forever.

I finished it, of course, because beer is beer, but I was THIS close to pouring it down the sink, and the remainder of the 4-pack I bought is likely going to stick around, neglected, in my fridge until I next have guests over, because I’ll be sticking to the Nitrosurge from now on.

Rating: 2/5

More of my beer reviews:

More from Food and Drink

Ciara Bow on a stone bridge, holding distilling equipment
Funding appeal will help Ciara bring ancient spirit back to life
John Dossett, whose butcher's shop lifted its second best pie in North of Scotland title, faced a challenging time after losing his wife Gillian. Supplied by Dossett Butcher
Kintore butcher John Dossett reveals emotional story behind 'best steak pie in North of…
Picture by Sandy McCook - Inverness 25th May '06 The Applecross Inn in Applecross , Wester Ross.
Popular Highland bar announces plans to close for three days a week during the…
a deep-fried mars bar next to one in its wrapper.
Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars 'not approved' by Mars Bar makers
The Exchange is located on Aberdeen's Exchange Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Feast your eyes on a host of pub classics at The Exchange in Aberdeen
2
Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business
Kenny Stewart is proud to be flying the flag for the HIghlands in China
Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event
Escobar is located on Queensgate. Image: Supplied by Escobar — Tequeria and Cocktails
7 restaurants and food trucks to visit with the family this Bonfire Night in…
The owners of the ShapeShifters bar in Aberdeen
Aberdeen bar ShapeShifters receives 'tremendous response' from locals, with more than 1,500 customers since…
Orkney Brewery's three new beers, posing at Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Elin Beattie.
We taste test Orkney Brewery's new range of 3 'runic' beers

Conversation