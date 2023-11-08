WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium ahead of Aberdeen visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes look at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium ahead of Aberdeen visit

The Dons will play at the famously intimidating venue in the Europa Conference League on Thursday - take a tour with The Press and Journal.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Toumba Stadium, where Aberdeen will play on Thursday, is nicknamed “hell” by PAOK supporters – join The Press and Journal on a behind-the-scenes tour of the notoriously intimidating ground.

The Dons will take to the Toumba turf in Thessaloniki tomorrow in the Europa Conference League, and Barry Robson’s Reds will hope to avenge their devastating 3-2 defeat to group leaders PAOK two weeks ago.

Aberdeen, having led 2-0 with fewer than 20 minutes remaining, ended up taking nothing from a game which should have been a famous European victory.

The home side this time around, PAOK held their pre-match press conference on Wednesday at noon local time (10am in the UK).

While boss Razvan Lucescu blasted Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss when the Dons were leading at Pittodrie, PAOK defender Baba Rahman warned the Robson’s side about the cauldron they are going into tomorrow evening. 

WATCH: PAOK manager hits out at Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss during goal celebration

The Aberdeen fans will only make up a small fraction of supporters in the 28,000-capacity stadium.

Around 800 Dons fans are making the trip to Greece, with some of the earlier arrivals chatting to the P&J on Tuesday evening about their journeys, hopes for the Euro fixture and Aberdeen’s season so far. 

They may struggle to make themselves heard at venue renowned for not just the noise made by the PAOK supporters, but also their tifo and pyrotechnic displays.

Though some of these elements may be dampened by tough rules around the use of pyro during Uefa competitions, it is still likely the atmosphere generated by the PAOK fans will be daunting.

WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash

More from Aberdeen FC

PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu during the PAOK v Aberdeen MD-1 press conference at Toumba Stadium, on November 8, 2023, in Thessaloniki, Greece. Image: SNS.
WATCH: PAOK manager hits out at Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin for blowing him a kiss…
Aberdeen fans at Hampden on Saturday for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans hit out at SPFL over ticket allocation and pricing for League Cup…
Aberdeen's (L/R) Shay Logan. Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean celebrate at full-time after beating HJK Rijeka 3-0. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen need to deliver biggest Euro away win at PAOK since stunning…
Aberdeen met Hibernian in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Saturday evening. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'extremely disappointed' as SPFL reject request for 50-50 split for League Cup final…
Aberdeen fan Alan Whyte in Thessaloniki, Greece, during the PAOK trip.
WATCH: Aberdeen fans at The Dubliner in Thessaloniki look ahead to PAOK away clash
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen's Connor Barron warns he won't be fazed by hostile atmosphere at PAOK
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen to begin talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos on a new deal, confirms boss…
CR0045671, Callum Law, Peterhead. Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final - Aberdeen v Buckie Thistle. Picture of Max Barry fouling Findlay Marshall. Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Pittodrie Stadium.
New dates for two postponed Aberdeen fixtures
The intimidating atmosphere at PAOK's Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki - where Aberdeen will play on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans to be taken 2.5 miles to PAOK’s Toumba Stadium by bus THREE-AND-A-HALF…

Conversation