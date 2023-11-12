Angry Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Euro exertions no excuse for 6-0 hammering by Celtic

Furious boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s Euro exertions in Greece is no excuse for the humiliation 6-0 hammering by Celtic.

The Dons were destroyed by the Premiership leaders at Parkhead less than 72 hours after drawing 2-2 with Greek Super League side PAOK.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

However they crashed back down to earth with a sobering loss at Celtic.

Robson says he was left “angry” at the performance against the Hoops which the Reds boss admits he didn’t see coming.

Celtic were 3-0 up after the regulation 90 minutes through goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi and a Luis Palma penalty.

The Dons completely collapsed late on when conceding three goals in injury time via David Turnbull and an Oh double.

Robson said he, his staff and the players will take full responsibility for the chastening defeat.

Asked if the manner of the loss was down to Euro exertions, Robson said: “You can look for excuses, but I’m not having that.

“Yes, we all know where we have been (Greece) but we can’t go to Parkhead and perform like that.

“I am massively surprised.

“It is a result I never saw coming.

“I am just angry because it is not us as a team.

“The first 15 minutes we were never at it and never closed anyone.

“We never put a tackle in and then as the half went on got slightly better, if that.

“We tweaked a few tactical things and thought we started to look a lot better in the second half.

“Then we lost the penalty.

“After that Celtic just ran away with it and it is not good enough in every aspect.

“That’s from me, the staff, everyone.

“It is on us.

“We take this hit together.”

No way back after early goals

Aberdeen were two goals down inside the opening 16 minutes at Parkhead.

It was effectively game over that early as the Dons have lost their last 21 games in all competitions when they have conceded the opening goal.

A bad day for the Dons sunk deeper depths when they conceded three goals in the 10 minutes of time added on.

Asked about the injury time collapse, Robson said: “I am angry.

“We looked exposed. You have to slow the game down and pull each other into place.

“It was the organisation when you lose a few goals.

“We went chasing as well and you can’t do that.

“You have to get structure, be organised and communicate and we never did that.

“Celtic were very good but we never helped ourselves.

“We have got to be better than that.

“Some experienced players on the pitch have just got to pull everyone in and not lose another goal.”

What was said in the dressing-room

Asked what was said in the dressing room immediately after the loss, Robson said: “You can’t lose goals like that.

“I’m not having that.

“You have got to stick together as a team.”

Injury sweat on midfielder McGrath

Midfielder Jamie McGrath was ruled out of the Celtic clash with a hamstring injury suffered in the Euro clash with PAOK.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath netted a sensational free-kick in Greece to make it 2-2.

Robson faces an injury sweat over McGrath who is set to undergo a scan on Monday.

He said: “Jamie picked up a hamstring injury.

“He will go for a scan on Monday and we will see where he is with that.

“It is frustrating because Jamie has been one of our best performers of late.

“He is a big miss to the team.”