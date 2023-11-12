Angry Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Euro exertions no excuse for 6-0 hammering by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says Euro exertions no excuse for 6-0 hammering by Celtic

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath was ruled out of the 6-0 loss to Celtic with a hamstring injury and is set to undergo a scan on Monday

By Sean Wallace
Celtic's Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Celtic's Luis Palma scores from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Furious boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s Euro exertions in Greece is no excuse for the humiliation 6-0 hammering by Celtic.

The Dons were destroyed by the Premiership leaders at Parkhead less than 72 hours after drawing 2-2 with Greek Super League side PAOK.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with Group G leaders PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

However they crashed back down to earth with a sobering loss at Celtic.

Robson says he was left “angry” at the performance against the Hoops which the Reds boss admits he didn’t see coming.

Celtic were 3-0 up after the regulation 90 minutes through goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi and a Luis Palma penalty.

The Dons completely collapsed late on when conceding three goals in injury time via David Turnbull and an Oh double.

Robson said he, his staff and the players will take full responsibility for the chastening defeat.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 6-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Asked if the manner of the loss was down to Euro exertions, Robson said: “You can look for excuses, but I’m not having that.

“Yes, we all know where we have been (Greece) but we can’t go to Parkhead and perform like that.

“I am massively surprised.

“It is a result I never saw coming.

“I am just angry because it is not us as a team.

“The first 15 minutes we were never at it and never closed anyone.

“We never put a tackle in and then as the half went on got slightly better, if that.

“We tweaked a few tactical things and thought we started to look a lot better in the second half.

“Then we lost the penalty.

“After that Celtic just ran away with it and it is not good enough in every aspect.

“That’s from me, the staff, everyone.

“It is on us.

“We take this hit together.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes look dejected as they concede a second goal against Celtic. Image: SNS

No way back after early goals

Aberdeen were two goals down inside the opening 16 minutes at Parkhead.

It was effectively game over that early as the Dons have lost their last 21 games in all competitions when they have conceded the opening goal.

A bad day for the Dons sunk deeper depths when they conceded three goals in the 10 minutes of time added on.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley celebrate as Kyogo scores to make it 2-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS

Asked about the injury time collapse, Robson said: “I am angry.

“We looked exposed. You have to slow the game down and pull each other into place.

“It was the organisation when you lose a few goals.

“We went chasing as well and you can’t do that.

“You have to get structure, be organised and communicate and we never did that.

“Celtic were very good but we never helped ourselves.

“We have got to be better than that.

“Some experienced players on the pitch have just got to pull everyone in and not lose another goal.”

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 2-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on November 12, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

What was said in the dressing-room

Asked what was said in the dressing room immediately after the loss, Robson said: “You can’t lose goals like that.

“I’m not having that.

“You have got to stick together as a team.”

Celtic’s David Turnbull scores to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Injury sweat on midfielder McGrath

Midfielder Jamie McGrath was ruled out of the Celtic clash with a hamstring injury suffered in the Euro clash with PAOK.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath netted a sensational free-kick in Greece to make it 2-2.

Robson faces an injury sweat over McGrath who is set to undergo a scan on Monday.

Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara in action. Image: SNS

He said: “Jamie picked up a hamstring injury.

“He will go for a scan on Monday and we will see where he is with that.

“It is frustrating because Jamie has been one of our best performers of late.

“He is a big miss to the team.”

