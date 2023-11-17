Aberdeen cancel ‘small number’ of tickets sold for Viaplay Cup final after concerns general sale allowed Rangers fans to buy them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen cancel ‘small number’ of tickets sold for Viaplay Cup final after concerns general sale allowed Rangers fans to buy them

The Dons say the briefs, as well as a secondary batch of 2.500 tickets, will now be sold to fans according to priority points.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen meet Rangers at Hampden in the Viaplay Cup final next month. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen say a “small number” of tickets sold for next month’s Viaplay Cup final with Rangers have been “deactivated and refunded” after Dons fans raised concerns they could have been bought by rival supporters.

The Reds began selling their share of tickets for the Hampden showpiece on Tuesday, and impressively sold out an initial batch of 17,000 briefs – from a total allocation of 19,500 tickets – within hours.

However, many Aberdeen season ticket holders and AberDNA subscribers were left unhappy, as the Dons’ decision to quickly move tickets on to general sale meant some of club’s most-committed fans were unable to secure briefs for their team’s first cup final in five years.

Reds chief executive Alan Burrows was quick to say sorry for how the ticket sales for the final had been handled on Tuesday evening.

A further club statement issued on Friday clarifying the situation included another apology for any “unneeded anxiety” created for supporters over whether they will be able to attend the December 17 national stadium clash.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock.

Adding to fans’ concerns were claims from fans of Rangers – allocated 25,000 of their own tickets for the game – on social media that Aberdeen’s loose sales protocols had allowed them to purchase tickets in Dons sections.

The Pittodrie ticket office was closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday so staff could not only collate a waiting list of disgruntled Reds supporters, but also ensure no Gers fans will be in the Reds’ end of Hampden for the final.

In Friday afternoon’s statement, Aberdeen confirmed a “small number” of ticket sales which did not meet the club’s “normal purchasing criteria, which includes a significant buying history” had been cancelled.

The statement added, in reselling those tickets, plus the remaining secondary batch 2,500 briefs for the final, priority will be given to Dons supporters according to how many loyalty points they have accrued.

The Aberdeen statement on Friday read: “Following our communication on Wednesday morning, we wish to further alleviate any concerns Dons fans may have about the ticketing process for the Viaplay Cup Final.

“Firstly, we apologise for any undue frustration or panic the general sale period may have caused. We understand this is a hugely important match for all our supporters who are keen to see their team play in a national cup final for the first time in five years.

“When determining arrangements for this match our experienced ticketing staff planned the process with the intention of trying to allow larger groups and families to sit together at the cup final.

Bojan Miovski scores for Aberdeen to win the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

“With hindsight, we should have created additional tiers to the sales process before going on general sale, and not doing so, has caused unneeded anxiety for our loyal fans. We are very sorry for this error.

‘We have stringently checked all purchases’

“We have standard protocols in place for high-demand fixtures to prevent non-Aberdeen fans from purchasing in the designated Aberdeen fans’ sections. However, due to an unfortunate human error in our ticket office, an element of these protocols was missed on this occasion.

“As soon as we became aware of the issue, we worked quickly to rectify the problem with the ticketing team investigating all transactions purchased after 5pm on Tuesday.

“We have stringently checked all purchases made during this window to ensure they are compliant with our normal purchasing criteria, which includes a significant buying history.

“The small number of the ticket purchases which did not meet these standard protocols are being deactivated and refunded with immediate effect.

“Over and above that, we have been in dialogue with the SPFL and await the final number of additional tickets we get which will take us up to approximately 19,500 in total.

“When we receive these, the ticket office team will work to ensure all those who have registered for the waiting list, and meet the criteria, are given priority (based on priority points) to purchase both the small amount that will be relisted, and the approximate 2,500 South Stand Upper tickets to be provided.

“Once again, we sincerely apologise to our fantastic supporters who have backed the team in huge numbers this season.

“We are confident we have resolved any potential issues and look forward to seeing a colourful and noisy Red Army at Hampden.”

