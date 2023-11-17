Peterhead’s Northbay Pelagic fish processing plant to expand to meet increasing Scottish demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead’s Northbay Pelagic fish processing plant to expand to meet increasing Scottish demand

The move will allow the firm's processing capability to increase by an extra 10,000 tonnes per year.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Northbay Pelagic will expand to meet new Scottish Government guidelines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Northbay Pelagic will expand to meet new Scottish Government guidelines. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fish processor Northbay Pelagic is to expand its Peterhead plant – ahead of an expected boom caused by a change in Scottish fishing rules.

The processing firm wants to add storage in an extension to its Kirk Square base, in a move that will create new jobs.

Nearly a third of the Scottish fleet’s pelagic catch must be landed in Scotland just now.

But the Scottish Government’s new landing obligations will drive that share up in the coming years.

Northbay Pelagic’s operations manager Scott McKenzie said the additional space would be needed as Scottish landing target rise to 45% of the catch next year, and 55% the year after.

Northbay Pelagic currently processes around 25,000 tonnes of fish per year. Image: Seafish

Making his case for permission to build the extension, he said: “At the moment there are four Scottish pelagic factories that can accept that fish, not all of us together have the capacity so we need to expand.”

Expansion to bring new jobs to Peterhead

Northbay Pelagic is one of the largest pelagic fish processors in the country.

It currently processes around 25,000 tonnes of fish a year, including mackerel and herring.

Tall silos that were used to store ingredients for the former Cross & Blackwell factory will be removed. Image: Google Street View

But this new investment would increase output by an extra 10,000 tonnes.

Fish is landed by boat and pumped directly to the Peterhead factory’s processing lines.

Proposal to help Peterhead’s ‘thriving’ fishing industry

An additional lorry loading bay will be carved out too, for use when the main entrance is closed for maintenance.

But factory boss McKenzie also stressed the number of trucks expected to visit would “remain the same” despite the increase in fish storage.

 

Floor plans show the location of the new cold store area. Image: Cumming and Co Architects

As the proposals were unanimously backed, Councillor Hannah Powell said: “The fishing industry is sustainable and thriving in Peterhead and I think it is good for the area economically.”

Northbay Pelagic has promised as many as six new jobs at the Peterhead factory, joining its 50 permanent employees.

Positive future for troubled Northbay Pelagic site

The firm’s premises are perhaps better known as the former Cross & Blackwell factory that produced canned food items in Peterhead.

A massive blaze destroyed the Northbay Pelagic fish factory in 2015.
A massive blaze destroyed the Northbay Pelagic fish factory in 2015.

However, the tall silos that were used to store ingredients will be removed to accommodate the extension.

Northbay Pelagic took over the site in 1998 and has become one of Peterhead’s major employers.

Tragedy hit in January 2015 as a massive blaze tore through the factory.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

stornoway co-op
Pictures: First look inside Stornoway's new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop
Former advocate Mark Strachan was found guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting two teenage boys. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen advocate guilty of historic sex assaults on two boys
Andy and I with our chosen treats at the Aberdeen Christmas Village. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Is the food and drink worth the money?
Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen
Police in search for masked robber after man mugged with weapon in Tillydrone
The Western Isles FPSO west of Shetland.
Giant North Sea asset changing hands after Dana-Neo deal
Diver search for Hazel Nairn
Divers to return to the River Don to continue search for Hazel Nairn one…
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
3
Graham Sutherland. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory's The…
Callum Calder-Hamilton, a repeat drink-driver who drank Dragon Soop (also pictured) before driving
Dragon Soop-swigging repeat drink-driver hit with three-year ban
Both lanes were closed following a vehicle fire. Image: DC Thomson
A96 reopens after vehicle fire at Aberdeen roundabout

Conversation