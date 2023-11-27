Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues finish-on-a-high Euro group stage challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues finish-on-a-high Euro group stage challenge

Aberdeen cannot qualify from their Europa Conference League group - but there is still pride at stake for captain Graeme Shinnie in the remaining fixtures against HJK Helsinki and Eintracht Frankfurt.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk celebrating on the pitch with graeme shinnie during a conference league game
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Fired-up captain Graeme Shinnie has challenged Aberdeen to finish their Euro group stage campaign on a high by winning their remaining two fixtures.

The Dons are set to jet out to Finland, where they face HJK Helsinki in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s Euro campaign will conclude with the final group game against German giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie on December 14.

As the Dons ready to freeze in minus-10 degrees in the Finnish capital, Shinnie aims to turn up the heat on their rivals.

Although the Dons can no longer qualify from the group, there remains £870,000 in Uefa prize money, and club coefficient points, up for grabs.

A group stage win secures 500,000 euros (£435,000) in Uefa prize payments.

Despite earning plaudits for their Euro performances, the Reds have yet to secure a win in Group G.

Shinnie aims to end that by defeating Helsinki and Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions.

Captain Graeme Shinnie shouting in celebration on the pitch
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara’s goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The 32-year-old said: “We will look to win the game in Helsinki, as we always do.

“And then we have a home game against Frankfurt before the Viaplay Cup final (against Rangers).

“That game against Frankfurt is at Pittodrie so we want to go out with a win.

“Our preparation will be to try to win those games.”

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrating with Graeme Shinnie and Barry Robson
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Sense of ‘what if?’ in Group G lingers

Aberdeen travel to Scandinavia with confidence high, having drawn 1-1 with Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Reds are competing in the group stages of Europe for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup.

Under Jimmy Calderwood 16 years ago, the Dons progressed from the groups to set up a knock-out clash with Euro giants Bayern Munich.

Lightning failed to strike twice as the current Aberdeen side cannot progress from the group this time around.

Hopes of progressing were extinguished when they drew 2-2 with Group G leaders PAOK in Greece in the previous Euro match.

PAOK have 10 points with second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on nine.

With Aberdeen on two points, with only two games remaining, they cannot catch PAOK or Frankfurt.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in action during the 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Shinnie admits to disappointment the Dons are no longer in the fight to qualify from the groups.

As the Dons ready to face Helsinki, there is a lingering sense of “what if?” after pushing PAOK and Frankfurt hard.

The captain insists valuable Euro lessons have been learned.

Shinnie said:  “We’ve been a little bit disappointed.

“We were 2-0 up at home (against PAOK) and we should’ve won that game.

“It’s easy saying that, but we were two-up at Pittodrie with 15 minutes to go and very comfortable in the game.

“Then there were three slack errors to lose the game 3-2.

“We’d have been in a strong position to fight to get through in the group (if they’d won the home game against PAOK).

“We’ll learn from that.

“We also went toe-to-toe with Frankfurt away (2-1 loss) – we had a really good performance in Germany.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Lessons learned against Helsinki

As Aberdeen ready to face HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena, the Dons captain also looks back to a squandered opportunity against the Finnish champions.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw in Group G by Helsinki at Pittodrie on October 5.

Aberdeen had 18 shots at goal, six on target, but fell behind to a Bojan Radulovic goal in the second half before Bojan Miovski levelled for the Reds.

Radulovic’s goal was Helsinki’s only shot on target in the Granite City.

Despite the bid to progress from the group being over, Shinnie believes the Dons can take pride from their Europa Conference League campaign.

He said: “Against Helsinki at home, we lost a goal through maybe the one chance they had that night.

Helsinki’s Bojan Radulovic scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image:: SNS.

“We had a lot of the ball and a lot of chances, but didn’t take advantage of that.

“Overall we can be proud of what we’ve done.

“We just maybe haven’t got what we deserved.”

Facing top teams with big budgets

Performances, if not results, in the club’s first appearance in the group stages of Europe for 16 years have proven one thing to Shinnie – Aberdeen deserve to be on that stage.

He said: “Performance-wise in Europe against some top teams – with some big budgets – we’ve been very good, very competitive.

“We know what we’ve got in the squad. We know we can do it.”

