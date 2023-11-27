Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics

The Staggies are back in Premiership action on Tuesday, when they host St Mirren.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams believes Ross County must focus on sharpening up the basics in order to return to winning ways.

Adams’ third reign in charge at Victoria Park began with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday, with the Staggies quickly back to home action when St Mirren make the journey north on Tuesday.

Although the result moved County up to 10th place in the Premiership on goal difference, they remain without a win in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Adams is still in the early stages of working with his newly-inherited squad, however, the Staggies boss feels there are promising signs.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

He said: “When you go into any new job you want to get off on a positive way. We have done that, because we gathered a point.

“We have moved up a position in the league, we had a clean sheet, and we had players playing in a certain way.

“We just need to tidy up on some of the simple things that could have been done better. It’s not about doing the extravagant things, it’s actually doing the simple things better.

“As we go, we can do that.

“It has not been an easy week for the players. A change of manager is never easy, but we were in all week.

“The players took on the information and understood their roles. We still have little tweaks to make in that.

“I thought the players kept on going on Saturday and I was really pleased at that.”

Buddies provide stern test

County are up against a high-flying St Mirren side who sit third in the table following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Livingston.

Adams expects a difficult challenge against Stephen Robinson’s team, but has urged his players to believe they can land a blow on the Buddies.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS.

He added: “Staying off the road and not travelling can only help us.

“I’m only new into the job and for the players as well, they have been at home for a few nights, sleeping in their own beds.

“St Mirren have started the season very well and put themselves in a very good position.

“We assess St Mirren, see what their strengths and weaknesses are, and then, similarly to Saturday, it is a case of trying to get at them.

“Can we look at the weaknesses they’ve got, and exploit them, and also deal with the threats, because they obviously have that?”

Adams tweaked County’s formation for his first game since replacing Malky Mackay in the dugout, with Simon Murray upfront supported by Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims.

Although he was encouraged by some of the play, Adams is eager for it to translate into an end product.

Simon Murray in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Adams added: “Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims did really well for us, as well as Simon Murray up front.

“I thought they linked up play, and created openings. All we need now is them to contribute goals.

“It is all well and good having nice play, but we need assists and goals. That’s the only way you can get those three points.”

