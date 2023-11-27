Derek Adams urges Ross County to focus on improving basics

Derek Adams believes Ross County must focus on sharpening up the basics in order to return to winning ways.

Adams’ third reign in charge at Victoria Park began with a 0-0 draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday, with the Staggies quickly back to home action when St Mirren make the journey north on Tuesday.

Although the result moved County up to 10th place in the Premiership on goal difference, they remain without a win in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Adams is still in the early stages of working with his newly-inherited squad, however, the Staggies boss feels there are promising signs.

He said: “When you go into any new job you want to get off on a positive way. We have done that, because we gathered a point.

“We have moved up a position in the league, we had a clean sheet, and we had players playing in a certain way.

“We just need to tidy up on some of the simple things that could have been done better. It’s not about doing the extravagant things, it’s actually doing the simple things better.

“As we go, we can do that.

“It has not been an easy week for the players. A change of manager is never easy, but we were in all week.

“The players took on the information and understood their roles. We still have little tweaks to make in that.

“I thought the players kept on going on Saturday and I was really pleased at that.”

Buddies provide stern test

County are up against a high-flying St Mirren side who sit third in the table following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Livingston.

Adams expects a difficult challenge against Stephen Robinson’s team, but has urged his players to believe they can land a blow on the Buddies.

He added: “Staying off the road and not travelling can only help us.

“I’m only new into the job and for the players as well, they have been at home for a few nights, sleeping in their own beds.

“St Mirren have started the season very well and put themselves in a very good position.

“We assess St Mirren, see what their strengths and weaknesses are, and then, similarly to Saturday, it is a case of trying to get at them.

“Can we look at the weaknesses they’ve got, and exploit them, and also deal with the threats, because they obviously have that?”

Adams tweaked County’s formation for his first game since replacing Malky Mackay in the dugout, with Simon Murray upfront supported by Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims.

Although he was encouraged by some of the play, Adams is eager for it to translate into an end product.

Adams added: “Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims did really well for us, as well as Simon Murray up front.

“I thought they linked up play, and created openings. All we need now is them to contribute goals.

“It is all well and good having nice play, but we need assists and goals. That’s the only way you can get those three points.”