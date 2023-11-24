Aberdeen boss Barry Robson aims to extend Bojan Miovski’s contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson aims to extend Bojan Miovski’s contract

Leading striker Bojan Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026 but manager Barry Robson is keen to tie the goal hero onto a longer deal

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he wants to tie star striker Bojan Miovski onto a longer contract.

With 10 goals already this season it is expected the Dons’ leading scorer will gain interest from clubs across Europe in the January transfer window.

Goal hero Miovski’s current Dons’ deal is until summer 2026 but Robson wants to tie his long-term future to Pittodrie beyond that date.

Clubs across Europe have already shown interest in Miovski with Italian outfits Lazio and Bologna previously placing the striker on their radar.

French club Stade de Reims were also tracking Miovski as were England Championship side Southampton.

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions last season and Robson reckons he is an even better player this term.

The 23-year-old also raised his profile even further when impressing for North Macedonia this week in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifying draw with England.

Miovski won the penalty that was converted to put North Macedonia 1-0 up.

Bojan Miovski scores for Aberdeen to win the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if wants to secure Miovski on a longer deal, Robson said: “Of course.

“We would love to.

“Listen, Bojan has still got a long contract here.

“I think we try to keep on top of everyone’s contracts and that’s something that will be done privately if it is.

“I wouldn’t be coming out saying we are going to do this or that.

“It is something that Steven Gunn (director of football) works on privately in the background.

“We try and keep everything in line with what’s best for everyone.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

‘We’ve worked so hard on him as a player’

Robson previously confirmed he aims to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann beyond his season-long loan deal from FC Midtjylland.

The Dons have also opened up contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen initially held talks with Barron last year and offered a contract but there was no resolution.

Now they are back round the table with the 21-year-old.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Robson also recently confirmed he aims to open contract talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Now Robson aims to move to sign one of the hottest strikers in Scotland, Miovski, on a new extended and improved contract.

Signed from MTK Budapest for £535,000 last summer, Miovski has been a prolific score for the Dons.

He was joint top scorer last season with Duk on 18 goals.

Robson revealed he has worked with Miovski to improve his speed and runs – and it is working to make him an even stronger scoring force than last term.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring in injury time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He said: “Bojan is a brilliant boy who has done so well.

“We’ve worked so hard on him as a player and I think we can all see that.

“We’ve really worked on trying to give him that extra speed and to make him do more forward runs.

“And the hard bit to coach someone like that is the goals, but that’s his talent.

“The thing we have done is we have tried to help him get more goals and I think you can see that.

“Bojan has an extra yard now which you can see with more runs.

“Diagonal, forward runs, quicker runs, he wants to press the ball more.

“As I’ve said to him as a striker, that’s what you need to do.

“He has taken every tactical bit on board and he’s done really well.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a dramatic late leveller against St Mirren. Image; SNS.

‘I don’t know who is watching our players’

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 2-1 against BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Asked if Aberdeen anticipated transfer interest in Miovski during the January transfer window, Robson said: “I’m not sure.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good players.

“Whether or not there will be interest, that’s something you will have to ask somebody else.

“I don’t know who is watching our players.”

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation