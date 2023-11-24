Aberdeen boss Barry Robson aims to extend Bojan Miovski’s contract

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he wants to tie star striker Bojan Miovski onto a longer contract.

With 10 goals already this season it is expected the Dons’ leading scorer will gain interest from clubs across Europe in the January transfer window.

Goal hero Miovski’s current Dons’ deal is until summer 2026 but Robson wants to tie his long-term future to Pittodrie beyond that date.

Clubs across Europe have already shown interest in Miovski with Italian outfits Lazio and Bologna previously placing the striker on their radar.

French club Stade de Reims were also tracking Miovski as were England Championship side Southampton.

Miovski netted 18 goals in all competitions last season and Robson reckons he is an even better player this term.

The 23-year-old also raised his profile even further when impressing for North Macedonia this week in a 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifying draw with England.

Miovski won the penalty that was converted to put North Macedonia 1-0 up.

Asked if wants to secure Miovski on a longer deal, Robson said: “Of course.

“We would love to.

“Listen, Bojan has still got a long contract here.

“I think we try to keep on top of everyone’s contracts and that’s something that will be done privately if it is.

“I wouldn’t be coming out saying we are going to do this or that.

“It is something that Steven Gunn (director of football) works on privately in the background.

“We try and keep everything in line with what’s best for everyone.”

‘We’ve worked so hard on him as a player’

Robson previously confirmed he aims to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann beyond his season-long loan deal from FC Midtjylland.

The Dons have also opened up contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen initially held talks with Barron last year and offered a contract but there was no resolution.

Now they are back round the table with the 21-year-old.

Robson also recently confirmed he aims to open contract talks with goalkeeper Kelle Roos whose deal expires at the end of the season.

Now Robson aims to move to sign one of the hottest strikers in Scotland, Miovski, on a new extended and improved contract.

Signed from MTK Budapest for £535,000 last summer, Miovski has been a prolific score for the Dons.

He was joint top scorer last season with Duk on 18 goals.

Robson revealed he has worked with Miovski to improve his speed and runs – and it is working to make him an even stronger scoring force than last term.

He said: “Bojan is a brilliant boy who has done so well.

“We’ve worked so hard on him as a player and I think we can all see that.

“We’ve really worked on trying to give him that extra speed and to make him do more forward runs.

“And the hard bit to coach someone like that is the goals, but that’s his talent.

“The thing we have done is we have tried to help him get more goals and I think you can see that.

“Bojan has an extra yard now which you can see with more runs.

“Diagonal, forward runs, quicker runs, he wants to press the ball more.

“As I’ve said to him as a striker, that’s what you need to do.

“He has taken every tactical bit on board and he’s done really well.”

‘I don’t know who is watching our players’

Asked if Aberdeen anticipated transfer interest in Miovski during the January transfer window, Robson said: “I’m not sure.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good players.

“Whether or not there will be interest, that’s something you will have to ask somebody else.

“I don’t know who is watching our players.”