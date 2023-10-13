Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan

Centre-back Gartenmann is on loan from FC Midtjylland and contracted to the Danish Superliga club until summer 2025.

By Sean Wallace
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he aims to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann beyond his season-long loan deal.

Centre-back Gartenmann has impressed since arriving on loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Robson revealed he chased Gartenmann for three months before finally landing him on transfer deadline day.

The Dons boss wants to secure the defender beyond this term and hopes Gartenmann will be an Aberdeen player “for a long time”.

Gartenmann, 26, who scored the opener in a 3-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox, is contracted to Midtjylland until summer 2025.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Asked if he wants to retain Gartenmann beyond the season-long loan, Robson said: “Yes. I chased Stefan for three months.

“Stefan and Richard (Jensen, centre-back) were players we had chased for a wee while.

“We took our time with players we wanted to get on board.

“The board and the club have been great in supporting us.

“I wanted to get them so I waited and they came in late in the window.

“They are here now and will hopefully be Aberdeen players for a long time.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Ryan Duncan celebrate at full-time after beating Ross County 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

Danish SuperLiga goal of the season scored by Gartenmann

Gartenmann signed a three-year contract with  Midtjylland last summer after his contract with Sonderjyske expired.

The defender had won the Danish Cup with Sonderjyske in 2020, beating Aalborg BK 2-0 in the final.

It was the first trophy in Sonderjyske’s history.

Gartenmann spent his youth at Heerenveen in the Netherlands before moving back to his homeland.

He was named Sonderjyske’s player of the year two seasons in a row.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he won the Danish SuperLiga goal of the year award for an acrobatic scissors kick against Randers FC.

Gartenmann’s European experience

Robson secured Gartenmann as part of a squad rebuild in preparation for European group stage action this season.

Gartenmann arrived at Pittodrie with extensive Euro experience, having played in the Europa League last season – and also this season.

The centre-back progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16 last term with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland finished second in their pool ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season as Dutch club Feyenoord won the group.

Stefan Gartenmann in action for FC Midtjylland against Sporting CP in Lisbon last season. Image: Shutterstock.

The Danish club would lose out in the Europa League knock-out phase to Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Gartenmann also played in Europe this season prior to his loan switch to Pittodrie.

He featured in Midtjylland’s Europa Conference League qualifying victories over Omonia (Cyprus) and Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg).

The stopper also played in both legs of the play-off clash with Legia Warsaw of Poland.

After a 3-3 draw in Denmark, the second leg in Poland on August 31 finished 1-1 and the tie went to a penalty shoot-out, with Midtjylland losing 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Less than 24 hours later, Gartenmann completed a loan switch to Aberdeen.

Robson said: “Stefan is quick, calm and is good with the ball.

“Stefan and Richard are both good ages.

“We have a few good ones who are older at about 30, but you need that balance of player from 25 to 30.

“They come into that category.

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann heads clear in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

“And obviously you have young players like Duk, Bojan (Miovsski), Leighton (Clarkson), Dante (Polvara) and Connor (Barron).

“You try to get that mix and blend in the squad and Richard and Stefan fit in perfectly.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen and Fraserburgh players battle for possession in the Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen fringe players failed to impress against Fraserburgh
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Aberdeen's James McGarry suffers an injury early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson in 'stay positive' message to James McGarry during hamstring recovery
Aberdeen players watch the penalty shoot-out against Fraserburgh at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RATED: How Aberdeen’s fringe players performed in B team outing against Fraserburgh
Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Sean Wallace: Connor Barron's form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension

Conversation