Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he wants to sign Stefan Gartenmann beyond season-long loan

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he aims to sign Danish defender Stefan Gartenmann beyond his season-long loan deal.

Centre-back Gartenmann has impressed since arriving on loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Robson revealed he chased Gartenmann for three months before finally landing him on transfer deadline day.

The Dons boss wants to secure the defender beyond this term and hopes Gartenmann will be an Aberdeen player “for a long time”.

Gartenmann, 26, who scored the opener in a 3-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox, is contracted to Midtjylland until summer 2025.

Asked if he wants to retain Gartenmann beyond the season-long loan, Robson said: “Yes. I chased Stefan for three months.

“Stefan and Richard (Jensen, centre-back) were players we had chased for a wee while.

“We took our time with players we wanted to get on board.

“The board and the club have been great in supporting us.

“I wanted to get them so I waited and they came in late in the window.

“They are here now and will hopefully be Aberdeen players for a long time.”

Danish SuperLiga goal of the season scored by Gartenmann

Gartenmann signed a three-year contract with Midtjylland last summer after his contract with Sonderjyske expired.

The defender had won the Danish Cup with Sonderjyske in 2020, beating Aalborg BK 2-0 in the final.

It was the first trophy in Sonderjyske’s history.

Gartenmann spent his youth at Heerenveen in the Netherlands before moving back to his homeland.

He was named Sonderjyske’s player of the year two seasons in a row.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he won the Danish SuperLiga goal of the year award for an acrobatic scissors kick against Randers FC.

Gartenmann’s European experience

Robson secured Gartenmann as part of a squad rebuild in preparation for European group stage action this season.

Gartenmann arrived at Pittodrie with extensive Euro experience, having played in the Europa League last season – and also this season.

The centre-back progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16 last term with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland finished second in their pool ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season as Dutch club Feyenoord won the group.

The Danish club would lose out in the Europa League knock-out phase to Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Gartenmann also played in Europe this season prior to his loan switch to Pittodrie.

He featured in Midtjylland’s Europa Conference League qualifying victories over Omonia (Cyprus) and Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg).

The stopper also played in both legs of the play-off clash with Legia Warsaw of Poland.

After a 3-3 draw in Denmark, the second leg in Poland on August 31 finished 1-1 and the tie went to a penalty shoot-out, with Midtjylland losing 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Less than 24 hours later, Gartenmann completed a loan switch to Aberdeen.

Robson said: “Stefan is quick, calm and is good with the ball.

“Stefan and Richard are both good ages.

“We have a few good ones who are older at about 30, but you need that balance of player from 25 to 30.

“They come into that category.

“And obviously you have young players like Duk, Bojan (Miovsski), Leighton (Clarkson), Dante (Polvara) and Connor (Barron).

“You try to get that mix and blend in the squad and Richard and Stefan fit in perfectly.”