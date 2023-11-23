Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown hails ‘real talent’ Connor Barron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown hails ‘real talent’ Connor Barron

Aberdeen midfielder Barron captained Scotland U21s in the recent Uefa Euro U21 qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action. Image; Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Former Aberdeen captain Scott Brown believes Connor Barron will be driven to win the battle to become an irreplaceable first team starter in midfield.

Dons boss Barry Robson has rotated Barron and Leighton Clarkson in a midfield role this season.

When one starts the other is invariably on the bench.

Barron, 21, has started eight games in all competitions this season with a further seven appearances off the bench.

Former Liverpool star Clarkson, a marquee summer signing, has 13 starts and seven substitute appearances this term.

Former Scotland skipper Brown played alongside Barron in midfield during his spell at the Pittodrie in 2021-22.

He immediately noticed the talent and motivation of the Pittodrie Youth Academy graduate, who is in contention to face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

And Brown reckons Barron will be focused on reaching a level this season where he starts every game for the Reds.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

He said: “Connor is a great lad who is  still very young and wants to learn.

“I could see he is a real talent when I was training with him.

“I’m delighted Connor has kicked on and is doing really well.

“I’m sure Connor will look forward to trying to ensure he is an established first team player from now until the end of the season.

“To make sure he is the first name on the books for Barry Robson.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

Barron captains the Scotland U21’s

Rising star Barron broke into the Dons first team in January 2022 having been recalled from a loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

Brown was at Pittodrie during that time in a player-coach role under then manager Stephen Glass.

Midfielder Barron became one of the Reds’ standout performers in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

He was shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

That form saw Barron on the radar of  Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

However his momentum was derailed when hit by two injury setbacks last season.

Barron missed the first four months of the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee injury picked up in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October last year, the Aberdeen midfielder forced his way back into the team.

However he suffered a pelvic injury in January 2023 which required surgery and kept him out for three months.

Now fully fit, the 21-year-old is revitalised and captained Scotland U21s in the recent Euro U21 qualifiers against Belgium (2-0 win) and Hungary (0-0).

Ross County’s Victor Loturi (front) and Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action. Image: SNS

Dons in contract talks with Barron

Barron’s contract with the Dons expires at the end of the season and he will be free to talk to any interested club from the start of the winter window on January 1.

Aberdeen have opened fresh contract talks with the midfielder in a bid to secure the midfielder on an extended deal.

The Dons initially opened talks with Barron and his representative more than a year ago.

A deal was offered with no resolution and they are now back round the table.

Brown said: “Connor is so quick over the ground which is fantastic for a central midfielder.

“He will also take the ball and take on responsibility at that young age as well.”

Scott Brown in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone.

The rise of Lewis Ferguson in Italy

Former Celtic skipper Brown made 32 appearances, 31 starts, for Aberdeen during his time at Pittodrie.

He ripped up the final 15 months of his contract in March last year when retiring from playing to concentrate on management.

Barron is not the only young midfield talent the 38-year-old who impressed Brown at Pittodrie.

He also rated Lewis Ferguson very highly.

Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates with teammate Nikola Moro after scoring against Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferguson secured a £3million move fr0m Aberdeen to Italian Serie A club Bologna last summer.

Scotland international Ferguson has made a major impact in the Italian top flight.

He scored seven goals last season to help Bologna secure their highest league finish in more than a decade.

Ferguson has continued that impressive form this season with three goals.

He is now level on 10 goals with Aberdeen-born Ballon d’Or winning legend Denis Law for the most scored by a Scot in Serie A.

That form has seen Ferguson linked with Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus.

Brown said: “I enjoyed playing with Fergie and Connor.

“Fergie would always take the ball although he maybe wasn’t as quick over the yards as young Connor is.

“However he had a fantastic eye for goal, his link-up play was brilliant.

“Fergie was strong,  physical and worked his socks off every day and he got his move to Italy.”

Scott Brown was speaking to The Press and Journal on behalf of luckyblock.com.

