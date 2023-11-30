Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists freezing Helsinki poses no problem for Aberdeen as Pittodrie can be just as cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists freezing Helsinki poses no problem for Aberdeen as Pittodrie can be just as cold

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath describes playing in a game where the snow blizzard was so bad he couldn't see the ball and his body went numb.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists freezing Finland will be no problem for Aberdeen as Pittodrie can be just as cold.

Helsinki has been hit by heavy snowfall and bone chilling temperatures ahead of the Dons’ Euro clash in the Finnish capital.

Aberdeen face HJK Helsinki in a Europa Conference League Group G clash at the Bolt Arena tonight.

More snow is forecast for game time with the temperature forecast to drop to minus 6C although that will feel like minus 14C due to the wind chill factor.

HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas sent Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen, his friend, videos of snowbound Helsinki as a warning of what to expect before the Reds jetted out to Finland.

Jensen showed those videos to his Dons’ team-mates.

However McGrath is confident Aberdeen will not freeze in Helsinki as they chase a first victory in the group stages.

The 27-year-old also reckons tonight’s game will not come close to how cold he felt in a match where the snow was so extreme he couldn’t see the ball – and his face and body went numb.

Manager Barry Robson at HJK Helsinki's Bolt Arena
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “Richard was showing us videos of what it’s like in Helsinki.

“It is pretty crazy but no different to training on Wednesday (at Cormack Park) when it was snowing.

“We are used to it.

“I played against Cork City with Dundalk at the start of the 2017 season during a storm.

“It was an astroturf pitch but it was covered in snow in the first half.

“I have never played in conditions like that as you couldn’t see the ball.

“In the second half it somehow cleared up but that first half was one of the hardest games I have have ever played.

“My face went numb, everything went numb.

“Even with St Mirren coming up to Pittodrie one winter it was crazy with the wind and the rain.”

Manager Barry Robson at HJK Helsinki's Bolt Arena
Manager Barry Robson at HJK Helsinki’s Bolt Arena. Image; SNS

Preparing for the big freeze

Aberdeen will be backed by a 1,5000 strong travelling Red Army in Helsinki.

The Bolt Arena has an artificial pitch which allows the Finnish league champions the capacity to cope with extreme weather conditions.

Bojan Miovski about to throw a snowball during an Aberdeen training session
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 29, 2023. Image; SNS

McGrath said: “You just have to get yourself going in the warm-up, sprint around and get the heart rate up.

“Wrap up as best as you can. I won’t want to  be wearing tights in the game but I’m sure a few boys will be doing that and gloves.

“Once the game kicks off I’m sure it will be alright.”

Jamie McGrath on the pitch
Jamie McGrath shoots at goal during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie Stadium on October 5. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath out to end Euro win drought

Aberdeen cannot qualify from the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt have secured the two qualification berths and will battle it out to finish top of the group.

The Dons have two points from four Group G games and are still searching for a first win in Europe this season.

McGrath aims to end that win drought in Helsinki tonight.

Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen
Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen challenges Robin Koch of Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We want to hopefully finish the group with two wins if possible.

“It is going to be a very tricky game as we saw what Helsinki could bring at our place.

“They are a very tricky side with a lot of good players and internationals.

“We are going to have to be at our best to get three points but I’m hopeful we can do that.”

PAOK's Konstantinos Koulierakis (L) and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action
PAOK’s Konstantinos Koulierakis (L) and Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath in action at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS

Midfielder hails ‘phenomenal’ fans

Republic of Ireland international McGrath was signed in the summer following his exit from League One Wigan Athletic.

He is relishing the European campaign and has hailed the “phenomenal” support of Aberdeen fans.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrating with Graeme Shinnie and Barry Robson
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

McGrath said: “Europe has been class.

“The first game was Hacken away and it was brilliant. We were disappointed not to go through (to the Europa League groups).

“The atmosphere at Pittodrie for that first home game was unbelievable.

“Then there were the big nights in the group stages against PAOK home and away and Frankfurt away which was unbelievable.

“The support we brought to PAOK and Frankfurt was phenomenal.

“That will live in my memory when I retire, playing in front of big crowds in big European games.

“That is where you want to be as a player. I feel privileged to be able to do that.

“We went to Frankfurt and went toe-to-toe with them which gives us great belief.

“The younger lads have learned so much as well in the last few games.

“Ruby (Slobodan Rubezic) is getting better and better each week and will continue to get better.

“Clarky (Leighton Clarkson) as well. They are still only starting their careers and Europe can only do them well.

“We have shown some really good performances and are disappointed not to be in with a chance of qualifying.”

 

