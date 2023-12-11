Caley Thistle fan view: Team effort helped Inverness bounce back in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Team effort helped Inverness bounce back in style

Four goal salvo helped Caley Jags get back to winning ways at Hampden.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates with Billy McKay and Morgan Boyes after scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Inverness' David Wotherspoon celebrates with Billy McKay and Morgan Boyes after scoring against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Hampden Park is a venue that has played host to many iconic moments in Scottish football and a few in the European game as well.

Perhaps Saturday’s fixture between Queens Park and Caley Thistle will quickly be forgotten but it was certainly a happy afternoon for the visitors who got back to winning ways.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Spiders.

In recent seasons they have gone from strength to strength and last term we wondered for a while if they were heading to the Premiership.

That never happened and perhaps 2023-24 has been a bit of a reality check thus far.

The Spiders still had enough about them to take the lead in this game before Inverness took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Even a red card for Duncan Ferguson didn’t knock them out of their stride  as they got themselves level by the break and comfortably ahead by full time.

Four goals is a bit of a rarity for Caley Thistle and four players getting on the scoresheet is fantastic to see as well.

Queen’s Park’s Dom Thomas and Inverness’ Cameron Harper in action at Hampden. Image: SNS

The whole team rose to the occasion of playing at the National Stadium with some players who rarely get a mention in this column catching the eye.

Charlie Gilmour, Cameron Harper and Morgan Boyes all had fine games.

Inverness are back on the road tomorrow and if they can put on another good performance in Greenock then they could well head back up the A9 with three more points.

 

