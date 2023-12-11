Caley Thistle fan view: Team effort helped Inverness bounce back in style

Hampden Park is a venue that has played host to many iconic moments in Scottish football and a few in the European game as well.

Perhaps Saturday’s fixture between Queens Park and Caley Thistle will quickly be forgotten but it was certainly a happy afternoon for the visitors who got back to winning ways.

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Spiders.

In recent seasons they have gone from strength to strength and last term we wondered for a while if they were heading to the Premiership.

🙌 The goals from yesterday's 4-1 against Queen's Park at Hampden! pic.twitter.com/21b0bTDxjj — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 10, 2023

That never happened and perhaps 2023-24 has been a bit of a reality check thus far.

The Spiders still had enough about them to take the lead in this game before Inverness took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Even a red card for Duncan Ferguson didn’t knock them out of their stride as they got themselves level by the break and comfortably ahead by full time.

Four goals is a bit of a rarity for Caley Thistle and four players getting on the scoresheet is fantastic to see as well.

The whole team rose to the occasion of playing at the National Stadium with some players who rarely get a mention in this column catching the eye.

Charlie Gilmour, Cameron Harper and Morgan Boyes all had fine games.

Inverness are back on the road tomorrow and if they can put on another good performance in Greenock then they could well head back up the A9 with three more points.